Family creates fundraiser after Grandmother’s home was completely demolished by tornado that hit Pasadena; Here’s how you can help

Pharmaceutical Giants Walgreens and CVS Closing Store Locations Nationwide! – See If Your Area Will Be AffectedTy D.Houston, TX
Houston: The city where oil money buys politicsEdy ZooHouston, TX
Houston Foodies Debate: Where to Enjoy the Ultimate Meal?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on EarthTravel MavenSpring, TX
HokuLani Discusses New Song, Upcoming Debut Album, and Much MoreMeikhel PhilogeneNew Orleans, LA
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates water customers overcharged after wrong meter reads
KPRC 2 Investigates discovered the City of Houston was overcharging homeowners for more than 10 times the water they used because city employees were incorrectly reading their water meters. Investigator Amy Davis stepped in when customers were feeling absolutely DRAINED while trying to make the Houston water department listen to reason for more than three months. This is just the latest case in our massive KPRC 2 Investigation into the City of Houston water department.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Dorothy, the adorable pup with the most beautiful eyes!
Dorothy is known for being the sweetest girl with the SOFTEST fur. Those at the shelter say she has been so resilient after coming to the shelter following the recent tornado in Pasadena. Dorothy has the most beautiful eyes and will make the best pup, due to her adaptability and...
Car shot at while waiting at red light drives to SE Houston fire station, police say
The teen was with three other people in the car when they were shot at while at an intersection, police said. The group then drove to a Houston fire station for help.
Click2Houston.com
‘I don’t feel safe’: Frustrated residents say broken cameras, vehicle gate may be cause of more than 50 cars getting broken into at SW Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – As many as 50 vehicles were broken into Sunday night while parked inside a parking garage at the Ashford Apartments located off Dairy Ashford. Tenants said the complex bills itself as a safe place to live. “It says they have cameras. It says they have a security...
Click2Houston.com
Dog recovering after being cemented to ground: ‘You read that right’
HOUSTON – A small dog with such big innocent eyes has been through a lot in the short amount of time in his dog years. According to Tri-County Humane, Trooper, a well-deserved name, was found cemented to the ground and stuck to the sidewalk in Florida for days, left to die.
Click2Houston.com
LIVE RADAR: Storms moving through the Houston area
HOUSTON – Showers are moving through the Houston area this weekend. Here are some easy ways to keep track of inclement weather as it moves through the city.
mocomotive.com
1 dead, 3 arrested in series of overnight car crashes in Houston
A woman died after her car crashed into a tree around 1:45 a.m. Saturday on Beall and West Tidwell in northwest Houston, officials said. The driver, a Hispanic woman in her 20s, was the lone person in the car, police said. Houston police are investigating whether alcohol was involved in her veering off the road at a high speed, officials said.
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for homeowner, stolen vehicle after man found shot to death inside northwest Houston home, HPD says
HOUSTON – A search is underway for a homeowner after another man was found shot to death inside his northwest Houston home on Friday, according to the Houston Police Department. At around 8:30 a.m., a man was found shot to death during a welfare check at a home located...
Click2Houston.com
Police searching for missing 14-year-old boy last seen leaving Tomball High School
TOMBALL, Texas – Tomball police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy who they say was last seen Monday afternoon at Tomball High School. Anthony Reyes was reportedly last seen around 2:45 p.m. leaving Tomball High School. Although authorities do not believe Reyes is in immediate danger, they do want to know his whereabouts.
Click2Houston.com
Local sensation ‘The Cheese Chica’ gives snack recipes for the big game
As America preps for the big Super Bowl game next week, we called in the queen of snacks to get your table ready game time. Tuesday on Houston Life, local viral sensation ‘The Cheese Chica’ is giving us some of her TOP snack recipes for the big game!
KFDM-TV
Man and woman dive into ditch with dogs to take shelter from tornado
Southeast Texas — A man and woman in Southeast Texas say they feel blessed to be alive. They dove into a ditch, with their dogs, to escape a tornado that devastated the Deer Park/Channelview area east of Houston.
Click2Houston.com
LIST: Several roads in Harris County closed due to high water, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Officials in Harris County have closed several roads in the Greater Houston area after reports of high water. According to Precinct 4 Comissioner Lesley Briones’ Office, the roads that have been closed are:. West Road from Katy Hockley Cut-Off SH99. Cypress Rosehill from SH99...
Click2Houston.com
Police chief placed on administrative leave after officers raid family’s house in Galveston, city announces
GALVESTON, Texas – The city of Galveston’s police chief has been placed on administrative leave as an investigation into a raid at a family’s home begins. Police Chief Doug Balli has been placed on a 10-day administrative leave by the city manager. This comes amid an internal...
spacecityweather.com
Houston’s weather is turning colder, and it is doing so faster than expected
This has been a weird winter for Texas in general, and Houston in particular. Normally, during a La Niña winter, we see warmer and drier than normal conditions. We have checked the box for warmth—December was about 2 degrees above normal, and January is going to wind up about 5 degrees above normal. But as for rainfall, this winter has been anything but normal. Some areas of Houston have exceeded their normal allotment of rain for December, January, and February just during the last 10 days.
Click2Houston.com
3 easy sensory play ideas you can do at home
HOUSTON – She’s a local mom who saw firsthand the benefits of sensory play after her daughter spent 100 days in the NICU and the bins she made for her, helped her child’s development. Now Britni Haynie is helping all families benefit from sensory stimulation as the...
Click2Houston.com
Houston’s newest taco hot spot serving up some of the best birria tacos in town
HOUSTON – Have you heard of birria tacos?. You may have seen the popular Dripped Birria food truck around town, which was so popular that they recently got the approval of celebs Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul while they were in town. Dripped Birria offers their famous birria tacos,...
Click2Houston.com
19-year-old arrested after allegedly using cell phone to try to record men using bathroom at Galleria mall, HPD says
HOUSTON – There’s a certain level of privacy that’s to be expected when using the restroom, even at public shopping centers. Ninteen-year-old Thomas James Parison is behind bars after Houston police say he violated that safe space and tried to record other men using the bathroom at the Galleria mall.
Click2Houston.com
CAPTURED: Police arrest man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend, injuring her daughter at motel on Houston’s south side, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend and injuring her daughter at a motel on Houston’s south side has been arrested, officers with the Houston Police Department announced Monday. Christopher George Edwards, 52, was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful...
Click2Houston.com
Seen at 7: Treating and Preventing Diabetes
Nearly 13 percent of adults in Houston live with diabetes, and for some neighborhoods, that number is even higher, up to 24 percent. In our latest 2 your health segment, we welcome back Dr. David Persse, chief medical officer for the city of Houston.
fox26houston.com
Houston tornado: City of Deer Park shares video of tornado moving through with flying debris
DEER PARK, Texas - The City of Deer Park released some surveillance video, just one day after a EF3 rated tornado by the National Weather Service, left behind sheer devastation for the city. In the surveillance videos, you can see lots of flying debris and torrential rainfall. SUGGESTED: Texans impacted...
