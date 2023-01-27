Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Traffic closed at I-90 on-ramp off of Sullivan in Spokane Valley due to crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Crews from multiple agencies are responding to a crash on the westbound I-90 on-ramp off of Sullivan in Spokane Valley. Southbound Sullivan is closed at Indiana while crews respond. A Washington State Patrol press release said there were injuries as a result of the two-car...
FOX 28 Spokane
Serious injuries reported in vehicle versus bus crash east of Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash between a sedan and Mukogawa bus was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 on east Alki Avenue just before the road becomes Broadway. Alki Avenue was shut down in both directions while crews responded to the scene. While the details are still...
FOX 28 Spokane
Crash blocking most lanes of US 95 on the border of the Coeur d’Alene Reservation
IDAHO. – Both lanes of US 95, on the border of the Coeur d’Alene Reservation are mostly blocked due to a crash. Currently, an officer is directing traffic through the area. One lane is open in both directions. This is a developing story and will be updates as...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane family loses home in fire, can’t find a new one
SPOKANE, Wash. – A mid-afternoon fire earlier this month destroyed a home, displaced a family and killed their cat. “The population of people who don’t have homes is already so large and it takes a kitchen fire to put you in that same position,” Makayla Munson said.
KXLY
Spokane Fire Department wants you to stay warm to avoid winter injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan to be outside for a long time in the coming days, you may have to think twice about what you wear before you step out of your house. A local fire department says cold stress injuries are very common in this weather and being ready properly can help you avoid injury and help keep you safe.
Multiple people hospitalized after wreck on U.S. 95 North of Potlatch
POTLATCH - On January 29, 2023, at approximately 3:43 p.m., Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle, injury crash, southbound on US 95 near milepost 371, near the Latah and Benewah County line. A silver, 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound, in the left lane, on US 95 near milepost...
KXLY
Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a person suspected of killing a woman in a hit-and-run crash on East Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley on Friday. SCSO says the crash happened on the 12800 block of East Sprague Avenue in...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police Department asking for assistance in locating vulnerable 18-year-old
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for assistance locating 18-year-old Bryan Collins. Bryan was last seen on Jan. 27 around 8 p.m. around 1000 W Chelan Ave. Bryan is Bryan is autistic and according to SPD, he will recognize his name but will have difficulty...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies arrest erratic, armed suspect at Spokane Valley Walmart
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies (SVSD) arrested 31-year-old James Jennings after he was acting erratic while armed inside the Spokane Valley Walmart. According to SVSD, they responded after hearing reports of a man acting erratic, jumping on top of a car and attempting to light it on fire. Reports also said the suspect was armed with a handgun which police found to be a torch.
FOX 28 Spokane
Multiple people transported to hospital after crash on US 95
IDAHO. – The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash that sent multiple people to the hospital with minor injuries. On Jan. 29 around 3:43 p.m., ISP responded to a crash on southbound US 95 near milepost 371 in Benewah County. Police say a Hyundai Elantra was driving southbound behind a Chevrolet Malibu when the Elantra failed to slow with traffic and rear-ended the other vehicle.
Medical Examiner identifies man killed in East Central shooting on New Year's Eve
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner has confirmed the identity of the man killed in a shooting in the East Central Neighborhood on New Year's Eve. 42-year-old Carlos Thomas died from gunshot wounds to the chest, according to the medical examiner. Thomas's death was ruled a homicide.
KXLY
Spokane Regional Transportation Council receives $400,000 to decrease traffic fatalities
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Over $9 million in grant funds is being made available from the Department of Transportation to be distributed among 16 Washington communities, including Spokane. The money, secured by Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), will go to helping reverse the rise in traffic fatalities in the state. According to...
pullmanradio.com
Spokane Valley Residents Wanted On Warrants In Local Drug Case After Failing To Appear In Court
Arrest warrants have been issued for two Spokane Valley residents who face local drug delivery charges after they failed to appear in court on Friday. 37-year-old Raymond Cooper and 31-year-old Amber Sitter were scheduled to possibly plead guilty during hearings in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax. Arrest warrants were issued after the pair failed to show up to court on Friday. Cooper and Sitter are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and Cooper faces an additional count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
Idaho man gets prison for threatening to shoot school and police
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The following story was reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press:. Almost a year after his actions led to an armed standoff near Dalton Gardens Elementary School, a local man was sentenced Thursday to prison. Robert J. Green, 40, who was...
KREM
City of Spokane, Jewels Helping Hands reach agreement about clearing I-90 homeless camp
This agreement means that the City of Spokane won't be making an unlawful sweep to clear the encampment. Something Jewels Helping Hands wanted all along.
Sandpoint man arrested, charged in father's death
SANDPOINT, Idaho — An elderly Sandpoint man was found deceased after Sandpoint Police responded to a welfare check at the man's residence, as reported by our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee. Sandpoint Police said officers received a call for a welfare check for John Owens at his...
Court documents state Michael Anderson Elementary School staff didn't report abuse
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — WARNING: The following story contains details surrounding the sexual abuse of a minor. Reader discretion is advised. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) claims staff members at Michael Anderson Elementary School failed to report the suspected sexual abuse of a student to the police or Child Protective Services (CPS). The superintendent of the school district told KREM 2 that his staff handled t.
Idaho Fish and Game states there have been several reports of highly unusual coyote behavior in and around Sandpoint in North Idaho
In early Jan., reports were received of coyotes on Schweitzer Mountain Ski Resort that were chasing skiers as they navigated down the slopes. Fish and Game staff worked closely with resort staff to develop a plan to dispatch the coyotes in the interest of public safety. Before the coyotes could...
Spokane City Council approves $2.8 million homelessness grant
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council approved a nearly $2.8 million grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce (DOC). The grant will help people out of homelessness through the state's Right of Way initiative. DOC made funds available last July to assist in moving people experiencing homelessness out...
Nathan Beal found guilty in second murder case
SPOKANE, Wash. — After a week-long trial and more than four hours of deliberation, the man accused of killing a man for practice in 2020 before murdering his ex-wife was found guilty of first-degree murder. Nathan Beal is charged with murder in the death of Andrew Bull, who was...
