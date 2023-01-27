ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mypanhandle.com

Nelson sparks Manhattan over Canisius in overtime 81-74

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Anthony Nelson scored five of his 22 points in overtime to lead Manhattan to an 81-74 victory over Canisius on Sunday. Nelson also had five assists for the Jaspers (7-13, 5-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Josh Roberts and Nick Brennen both scored 16. Roberts added seven rebounds. The...
BUFFALO, NY
mypanhandle.com

Johnson helps No. 20 NC State hold off No. 7 Notre Dame

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)It wasn’t that long ago that North Carolina State coach Wes Moore was lamenting his players’ lack of urgency or attention to the details that helped them win three straight Atlantic Coast Conference championships. He’s finding more reasons for optimism after earning a second win against...
RALEIGH, NC
mypanhandle.com

Timpson has 21, No. 24 Seminoles clamp down on No. 16 Duke

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)Makayl Timpson scored 21 points with 10 rebounds and three steals and No. 24 Florida State smothered No. 16 Duke 70-57 on Sunday on a day the Seminoles honored long-time coach Sue Semrau. Despite making 9 of 15 shots in the last six minutes, the Blue Devils finished...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
mypanhandle.com

Murray, Ulis propel Iowa to 93-82 victory over Rutgers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP)Kris Murray scored 24 points, Ahron Ulis added 16 and Iowa defeated Rutgers 93-82 on Sunday. The Hawkeyes (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten), boasting the conference’s top offense for five years running and averaging 80.7 points per game this season, became the first team to score 80 points on the Scarlet Knights (14-7, 6-4) this season. Rutgers entered with the Big Ten’s stingiest defense, yielding 58.1 points to its opponents.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy