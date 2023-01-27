Read full article on original website
Super Bowl 57 will be the first to feature two Black starting quarterbacks in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Kansas City Royals Bring Back Cy Young Award WinnerOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
“Our mom can’t lose”: Jason and Travis Kelce discuss historic upcoming Super Bowl matchup against each otherJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
tourcounsel.com
Brookside Shops | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri
Brookside Shops is striking due to its structure, being a very quiet space, perfect for walking and spending a good weekend. In this mall you can find many stores to go shopping, good restaurants to enjoy gastronomy, and warm spaces. Featured Shopping Stores: World's Window, COCO brookside, Lauren Alexandra, Lady...
Downtown Shawnee strip wants to add restaurant, retail
Karra Brothers LLC, the owners behind the Merigold Plaza at 5919 Nieman Road, plan to redevelop their 16,000-square-foot retail strip.
bluevalleypost.com
Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian chain eyes new Overland Park site
Mo’ Bettahs, a fast casual restaurant specializing in Hawaiian cuisine, is eyeing a new location in south Overland Park. The Utah-based chain is looking to open a new restaurant at 12005 Metcalf Ave. in the space previously occupied by Boston Market at the Southglen shopping center, according to city documents.
These projects in Kansas City’s Northland should see progress in 2023
Kansas City and multiple northern suburbs have a bevy of substantive development plans underway or on deck in the coming years.
Downtown Kansas City hotel reopens under new name after $20M renovation
Lotus Hospitality Group has reopened the hotel as Holiday Inn Kansas City Downtown after a more than $20 million renovation.
New area code coming to Kansas City area
The Missouri Public Service Commission announced it will soon begin to implement the new area code of 975 in the Kansas City region.
KCTV 5
New area code coming to 816 region
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: The snow window is closing (MON-1/30)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Yesterday as the Chiefs were struggling toward the end of the game, losing players left and right to injuries, running out of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, I mentioned that they were going to need a minor miracle or a major one to pull this game out and win it. At the time, Cincinnati was driving and had some serious mojo behind them.
KCTV 5
Multiple airlines adding extra flights between KC-Phoenix for Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For Chiefs fans wanting to book their trips to and from the Super Bowl, airlines are beginning to add more options for air travel. Southwest Airlines will add five flights to what it currently offers between Kansas City and Phoenix departing Feb. 9-10. Delta is...
KCTV 5
Kansas City gas prices jump 48 cents in a month
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Gas prices in the Kansas City area continued their upward trend this past week, now standing 48 cents higher than a month ago. The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in the metro is $3.17. That’s 17.7 cents higher than a week ago and 48.6 cents higher than a month ago, according to GasBuddy, an organization that tracks and analyzes gas prices across the country.
VIDEO: Grass near parking lot at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ablaze
Moments after the Chiefs won the AFC Championship and punched their ticket to the Super Bowl, grass near GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Gate 6 caught fire.
Kansas man turns custom golf cart side-hustle into a booming business
EMPORIA (KSNT) – What started out as a small project in a Kansas businessman’s garage has grown into more than just a side hustle. 27 News spoke with Bryan McCoy, the owner of McCoy Custom Carts in Olathe, about the expansion of his golf cart business to new markets in the Sunflower State. “My wife […]
KCTV 5
North KC teen missing and endangered
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teenage girl is missing and endangered. Lily Launer, 14, was last seen leaving school on Monday, Jan. 30 at 3 p.m. near the Barry Rd and Congress area. Launer was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue sweatpants and rainbow colored shoes. For anyone...
KCTV 5
Person gunned down in car at 55th and Cleveland in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was shot to death inside a vehicle in Kansas City early Monday morning. No one is in custody. Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to a shots-fired call near Meyer Boulevard and Swope Parkway. They canvassed the area and found a vehicle with a gunshot victim inside just north of 55th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Officers called emergency medical crews, who declared the victim dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Lee | Wrangler Outlet to open first Kansas City-area location at Legends
Lee | Wrangler Outlet is opening its first location in Kansas and the Kansas City market. The store plans a summer opening at Legends Outlets.
Kansas City police find body in man’s car after towing it
Adam “A.J.” Blackstock Jr.'s death is being investigated as a homicide, according to The Kansas City Star.
2 injured in crash between car, dump truck on Friday in Kansas City, Missouri
One person suffered critical injuries when the car they were riding in crashed into the back of a dump truck on a busy KCMO highway.
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty police share top 5 accident spots
LIBERTY — Police in Liberty are sharing a list of the top five accident spots in the city in the hopes of making drivers more aware and getting them to be more alert while on the road. In a Facebook post, the police department shared three of the accident...
martincitytelegraph.com
Gone but not forgotten: The State Line Airpark
In the last several decades, the South Kansas City boom has quickly demolished much of the farmland which was the livelihood of generations of families. A majority of the modest houses which stood hundreds of yards away from one another on large parcels have been demolished to make way for roads, subdivisions and shopping centers.
KCTV 5
Johnson County mother says son taken to Dubai without her permission
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Lana Borysov beams when she talks about her 3-year-old son Andrew. “Andrew loves Paw Patrol right now. He loves Paw Patrol! And he loves going to the highest heights. We’ll climb the playground together and fall off of it. But he’s so adventurous!” said Lana.
