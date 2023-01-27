ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potter County, TX

KFDA

Tickets on sale for Laura W. Bush Institute’ Day of Woman event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health’ Day of the Woman event. The event will feature two speakers, door prizes, and dinner. Deborah Clegg, Ph.D., vice president for research at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso,...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Curse of the Concrete Island on Amarillo’s 6th Street

Route 66 in Amarillo is a great place to stop and enjoy some antique shopping some delicious food and a walk or drive down a street that used to be the bee's knees in its heyday. However, this isn't about Route 66, this is about a building that has been on its own island on 6th Street right next to The Nat.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Dumas Brewery Says Enough Is Enough With Unsupervised Kids

We cherish our local businesses. They give us things to do, and places to go and relax. Some of those businesses even go above and beyond to ensure we can enjoy ourselves. One of those businesses here in the Texas Panhandle (Dumas, to be exact) is the Toppled Turtle Brewing Company. This is a popular destination for many people, especially for parents. Yes, part of the reason parents love it is because it's a place where they can go to enjoy a few drinks when the kids are driving them bananas. I know, I'm a parent.
DUMAS, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Executions for Texas Panhandle men scheduled by Texas Department of Criminal Justice

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The executions of two men with Texas Panhandle ties have officially been scheduled, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s website. The execution of 54-year-old John Balentine is scheduled for Feb. 8, according to the website. Balentine has been in custody for more than 23 years after being convicted of […]
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Sherie Wood Files to Run for City Council Place 2

Amazon warehouse worker Sherie Wood has filed to run for Amarillo City Council Place 2. Wood announced her intention to run earlier this month with a Facebook post. In the post, she stated that she is "tired of seeing what's going on with our city and I'm sure everyone else is too." She further stated that she is "for change and definitely for the great people of our city of Amarillo" and that she feels it is "time to rejuvenate Amarillo rejuvenating the citizens."
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Significant job growth can be expected in 2023 in the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -All of 2022, jobs were added in Texas further fueling economic growth in the state. Due to Amarillo’s diverse job industries we are seeing a mass amount of large employers, offering great wages, come to the area which are going to result in thousands of jobs opportunities for the Panhandle. However, this comes with some consequences.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Amarillo Police Looking to Recruit More Women to Department

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Police Department is inviting women out to a recruiting event to find out if working for the department is something they want to do. This event is on January 28th from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Amarillo Museum of Art. There will...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

West Texas A&M hosting 4 events to celebrate Black History Month

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will be hosting four events to celebrate Black History Month. Julian Reese, head coach of the Amarillo Venom indoor football team, will read Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail” at 6 p.m. Feb. 1 in Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on WT’s Canyon campus.
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo FD: overnight fire abandoned apt complex

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department report an overnight fire at an abandoned apartment complex located at 209 North Madison. According to an AFD press release, at around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, multiple crews were dispatched after receiving calls from individuals about seeing fire from the overpass. Officials added that […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

School delays for Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The cold and wintry weather has caused some schools in the Panhandle area to open late Tuesday morning. You can view a list of school closings here. Submit school closing by emailing us at newsroom@newschannel10.com.
PANHANDLE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

99th Amarillo Police Academy graduates Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it has graduated its 99th class Friday, adding five APD officers and two Potter County Deputies to law enforcement. APD said the graduating class and the 100th class of the APA were joined by city officials including Mayor Ginger Nelson on the traditional cadre run […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

ENMU study shows correlation between time zones and deadly crashes

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - A new study from Eastern New Mexico University suggests there is a correlation between time zones and deadly traffic crashes. According to Communications Professor Jeff Gentry, two thirds of road in the Panhandle should be in the mountain time zone, rather than Central Time Zone. The...
PORTALES, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Motorcyclist pronounced dead after Saturday crash at 34th, Western

Update (2:19 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released that the driver of the motorcycle involved in an early Saturday wreck has died. According to a news release from the department, the driver, identified as 29-year-old Travis Duvall Mitchell, died at a local hospital from injuries received in the crash. Original Story AMARILLO, Texas […]
AMARILLO, TX

