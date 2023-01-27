Read full article on original website
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Iowa Basketball: Kris Murray named to Wooden Award Late Season Top 20
The Hawkeyes have had some of the best players in college basketball over the past several years and Kris Murray is the next one up. On Monday night, Murray was named to the late season top-20 list for the Wooden Award, which goes to the nation's best player. "He can...
Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa vs. Northwestern
Iowa and Northwestern will go head-to-head on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in a Big Ten matchup that was supposed to be played earlier this month, but the 'Cats had to push it back due to COVID issues in the program. The Hawkeyes are 13-8 on the year fresh off a win...
Iowa Hawkeyes Getting More Help On The Offensive Line
If you look back at the Iowa Hawkeye offensive unit last football season (yes, I know it's painful) there were clearly some big trouble spots. The quarterback position needed to be improved. Enter Michigan transfer, Cade McNamara. How do you replace departing tight end Sam Laporta? Enter another former Wolverine, Erick All Jr. But another area of concern for Iowa fans should also be the offensive line. Hawk Central reports that Iowa ranked 120th in sack yards, and was 127th in yards per carry in the run game. The offensive line needs help.
Everything Juwan Howard said after Michigan basketball's loss to Penn State
The Michigan men's basketball team endured another gut-punch loss Sunday afternoon, as the Wolverines trailed by as many as 32 points in the second half in its eventual 83-61 loss to Penn State. The defeat dropped Michigan to 11-10 on the season, and puts the Wolverines on the brink of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.
Though not 100-percent 'at all,' Jett Howard shines in return from injury
There wasn't much that went well for the Michigan men's basketball team Sunday afternoon. The Wolverines, traveling to face Penn State, were outscored 42-11 at point point in the game, trailing by as many as 32 points before falling, 83-61 to the Nittany Lions. It was arguably Michigan's worst game of an already lackluster season, and the defeat dropped the Wolverines to 11-10 on the year.
Grant Leeper Chooses Iowa Football
Indiana Tight End Accepts Hawkeye Gray Shirt Opportunity
Rutgers vs Iowa: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread
Rutgers will get back on the court today with a road contest against Iowa. The Scarlet Knights are now 14-6 coming off a 65-45 thrashing of Penn State. Rutgers is 6-3 against conference opponents and tied with Northwestern for second place in the Big Ten. Iowa lost a close one...
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said Following Win Against Michigan State
Purdue coach Matt Painter addressed the media after the team's 77-61 rout against Michigan State on Sunday at Mackey Arena. Here's the complete transcript and full video from the postgame press conference.
Everything Steve Pikiell said after Rutgers Basketball loss to Iowa
Rutgers met Iowa today on the road and did not have an answer or way to consistently stop the Hawkeye offense. That resulted in a 93-82 loss and dropped Rutgers to 14-7 on the season. Rutgers is now 6-4 in the Big Ten and has dropped from second place. Meanwhile,...
Iowa Football Adds Transfer OL Rusty Feth
Hawkeyes Gain Commitment in Portal from Miami (OH) Grad
Michigan basketball suffers worst Big Ten loss of the season in blowout to Penn State
The Michigan men’s basketball team lost to Penn State, 83-61, and fell to 11-10 on the season. The Wolverines were led by Jett Howard, who returned from an ankle injury and scored 21 points on 8-for-13 from the floor. No one else reached double-digits for U-M; six points from Hunter Dickinson was a season-low. The Nittany Lions scored 1.69 points per possession in the first half and stayed hot early in the second to build an insurmountable lead.
Michigan vs. Penn State basketball: Media sees Wolverines' NCAA Tournament start to fade with blowout loss
Penn State basketball blistered Michigan, 83-61, Sunday afternoon behind red-shooting from the outside and a decisive scoring run to end the first half resulting in a sizable advantage. The Nittany Lions (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) improved to 11-1 at home this season and continued their massive shooting splits at Bryce Jordan Center.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Make it six straight losses for Michigan State at Purdue's Mackey Arena. The No. 1-ranked Boilermakers bullied MSU on their home court Sunday afternoon, posting a 77-61 victory to kick off the second half of the Big Ten season for both clubs. The Spartans came...
Lisa Bluder: ‘We didn’t put fear’ into Nebraska in close victory
All victories are count as +1 in the win column. But this Hawkeyes triumph is not as satisfying as head coach Lisa Bluder would’ve liked. Iowa beat an unranked Nebraska team by just four points at home. She said she had a goal, and it wasn’t reached in her eyes. “We didn’t put the fear […]
Bracketology: Michigan State moves up in ESPN's latest projections
The Spartans are safely in the field of 68, but need a strong finish for a favorable matchup...
Bracketology: Michigan Basketball In Serious Trouble
Michigan basketball is currently 11-9 and in serious danger of missing out on the NCAA Tournament.
Football World Surprised By The Jim Harbaugh Development
Snip-snap, snip-snap, snip-snap. That's what it feels like following the Jim Harbaugh offseason rumors. Michigan's head coach has said that he's committed to remaining with the Wolverines, but he can't seem to shake the NFL rumors. Days after publicly announcing his return to Michigan, ...
Report: Former Ohio State Receiver Selects Transfer Destination
A preferred walk-on in Ohio State's 2018 class has officially chosen his grad transfer destination. Austin Kutscher, a fourth-year Buckeye wide receiver, has reportedly transferred to Iowa. He becomes the latest Big Ten player to transfer to the Hawkeyes this winter, joining former ...
Purdue vs. Michigan State: Prediction, pick, spread, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Less than two weeks after facing off in one of the most exciting games in the Big Ten so far this season, No. 1 Purdue and Michigan State are set for a rematch Sunday on the Boilermakers' home floor. Purdue won the first meeting 64-63 behind a whopping 32 points from Zach Edey and some clutch offense in the final minutes from freshman guard Fletcher Loyer.
MSU Coach Suzy Merchant to miss Illinois game after car accident
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Universities’ head women’s basketball coach will miss Sunday’s MSU game against Illinois due to a car accident. MSU Athletics said Suzy Merchant will miss Sunday’s game after a minor car accident Saturday morning due to a medical incident. She was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and is said to be okay. MSU Athletics said coach Dean Lockwood will act as the head coach while she is in the hospital.
