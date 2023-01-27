Read full article on original website
k105.com
Police investigating Leitchfield convenience store break-in
The Leitchfield Police Department is investigating a convenience store break-in. Monday morning at approximately 2:00, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. DJ Newton and Officers Hunter Miller and Taylor Wright responded to a report of a possible break-in at Center Court at 1421 Brandenburg Road. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested on meth, other charges in Columbia
A Russell Springs man was arrested in Columbia on Sunday afternoon on meth and other charges following an incident in the Walmart parking lot, according to the Columbia Police Department. Law enforcement initially responded to a suspicious person call at Walmart on Burkesville St. Upon arrival, law enforcement called the...
k105.com
Leitchfield PD arrests man after he overdoses, leads officer on foot pursuit that ends with taser deployment
The Leitchfield Police Department arrested a man who overdosed then fled on foot from an officer. Saturday afternoon at approximately 1:30, Central Dispatch received a call that a man, 29-year-old Jody Nick Mercer, who has ties to Leitchfield, Caneyville and Morgantown, had overdosed at a residence in the 400 block of Mill Street.
WBKO
A Glasgow man has been arrested on domestic violence charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department responded to East Wayne Street in reference to a domestic complaint on Sunday, January 29, 2023. According to police, a female victim said that she had been assaulted and had visible injuries by Jamie Vaughn. During a search of the residence,...
WBKO
Glasgow Independent Schools officials confirm student passed from medical emergency
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News has now confirmed that the Glasgow Independent Schools student who was transported to the hospital Jan. 20, has died. The student was transported to TJ Samson Community Hospital, following a lockdown of the school. Glasgow Independent School District Superintendent Chad Muhlenkamp, said the...
935wain.com
Adair County Woman Identified With Help Of Public, Now Facing Multiple Felony Charges
On Wednesday, January 25th, 2023 the Adair County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into theft of identity and fraudulent use of a victim’s credit card. Credit cards and checks were stolen from the victim on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023. A credit card was used in at least 5...
WBKO
Kentucky State Police searching for Hart County inmate who escaped while on work release
MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police officers are searching for a Hart County inmate who escaped while assigned to work release at the Hart County Animal Shelter. The inmate, 29-year-old Abdullah Qasem, was described as a white male, approximately 6′ 2″ tall and weighing approximately 250 pounds.
wcluradio.com
Chimney fire erupts at Glasgow home
GLASGOW — Fire officials said a fire broke out at a home along Old Munfordville Road on Sunday. Flames were coming from the chimney of the home at 1891 Old Munfordville Road. Fire officials called it a “flue fire.”. A dry chemical extinguisher and ventilation fan were used...
WBKO
Teens attack worker, barricade themselves in office at Warren Juvenile Detention Center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A second incident in less than a week has law enforcement investigating at the Warren Juvenile Detention Center. Saturday evening, around 6:30, three juveniles in the facility attacked a youth worker, according to a news release. The juveniles then barricaded themselves inside an office by...
wnky.com
Man charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – A man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Allen County. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop Sunday around 8:30 p.m. on Maysville Road. Police say a probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a plastic...
WBKO
Former Barren County Middle School teacher sentenced to 17 years in abuse case
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A former Barren County Middle School teacher was sentenced Monday to 17 years in prison in a sex abuse case. William Kyle Gardner, 30, of Horse Cave, pleaded guilty last September in Barren Circuit Court, to three counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities.
WLTX.com
WBKO
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet preparing for tonight’s winter weather
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 has been monitoring the winter weather system entering our region tonight. “Our snow and ice team has been monitoring the forecast since early this morning,” said Public Information Office for KYTC Wes Watt. “Later tonight we expect our more western counties to get hit first. As the system moves east then it will go into Warren County and our more eastern counties.”
WBKO
Sports Connection 1-29-23: Jayleigh Steenbergen and Lane Embry
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Brian Webb is back with Kaden Gaylord-Day as they break down the latest installment of district rematches around south central Kentucky. Then they talk to Allen County-Scottsville Lady Patriots Jayleigh Steenbergen. Later they talk to the head coach of the South Warren Lady Spartans Lane Embry.
WBKO
Adult and juvenile charged with robbery at gas station in Warren Co.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two people were arrested following a robbery in Warren County Tuesday Jan. 24. Officials say Smiths Grove Police responded to a 911 call at the Marathon gas station where a robbery occurred. One suspect, Ryan Mason, was located by Smiths Grove Police Chief Franks behind...
WSMV
Man arrested after being accused of leading Tennessee, Kentucky law enforcement on chase
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he was accused of leading law enforcement from two states on a drunken car chase. On Monday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted the Kentucky State Police and said they were chasing a possible drunk driver in a blue car heading toward Kentucky. Troopers later said the driver, identified as Nicholas Byrom, was tossing narcotics out of the window.
Wave 3
Funeral service held for Curtis Family after Denny’s sign falls on their car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Columbia, Kentucky family is still searching for answers after a Denny’s restaurant sign in Elizabethtown fell on a car with three of their loved ones inside. Lillian Curtis died and her husband Lloyd Curtis died four days later in hospice care. Friday, their loved...
