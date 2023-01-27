ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Power Rankings: Purdue in command, Illinois quietly heating up

On this Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, it's time to make a proclamation: The Purdue Boilermakers give the Big Ten its strongest opportunity in some time to win the league's first national championship since Michigan State in 2000. Why is this the case?. The Boilers have a generational big man in...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Purdue vs. Michigan State: Prediction, pick, spread, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

Less than two weeks after facing off in one of the most exciting games in the Big Ten so far this season, No. 1 Purdue and Michigan State are set for a rematch Sunday on the Boilermakers' home floor. Purdue won the first meeting 64-63 behind a whopping 32 points from Zach Edey and some clutch offense in the final minutes from freshman guard Fletcher Loyer.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Football World Reacts To Michigan President's Announcement

Michigan President Santa Ono had an interesting announcement on Sunday that has a few Wolverines fans concerned. Taking to Twitter this morning, Ono announced that he is currently seeking a new Cincinnati Bengals jersey ahead of the AFC Championship Game. Ono previously served as president of the ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan's Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
This Was Named Indiana's Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
INDIANA STATE
Longtime Detroit TV News Anchor Announces Retirement From WXYZ-TV

In the broadcasting business, 35 years is a very, very long time, and a legendary TV broadcaster who has been with WXYZ-TV since 1988 is calling it quits. Dave LewAllen joined Channel 7 all those years ago and Wednesday (1/25) - the 35th anniversary of his first day at the station - he announced his retirement. According to the station's website, LewAllen joined WXYZ as a sports reporter before shifting to the news division 15 years later.
DETROIT, MI
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.

One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
INDIANA STATE
Industry and manufacturing in Cass County, Indiana

We compiled the following list of industry and manufacturing facilities in Cass County, Indiana and we always have room to add more! If something is missing or needs updated, you can email us at contact@cassnetwork.com to let us know. If the name is in underlined, you can click it to...
CASS COUNTY, IN
Winter Storm Warning Coming Tonight

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of central Indiana, including Clinton County, from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Besides Clinton, affected...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
Travel Advisories, Watches Issued For Northern Indiana

WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories or watches due to ongoing winter weather. A Travel Advisory is in effect for Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall and Whitley Counties. Routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Wally's in Greencastle

WARNING: The attached video might make you very hungry! Wally’s in Greencastle, Indiana started in a food trailer and now has a great new home for everyone in the family to come enjoy. Wally’s has uniquely served BBQ, pork chops, and even burritos (with a barbeque twist, of course).
GREENCASTLE, IN
January 25-26, 2023 Snowfall Totals & the Case for Massive ASOS/AWOS-Style Modernization of Our Snowfall Observation Program

I have compiled the CoCo, NWS COOP & viewer snowfall totals Wednesday-Thursday. I did tend to shy away from a lot of NWS COOP totals because measurements are only taken at 7 a.m. daily. The Purdue Ag Farm in northwestern Tippecanoe County only reported 3" for official total between measurement at 7 a.m. on Wednesday & 7 a.m. on Thursday. However, they did send 4.2" report to NWS on early Wednesday afternoon as the snow was still falling. However, due to all the melting, the 3" total is not accurate. That is a huge problem with historical NWS COOP data. Snow melts & you never get a true representation of the snowfall. I have had to do much research on snowfall totals from these stations in trying to map out historic storms as some totals make no sense in COOP record. This is why much of our historic snowfall data for Tippecanoe County back to 1879 comes from Purdue University & the Purdue Airport.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN

