Charleston, S.C. – Today, The Beach Company announces two new hires at the company’s corporate headquarters in downtown Charleston. Hanna Grimes has been hired as a social media strategist at The Beach Company. In this role, she will manage social media content strategy and creation for The Beach Company and Kiawah River, and her main responsibilities will include content calendar planning and management, writing, photography, video creation and photo, video and audio editing. Prior to joining The Beach Company, Hanna worked as a freelance social media manager and content creator for different businesses across various industries such as real estate, food and beverage and fashion. Originally from Ocean City, N.J., Hanna earned her degree in communications studies from Saint Joseph’s University.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO