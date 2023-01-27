ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa vs. Northwestern

Iowa and Northwestern will go head-to-head on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in a Big Ten matchup that was supposed to be played earlier this month, but the 'Cats had to push it back due to COVID issues in the program. The Hawkeyes are 13-8 on the year fresh off a win...
EVANSTON, IL
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Hawkeyes Getting More Help On The Offensive Line

If you look back at the Iowa Hawkeye offensive unit last football season (yes, I know it's painful) there were clearly some big trouble spots. The quarterback position needed to be improved. Enter Michigan transfer, Cade McNamara. How do you replace departing tight end Sam Laporta? Enter another former Wolverine, Erick All Jr. But another area of concern for Iowa fans should also be the offensive line. Hawk Central reports that Iowa ranked 120th in sack yards, and was 127th in yards per carry in the run game. The offensive line needs help.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Though not 100-percent 'at all,' Jett Howard shines in return from injury

There wasn't much that went well for the Michigan men's basketball team Sunday afternoon. The Wolverines, traveling to face Penn State, were outscored 42-11 at point point in the game, trailing by as many as 32 points before falling, 83-61 to the Nittany Lions. It was arguably Michigan's worst game of an already lackluster season, and the defeat dropped the Wolverines to 11-10 on the year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Rutgers vs Iowa: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread

Rutgers will get back on the court today with a road contest against Iowa. The Scarlet Knights are now 14-6 coming off a 65-45 thrashing of Penn State. Rutgers is 6-3 against conference opponents and tied with Northwestern for second place in the Big Ten. Iowa lost a close one...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Michigan basketball suffers worst Big Ten loss of the season in blowout to Penn State

The Michigan men’s basketball team lost to Penn State, 83-61, and fell to 11-10 on the season. The Wolverines were led by Jett Howard, who returned from an ankle injury and scored 21 points on 8-for-13 from the floor. No one else reached double-digits for U-M; six points from Hunter Dickinson was a season-low. The Nittany Lions scored 1.69 points per possession in the first half and stayed hot early in the second to build an insurmountable lead.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Football World Surprised By The Jim Harbaugh Development

Snip-snap, snip-snap, snip-snap.  That's what it feels like following the Jim Harbaugh offseason rumors. Michigan's head coach has said that he's committed to remaining with the Wolverines, but he can't seem to shake the NFL rumors. Days after publicly announcing his return to Michigan, ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Sports

Purdue vs. Michigan State: Prediction, pick, spread, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

Less than two weeks after facing off in one of the most exciting games in the Big Ten so far this season, No. 1 Purdue and Michigan State are set for a rematch Sunday on the Boilermakers' home floor. Purdue won the first meeting 64-63 behind a whopping 32 points from Zach Edey and some clutch offense in the final minutes from freshman guard Fletcher Loyer.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WILX-TV

MSU Coach Suzy Merchant to miss Illinois game after car accident

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Universities’ head women’s basketball coach will miss Sunday’s MSU game against Illinois due to a car accident. MSU Athletics said Suzy Merchant will miss Sunday’s game after a minor car accident Saturday morning due to a medical incident. She was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and is said to be okay. MSU Athletics said coach Dean Lockwood will act as the head coach while she is in the hospital.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

247Sports

