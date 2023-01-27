ORLANDO, Fla. — Khalif Battle scored 26 points, including nine in overtime, as Temple took down UCF 77-70 on Saturday. Battle also added seven rebounds for the Owls (14-9, 8-2 American Athletic Conference). Jamille Reynolds added 16 points while going 7 of 9 and 2 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Hysier Miller recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

