Gephardt Daily
2 in serious condition after head-on crash in Eagle Mountain
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Jan. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were in serious condition after in a head-on crash Monday afternoon in Eagle Mountain. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says a gold car was traveling west on state Route 73 near Eagle Mountain Boulevard about 1:45 p.m. when the driver attempted to pass a dump truck and crashed into an eastbound silver vehicle.
Gephardt Daily
Sheriff: South Salt Lake man, 29, drowns in Millard County hot springs
MEADOW, Utah, Jan. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old South Salt Lake man died Saturday in an apparent accidental drowning in Millard County. Christopher Lunt was found unresponsive after being underwater for several minutes at the Meadow hot springs Saturday evening, according to a news release from the Millard County Sheriff’s Office.
ksl.com
Prosecutors decline to file charges in West Valley shooting death
WEST VALLEY CITY — The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office is declining to file criminal charges against a man who was arrested last month for investigation of aggravated murder. On Dec. 27, Xavier Bernal, 20, of Ogden, was shot at the Redwood apartments, 4000 S. Redwood Road in...
kjzz.com
AMBER Alert suspect facing federal charges after allegedly abducting Layton teen
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — An Arizona man who was found inside a vehicle in Nebraska with an abducted Utah teen now faces federal charges. Tadashi Kojima, 26, of Tucson, Arizona, was charged in Utah District Court with kidnapping and transporting a minor with intent for criminal sexual activity. The charges were filed on Jan. 25.
Ogden man charged after three shot outside local bar
An Ogden man faces multiple counts of felony discharge of a firearm after allegedly shooting three people outside of a local bar, according to the Weber County Sheriff's Office.
Gephardt Daily
UHP: Driver in custody after alleged road rage incident on US-6
UTAH COUNTY, Jan. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver and passengers from a white sedan were taken into custody early Monday after an alleged road rage incident involving guns. The semi-truck driver called Utah Highway Patrol and said that at about 12:40 a.m., a white sedan was driving...
Gephardt Daily
Suspect charged after Jan. 22 shootings in downtown Ogden
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man is being held without bail on four counts of felony discharge of a firearm. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain, 19, was charged in connection with Jan. 22 shootings after which two victims were transported to McKay-Dee Hospital. One was shot in the stomach and one in the head, McCain’s charging documents say.
ksl.com
House cleaning argument ends with man running over wife, police say
PROVO — An American Fork man was charged Monday with running over his estranged wife while their kids were in the vehicle. Timothy James Fawcett, 33, is charged in 4th District Court with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; two counts of domestic violence in the presence of children, a third-degree felony; and damaging a phone, a class B misdemeanor.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake County Heath Dept. to close dozens of swimming pools
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Department of Health has announced it will begin closing 163 public swimming that do not meet the state’s interlock safety requirements. Pools without the interlock devices are more likely to expose users to unintentionally...
Man arrested after SWAT stand off in Heber City
A 46 year-old man was booked into the Wasatch County Jail after a domestic violence call escalated to a SWAT standoff early Sunday morning.
Sheriff Jared Rigby’s future with POST could be decided Tuesday
Members of the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Council are expected to discuss and decide Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby's future during an emergency meeting Tuesday.
ksl.com
South Jordan woman sentenced to 5 years of probation in shooting death of estranged husband
SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan woman who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing her estranged husband while another man hid in a nearby dumpster was sentenced Friday to five years of probation. Third District Judge Amber Mettler ordered Emilee Petersen Fisher, 48, to serve concurrent sentences of...
Gephardt Daily
Son faces charges after father’s Pleasant Grove shooting
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Jan. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Pleasant Grove man was seriously injured after police say he was shot by his son Saturday afternoon. Cpt. Britt Smith, Pleasant Grove Police, told Gephardt Daily police were called to the scene at about 3 p.m. on a report of a gunshot, and responded to the area of 4000 N. Canyon Road.
kuer.org
Utah set aside $10M for homelessness. Instead of services, cities tapped it for police
The following story was funded byThe Economic Hardship Reporting Project and reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with KUER, the Salt Lake City Weekly, The Standard-Examiner and The Spectrum News. It’s an early January afternoon and behind the Rio Grande Depot in Salt Lake City, several homeless...
SLC man drowns in Meadow Hot Springs
A Salt Lake City man drowned in a hot spring in Millard County on the evening of Jan. 28, according to Millard County Sheriff's Office.
ABC 4
Salt Lake Police report success in finding missing 12-year-old girl
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Abrianna Trujillo, 12, was last seen near Nibley Park School and is known to sometimes hang out at Sugar House Park, according to police. She stands 4’11” tall and has brown eyes with long black hair.
‘Jail killer cops:’ SLC rally calls for justice for Tyre Nichols death
A rally calling for justice for the death of Tyre Nichols gathered in Liberty Park this afternoon, Jan. 28.
KSLTV
Utah man arrested, charged with possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute
SALT LAKE CITY — A 51-year-old man from Taylorsville, Utah, is behind bars on suspicion of possessing illicit drugs, specifically fentanyl, with the intent to distribute. Jesse Wood was arrested in Salt Lake County after he was allegedly found with 40 grams, or more, of a substance containing “a detectable amount of fentanyl,” according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD bike patrol officer finds dope, weapon inscribed with 2nd Amendment in Ballpark neighborhood bust
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Jan. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A bike patrol officer pulled over a motorist for a traffic violation in the Ballpark neighborhood, police said, only to find him armed and holding marijuana and cocaine. “This investigation started at 1:23 p.m.Thursday when an officer assigned to...
ABC 4
More than 2,000 without power in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Over 2,000 are without power in Salt Lake City, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The power outage, which was first reported just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, affects thousands while Salt Lake City is blasted with arctic air bringing standing temps to around 10 degrees.
