mynews13.com
The Wheel remains closed at ICON Park, but testing underway
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Wheel at ICON Park remains closed for maintenance, but over the weekend, the attraction lit up for the first time in weeks. The Wheel is still closed at ICON Park after a power failure on New Year's Eve. The attraction, which has been dark for...
mynews13.com
Island H2O water park to hold job fair in February
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — If you’re looking for a job, Island H2O water park is hiring. The water park will be holding two job fairs in February. More than 250 positions available, including lifeguards, cashiers and custodial; park also hiring a "Fun Coordinator" Interested applicants, who can't attend job...
mynews13.com
Tavares resident urging Lake County to clean impaired canals
TAVARES, Fla. — Many people move out to Lake County to take part in the nature scene, especially with the multitude of lakes in the area. But some of these bodies of water are impaired. Now a Tavares resident is speaking up, hoping the county does something about it.
mynews13.com
Sanford commissioner discuss fixes to wastewater system
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford's City Commissioner called a special meeting Monday night talking about two issues, healthy drinking water, and fixing the wastewater vacuum system. The City of Sanford rushing to make a decision, all to help maintain water quality within the community. The city attorney said they needed a response between 14 and 21 days in order to make the project work.
mynews13.com
Red-light runners put others at risk at Sanford intersection, driver says
SANFORD, Fla. — A project to expand a toll road may be holding up improvements to a busy couple of intersections near the Sanford airport. Mark Braunstein said his wife has almost been hit multiple times at a Seminole intersection. County admits red-light running is a problem at Lake...
mynews13.com
Community remembers Columbia disaster, other fatal missions
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The crews from the Challenger, Columbia and Apollo 1 missions were honored on Sunday at Sandstone Park in Titusville for the path they’ve laid for space exploration. The ceremony for the 17 people was hosted by the city of Titusville Flag and Memorial Committee along with the American Space Museum.
mynews13.com
FEMA offering free hurricane mitigation advice at local Home Depots
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — FEMA employees can be found at select Florida Home Depots offering hurricane mitigation advice, free of charge. Employees can be found tabling at the Kissimmee Home Depot on West Vine Street 8 a.m - 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 8 a.m - 5 p.m. on Sunday. FEMA...
mynews13.com
Lakeland Police: 10 people shot, 2 in critical condition
LAKELAND, Fla. — Ten people were shot early this afternoon leaving two in critical condition, police said. The victims were all male between the ages of 21 and 35. Lakeland police responded to the area of Iowa Avenue North and Plum St. around 3:40 p.m. They arrived to find...
mynews13.com
Newborn baby found in Polk County woods
MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Polk County found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, found the girl...
mynews13.com
Study: Church attendance still suffering since pandemic's start
ORLANDO, Fla. — A recent study released by the Survey Center on American life shows nearly one out of three Americans say they have stopped attending religious services since the COVID-19 pandemic began. What You Need To Know. One in three say they stopped attending services since the COVID-19...
mynews13.com
UCF Knights fall to Temple Owls in OT
ORLANDO, Fla. — Khalif Battle scored 26 points, including nine in overtime, as Temple took down UCF 77-70 on Saturday. Battle also added seven rebounds for the Owls (14-9, 8-2 American Athletic Conference). Jamille Reynolds added 16 points while going 7 of 9 and 2 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Hysier Miller recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.
