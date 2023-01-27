Read full article on original website
Gone In 8 Photos: Watch The Demolition of One Of Amarillo’s First buildings.
Anyone who was around to see the demolition of this piece of Amarillo history must have been lucky. In 1965, the then 76-year-old Amarillo Hotel was demolished in a spectacular fashion, proving a spectacle for onlookers at the time to watch and unlikely forget, and for you to see thanks to these photos that have immortalized this scene in local history.
KFDA
Tickets on sale for Laura W. Bush Institute’ Day of Woman event
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health’ Day of the Woman event. The event will feature two speakers, door prizes, and dinner. Deborah Clegg, Ph.D., vice president for research at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso,...
Curse of the Concrete Island on Amarillo’s 6th Street
Route 66 in Amarillo is a great place to stop and enjoy some antique shopping some delicious food and a walk or drive down a street that used to be the bee's knees in its heyday. However, this isn't about Route 66, this is about a building that has been on its own island on 6th Street right next to The Nat.
Dumas Brewery Says Enough Is Enough With Unsupervised Kids
We cherish our local businesses. They give us things to do, and places to go and relax. Some of those businesses even go above and beyond to ensure we can enjoy ourselves. One of those businesses here in the Texas Panhandle (Dumas, to be exact) is the Toppled Turtle Brewing Company. This is a popular destination for many people, especially for parents. Yes, part of the reason parents love it is because it's a place where they can go to enjoy a few drinks when the kids are driving them bananas. I know, I'm a parent.
$1.4 Million: Live Like Royalty In This Magnificent Castle For Sale in Amarillo
I'm in love with this house. I found this absolute treasure and I can't stop dreaming about how my family would look in there. It's a beautiful listing from Krystal Mooneyham w/ Larry Brown Realtors that you can find on 14 Carnoustie Lane. It's located right on the golf course...
abc7amarillo.com
Amazon warehouse worker files to run for Amarillo City Councilwoman Freda Powell's seat
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amazon warehouse worker filed to run for Amarillo City Councilwoman Freda Powell's seat. Sherie Lynn Wood filed her ballot application for Place 2 on Friday. Powell announced earlier this month she is running for Mayor. Wood said her "visions for a greater Amarillo" are:
A Dive Into The Facebook Rabbit Hole of Amarillo Corruption Theories
Want to get entertained and be left questioning your local politics at the same time? Check out this Facebook group that dives into some sketchy places in Amarillo. With a decent-sized following of 6,919, the Facebook group Take It In The Gas's primary goal is to expose corruption and sketchy things going on in local politics.
Executions for Texas Panhandle men scheduled by Texas Department of Criminal Justice
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The executions of two men with Texas Panhandle ties have officially been scheduled, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s website. The execution of 54-year-old John Balentine is scheduled for Feb. 8, according to the website. Balentine has been in custody for more than 23 years after being convicted of […]
The Amarillo Pioneer
Sherie Wood Files to Run for City Council Place 2
Amazon warehouse worker Sherie Wood has filed to run for Amarillo City Council Place 2. Wood announced her intention to run earlier this month with a Facebook post. In the post, she stated that she is "tired of seeing what's going on with our city and I'm sure everyone else is too." She further stated that she is "for change and definitely for the great people of our city of Amarillo" and that she feels it is "time to rejuvenate Amarillo rejuvenating the citizens."
KFDA
Significant job growth can be expected in 2023 in the Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -All of 2022, jobs were added in Texas further fueling economic growth in the state. Due to Amarillo’s diverse job industries we are seeing a mass amount of large employers, offering great wages, come to the area which are going to result in thousands of jobs opportunities for the Panhandle. However, this comes with some consequences.
Myhighplains.com
Amarillo Police Looking to Recruit More Women to Department
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Police Department is inviting women out to a recruiting event to find out if working for the department is something they want to do. This event is on January 28th from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Amarillo Museum of Art. There will...
KFDA
West Texas A&M hosting 4 events to celebrate Black History Month
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will be hosting four events to celebrate Black History Month. Julian Reese, head coach of the Amarillo Venom indoor football team, will read Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail” at 6 p.m. Feb. 1 in Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on WT’s Canyon campus.
Texas One Step Closer To Easier Access To Its Only BLM Land
Not too long ago, I learned about the Cross Bar SRMA. If you're unaware, the only BLM public land in the entire state of Texas, is just north of Amarillo. While it is, somewhat, accessible it feels like something incredibly special that many don't have access to. And they should.
Amarillo FD: overnight fire abandoned apt complex
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department report an overnight fire at an abandoned apartment complex located at 209 North Madison. According to an AFD press release, at around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, multiple crews were dispatched after receiving calls from individuals about seeing fire from the overpass. Officials added that […]
The Real Story of the Gigantic Legs Between Canyon & Amarillo
I love it when I stumble across something on the Internet that makes me go "a-ha!" Amarillo has its fair share of strange and quirky things. One of my personal favorite oddities is the first one that I ever saw: The Giant Legs of Ozymandias. The giant legs were carved...
KFDA
School delays for Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The cold and wintry weather has caused some schools in the Panhandle area to open late Tuesday morning. You can view a list of school closings here. Submit school closing by emailing us at newsroom@newschannel10.com.
99th Amarillo Police Academy graduates Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it has graduated its 99th class Friday, adding five APD officers and two Potter County Deputies to law enforcement. APD said the graduating class and the 100th class of the APA were joined by city officials including Mayor Ginger Nelson on the traditional cadre run […]
KFDA
ENMU study shows correlation between time zones and deadly crashes
PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - A new study from Eastern New Mexico University suggests there is a correlation between time zones and deadly traffic crashes. According to Communications Professor Jeff Gentry, two thirds of road in the Panhandle should be in the mountain time zone, rather than Central Time Zone. The...
Wanna Get Paid? Check Out These Amarillo Jobs With Great Salaries.
With so many jobs available in Amarillo right now, it shouldn't be overly challenging to find one. The biggest question we ask when it comes to a job is, "how much does it pay"?. We recently detailed the lowest-paying jobs in Amarillo, ones you should stay away from if you...
Motorcyclist pronounced dead after Saturday crash at 34th, Western
Update (2:19 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released that the driver of the motorcycle involved in an early Saturday wreck has died. According to a news release from the department, the driver, identified as 29-year-old Travis Duvall Mitchell, died at a local hospital from injuries received in the crash. Original Story AMARILLO, Texas […]
