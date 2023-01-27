ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

k105.com

Police investigating Leitchfield convenience store break-in

The Leitchfield Police Department is investigating a convenience store break-in. Monday morning at approximately 2:00, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. DJ Newton and Officers Hunter Miller and Taylor Wright responded to a report of a possible break-in at Center Court at 1421 Brandenburg Road. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man arrested on meth, other charges in Columbia

A Russell Springs man was arrested in Columbia on Sunday afternoon on meth and other charges following an incident in the Walmart parking lot, according to the Columbia Police Department. Law enforcement initially responded to a suspicious person call at Walmart on Burkesville St. Upon arrival, law enforcement called the...
COLUMBIA, KY
WBKO

A Glasgow man has been arrested on domestic violence charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department responded to East Wayne Street in reference to a domestic complaint on Sunday, January 29, 2023. According to police, a female victim said that she had been assaulted and had visible injuries by Jamie Vaughn. During a search of the residence,...
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Chimney fire erupts at Glasgow home

GLASGOW — Fire officials said a fire broke out at a home along Old Munfordville Road on Sunday. Flames were coming from the chimney of the home at 1891 Old Munfordville Road. Fire officials called it a “flue fire.”. A dry chemical extinguisher and ventilation fan were used...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

Man charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – A man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Allen County. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop Sunday around 8:30 p.m. on Maysville Road. Police say a probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a plastic...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Former Barren County Middle School teacher sentenced to 17 years in abuse case

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A former Barren County Middle School teacher was sentenced Monday to 17 years in prison in a sex abuse case. William Kyle Gardner, 30, of Horse Cave, pleaded guilty last September in Barren Circuit Court, to three counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet preparing for tonight’s winter weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 has been monitoring the winter weather system entering our region tonight. “Our snow and ice team has been monitoring the forecast since early this morning,” said Public Information Office for KYTC Wes Watt. “Later tonight we expect our more western counties to get hit first. As the system moves east then it will go into Warren County and our more eastern counties.”
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Sports Connection 1-29-23: Jayleigh Steenbergen and Lane Embry

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Brian Webb is back with Kaden Gaylord-Day as they break down the latest installment of district rematches around south central Kentucky. Then they talk to Allen County-Scottsville Lady Patriots Jayleigh Steenbergen. Later they talk to the head coach of the South Warren Lady Spartans Lane Embry.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WSMV

Man arrested after being accused of leading Tennessee, Kentucky law enforcement on chase

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he was accused of leading law enforcement from two states on a drunken car chase. On Monday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted the Kentucky State Police and said they were chasing a possible drunk driver in a blue car heading toward Kentucky. Troopers later said the driver, identified as Nicholas Byrom, was tossing narcotics out of the window.
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY

