ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WNY girls wrestling keeps growing with trip to first state tournament

By Jonah Bronstein
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SugDN_0kSsbjlj00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the fifth season since Section VI sanctioned its first high school girls wrestling tournament, 32 grapplers from Western New York competed at the inaugural NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational on Friday in Syracuse.

“It’s long overdue,” Section VI girls wrestling chair Alex Conti said. “This is now into the 51st year since Title IX came through. We’ve had a committee together since 2014, and we’ve been working hard to get this. It’s kind of crazy that New York State hasn’t had it, seeing that 36 other states beat us to it.”

Gabriella Barone, a seventh-grader wrestling for Niagara-Wheatfield, won the 100-pound championship. Newfane seventh-grader Alexa Doxey (126 pounds) and West Seneca junior Christina Evans (145) were finalists. There were seven wrestlers from Section VI in the semifinals across 13 weight classes.

While not yet fully sanctioned for NYSPHSAA championships, girls wrestling was approved last summer as an “emerging sport” for development. That led to the creation of the invitational, which brought together 208 girls for the daylong event at SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College.

“This is an exciting time for us as we host our first formal event for only girls wrestlers to compete in a statewide invitational tournament,” NYSPHSAA executive director Robert Zayas stated in a news release. “There are nearly 1,000 girls competing on girls wrestling teams across the state and we’re pleased to be able to have an event to showcase them on [Friday]. We are hopeful this will develop into a state championship in the near future.”

NYSPHSAA selected from a group of 456 applicants on the basis of experience, grade level, and representation across the state. Section VI is one of six sections in the state with all-girls teams, and 10 of the 12 sections sanction girls wrestling in some form, according to the NYSPHSAA.

Many of the WNY representatives competed at the Intersectional Girls Wrestling Championship last winter that drew entrants from Sections III, IV, V and VI. This season’s culminating event will be held on Feb. 18 at Chautauqua Lake.

“When I first started, there was like girl divisions, but there wouldn’t be very many girls there, and usually all the girls would just wrestle in guy divisions,” Lake Shore sophomore Alexiya Thuman told News 4 before winning the 118-pound title at last year’s intersectional tournament.

“I feel like a lot of girls are getting into it and there’s a lot of new girls too. So there’s a lot of new people coming into the sport.”

Evans and Lewiston-Porter senior Meghan Edwards were intersectional champions at different weights last year, and highly-seeded in the 145-pound division at the state invitational.

Here are the wrestlers from Section VI who competed in the inaugural event:

94 pounds : Meyah Aponte (Fredonia), junior; Lily Pieczonka (Niagara Wheatfield), eighth-grade

100 pounds : Leah Waite (Fredonia), freshman; Gabriella Barone (Niagara Wheatfield), seventh-grade; AJ Johnson (Fredonia), junior

107 pounds : Hannah McCarley (North Tonawanda), junior; Brenna McCarley (North Tonawanda), junior; Brooklyn Pryll (Falconer), senior

114 pounds : Maleah McKinney-Updegraph (Lockport), senior; Marissa Tara (Orchard Park), sophomore

120 pounds : Emma Schindler (Gowanda), senior; Madison Szymanowski (Chautauqua Lake), junior

126 pounds : Gabriella Testa (Chautauqua Lake), sophomore; Alexa Doxey (Newfane), seventh-grade

132 pounds : Ke’ya Stevens (Gowanda), senior; Mia Smith (Chautauqua Lake), sophomore; Alexiya Thuman (Lake Shore), sophomore

138 pounds : Gwyneth Edwards (Lew-Port), senior; Avery White (Frontier), sophomore; Nevaeh Senik (Niagara Wheatfield), eighth grade; Sophia Gervasio (Chautauqua Lake), junior

145 pounds : Christina Evans (West Seneca), junior; Meghan Edwards (Lew-Port), senior; Caroline Apthorpe (Chautauqua Lake), junior; Lillian Hyde (Chautauqua Lake), seventh grade

152 pounds : Michaela Thomas (Iroquois), freshman; Bella Andes (Lockport), freshman; Eva Colon-DeJesus (Dunkirk), freshman; Lyn Cuthbert (Fredonia), junior

165 pounds : Gianna Scirri (Niagara Wheatfield), senior; Ava Bragg (Lockport), freshman

185 pounds : Doris Baker (North Tonawanda), junior; Marea Palka (Springville Griffith), junior; Khamya J’Maxwell (Lockport), sophomore

235 pounds : Gabi Freeburg (Chautauqua Lake), sophomore

***

Jonah Bronstein joined the News 4 roster in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. Read more of his work here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Luke Bryan coming to Darien Lake in June

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Luke Bryan will be bringing “Country on Tour” to Darien Lake this summer. Bryan will be performing at the Darien Lake Amphitheater on June 16, featuring special guests Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Alana Springsteen and DJ Rock. The tour kicks off on June 15 in Syracuse. Tickets go on sale […]
DARIEN CENTER, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Silver Creek Superintendent Crandall Announces Retirement

A man who has been an educator in Chautauqua County for more than three decades will be retiring at the end of this school year. Todd Crandall, who currently serves as Superintendent of the Silver Creek Central School District, made his announcement in a letter to district families on Friday. Crandall, who spoke with WDOE News on Saturday, says he had planned on retiring last year, but was asked to stay on after the district had a new administrative team in place. He says the time has come for him to move on to the next chapter of his life...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s Lake Effect Snow Machine Not Done Anytime Soon

Snow is one of those things that are essentially synonymous with Buffalo. If you travel around the country and tell people you're from the 716, you can all but guarantee they say something like "how do you guys deal with all of that snow?" Which of course is often a valid question, considering that we live in one of the snowiest cities in America.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hearts for a cause coming across Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As we head into February, you may see hearts popping up across Western New York. It’s for a great cause. On this Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 was joined by Mary Friona of Totally Buffalo Cares, Gwen Mysiak of PUNT Pediatric Cancer Collaborative and Kim LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo […]
NEW YORK STATE
News 4 Buffalo

‘It’s going to be a proud moment’: Canisius celebrates iconic goal in Canada hockey lore

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Long accustomed to being recognized in most every rink he enters in Canada, Paul Henderson enjoys attending his grandson’s college hockey games in relative anonymity while seated with his wife Eleanor in Section 10 of Buffalo’s Harborcenter. Perhaps, Henderson wondered whether it’s a result of crossing the border, where Americans aren’t […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

WNY connections to Super Bowl LVII

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — No matter who wins, Western New York will have a Super Bowl champion. There are local ties to both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs teams playing Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona for the Lombardi Trophy. Chiefs Jody Fortson, tight end: South Park graduate who also played for Erie County […]
JAMESTOWN, PA
News 4 Buffalo

“It makes you want to do for others.” Springville community rallies around arson victims

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Village of Springville is banding together, helping families displaced by last week’s apartment complex arson allegedly caused by another tenant in the building. Residents in the rural Erie County village have donated items like clothes and blankets, even essentials like toilet paper to help. In just a week, the Springville […]
SPRINGVILLE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Western New York Ice Cream Stand Opens Friday

The winter of 2023 has been, well, not much of a winter by Western New York standards. The snow has been minimal and the temperatures have been so up and down any snow we get is gone in a day or so. For those who love spring and are tired of the weird winter weather, there is good news.
EDEN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres piling up road points at franchise-record pace

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 3-2 shootout loss Saturday night at Minnesota snapped the Sabres’ five-game win streak. But securing another point in the standings continued a remarkable run on the road for the NHL’s youngest team. Going 3-0-1 on a four-game trip that included wins at Dallas, St. Louis and Winnipeg, the Sabres have […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy