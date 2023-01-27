Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Buckeyes comeback falls short, lose to Purdue 73-65The LanternColumbus, OH
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
Luke Bryan 2023 tour to make 2 stops in Indiana
Tickets for "Country On Tour" go on sale on Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at Lukebryan.com.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
Longtime Detroit TV News Anchor Announces Retirement From WXYZ-TV
In the broadcasting business, 35 years is a very, very long time, and a legendary TV broadcaster who has been with WXYZ-TV since 1988 is calling it quits. Dave LewAllen joined Channel 7 all those years ago and Wednesday (1/25) - the 35th anniversary of his first day at the station - he announced his retirement. According to the station's website, LewAllen joined WXYZ as a sports reporter before shifting to the news division 15 years later.
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
torquenews.com
Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity to Own the Original 1970 'Black Ghost' Dodge Challenger
Dodge admires the 1970 "Black Ghost" Challenger so much that it is reimagining it as one of its 'Last Call' models. The original HEMI-powered beast ruled Detroit street racing during cruising days. Now the son of the original owner is putting the "Black Ghost" on the auction block. The historic...
Fast-casual chain Slim Chickens to open its first Indiana location
UPDATE: The opening of Slim Chickens in West Lafayette has been pushed back to February 7. WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An Arkansas-based fast-casual chicken chain is coming to roost in the Hoosier state for the first time ever. Slim Chickens will open its first Indiana location in West Lafayette on Monday, February 6 at 2901 […]
2 men from Michigan arrested after standing outside Lisle gas station with guns
LISLE, Ill. — Two men from Michigan were arrested on weapons charges early Saturday morning in Lisle after police said they were standing outside a gas station with guns. Lisle Police Department officers were called around 2:15 a.m. to the Speedway on Ogden Avenue near the Veterans Memorial Tollway ramp on the report of a […]
casscountyonline.com
Industry and manufacturing in Cass County, Indiana
We compiled the following list of industry and manufacturing facilities in Cass County, Indiana and we always have room to add more! If something is missing or needs updated, you can email us at contact@cassnetwork.com to let us know. If the name is in underlined, you can click it to...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Winter Storm Warning Coming Tonight
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of central Indiana, including Clinton County, from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Besides Clinton, affected...
inkfreenews.com
Travel Advisories, Watches Issued For Northern Indiana
WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories or watches due to ongoing winter weather. A Travel Advisory is in effect for Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall and Whitley Counties. Routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
MyWabashValley.com
Wally’s in Greencastle
WARNING: The attached video might make you very hungry! Wally’s in Greencastle, Indiana started in a food trailer and now has a great new home for everyone in the family to come enjoy. Wally’s has uniquely served BBQ, pork chops, and even burritos (with a barbeque twist, of course).
WLFI.com
January 25-26, 2023 Snowfall Totals & the Case for Massive ASOS/AWOS-Style Modernization of Our Snowfall Observation Program
I have compiled the CoCo, NWS COOP & viewer snowfall totals Wednesday-Thursday. I did tend to shy away from a lot of NWS COOP totals because measurements are only taken at 7 a.m. daily. The Purdue Ag Farm in northwestern Tippecanoe County only reported 3" for official total between measurement at 7 a.m. on Wednesday & 7 a.m. on Thursday. However, they did send 4.2" report to NWS on early Wednesday afternoon as the snow was still falling. However, due to all the melting, the 3" total is not accurate. That is a huge problem with historical NWS COOP data. Snow melts & you never get a true representation of the snowfall. I have had to do much research on snowfall totals from these stations in trying to map out historic storms as some totals make no sense in COOP record. This is why much of our historic snowfall data for Tippecanoe County back to 1879 comes from Purdue University & the Purdue Airport.
