Spokane Valley, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Serious injuries reported in vehicle versus bus crash east of Freya

SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash between a sedan and Mukogawa bus was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 on east Alki Avenue just before the road becomes Broadway. Alki Avenue was shut down in both directions while crews responded to the scene. While the details are still...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane family loses home in fire, can’t find a new one

SPOKANE, Wash. – A mid-afternoon fire earlier this month destroyed a home, displaced a family and killed their cat. “The population of people who don’t have homes is already so large and it takes a kitchen fire to put you in that same position,” Makayla Munson said.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Spokane Fire Department wants you to stay warm to avoid winter injuries

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan to be outside for a long time in the coming days, you may have to think twice about what you wear before you step out of your house. A local fire department says cold stress injuries are very common in this weather and being ready properly can help you avoid injury and help keep you safe.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies arrest erratic, armed suspect at Spokane Valley Walmart

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies (SVSD) arrested 31-year-old James Jennings after he was acting erratic while armed inside the Spokane Valley Walmart. According to SVSD, they responded after hearing reports of a man acting erratic, jumping on top of a car and attempting to light it on fire. Reports also said the suspect was armed with a handgun which police found to be a torch.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Multiple people transported to hospital after crash on US 95

IDAHO. – The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash that sent multiple people to the hospital with minor injuries. On Jan. 29 around 3:43 p.m., ISP responded to a crash on southbound US 95 near milepost 371 in Benewah County. Police say a Hyundai Elantra was driving southbound behind a Chevrolet Malibu when the Elantra failed to slow with traffic and rear-ended the other vehicle.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

Spokane Valley Residents Wanted On Warrants In Local Drug Case After Failing To Appear In Court

Arrest warrants have been issued for two Spokane Valley residents who face local drug delivery charges after they failed to appear in court on Friday. 37-year-old Raymond Cooper and 31-year-old Amber Sitter were scheduled to possibly plead guilty during hearings in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax. Arrest warrants were issued after the pair failed to show up to court on Friday. Cooper and Sitter are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and Cooper faces an additional count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Sandpoint man arrested, charged in father's death

SANDPOINT, Idaho — An elderly Sandpoint man was found deceased after Sandpoint Police responded to a welfare check at the man's residence, as reported by our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee. Sandpoint Police said officers received a call for a welfare check for John Owens at his...
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

Court documents state Michael Anderson Elementary School staff didn't report abuse

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — WARNING: The following story contains details surrounding the sexual abuse of a minor. Reader discretion is advised. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) claims staff members at Michael Anderson Elementary School failed to report the suspected sexual abuse of a student to the police or Child Protective Services (CPS). The superintendent of the school district told KREM 2 that his staff handled t.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Spokane City Council approves $2.8 million homelessness grant

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council approved a nearly $2.8 million grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce (DOC). The grant will help people out of homelessness through the state's Right of Way initiative. DOC made funds available last July to assist in moving people experiencing homelessness out...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Nathan Beal found guilty in second murder case

SPOKANE, Wash. — After a week-long trial and more than four hours of deliberation, the man accused of killing a man for practice in 2020 before murdering his ex-wife was found guilty of first-degree murder. Nathan Beal is charged with murder in the death of Andrew Bull, who was...
SPOKANE, WA

