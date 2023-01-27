ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

tourcounsel.com

Brookside Shops | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri

Brookside Shops is striking due to its structure, being a very quiet space, perfect for walking and spending a good weekend. In this mall you can find many stores to go shopping, good restaurants to enjoy gastronomy, and warm spaces. Featured Shopping Stores: World's Window, COCO brookside, Lauren Alexandra, Lady...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian chain eyes new Overland Park site

Mo’ Bettahs, a fast casual restaurant specializing in Hawaiian cuisine, is eyeing a new location in south Overland Park. The Utah-based chain is looking to open a new restaurant at 12005 Metcalf Ave. in the space previously occupied by Boston Market at the Southglen shopping center, according to city documents.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

New area code coming to 816 region

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
MISSOURI STATE
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: The snow window is closing (MON-1/30)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Yesterday as the Chiefs were struggling toward the end of the game, losing players left and right to injuries, running out of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, I mentioned that they were going to need a minor miracle or a major one to pull this game out and win it. At the time, Cincinnati was driving and had some serious mojo behind them.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City gas prices jump 48 cents in a month

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Gas prices in the Kansas City area continued their upward trend this past week, now standing 48 cents higher than a month ago. The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in the metro is $3.17. That’s 17.7 cents higher than a week ago and 48.6 cents higher than a month ago, according to GasBuddy, an organization that tracks and analyzes gas prices across the country.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

North KC teen missing and endangered

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teenage girl is missing and endangered. Lily Launer, 14, was last seen leaving school on Monday, Jan. 30 at 3 p.m. near the Barry Rd and Congress area. Launer was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue sweatpants and rainbow colored shoes. For anyone...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Person gunned down in car at 55th and Cleveland in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was shot to death inside a vehicle in Kansas City early Monday morning. No one is in custody. Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to a shots-fired call near Meyer Boulevard and Swope Parkway. They canvassed the area and found a vehicle with a gunshot victim inside just north of 55th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Officers called emergency medical crews, who declared the victim dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty police share top 5 accident spots

LIBERTY — Police in Liberty are sharing a list of the top five accident spots in the city in the hopes of making drivers more aware and getting them to be more alert while on the road. In a Facebook post, the police department shared three of the accident...
LIBERTY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Gone but not forgotten: The State Line Airpark

In the last several decades, the South Kansas City boom has quickly demolished much of the farmland which was the livelihood of generations of families. A majority of the modest houses which stood hundreds of yards away from one another on large parcels have been demolished to make way for roads, subdivisions and shopping centers.
KANSAS CITY, MO

