Denver, CO

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall

Travis Kelce is the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. After playing for Cincinnati in college, he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013 and has been in Kansas City his whole career. Over that span, Kelce is an eight-time Pro Bowler, went All-Pro seven times, including four First-Team honors, and won a […] The post Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

NFC Championship: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'wishes he had a helmet' as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson suffer injuries

After Brock Purdy's miracle run from being the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to starting in a conference championship game was derailed on the San Francisco 49ers' opening drive with an injury to his elbow, and fourth-string journeyman Josh Johnson was knocked of the game with a concussion, all Jimmy Garoppolo, could do was shake his head on the sideline and think about what might have been. Garoppolo, the quarterback who helped lead the team to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV, could only watch the season-ending 31-7 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, with his 49ers falling one game short of the Super Bowl.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt is a former college volleyball player

When Brock Purdy was selected with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he probably never figured that he would end up starting half the season for the San Francisco 49ers, and have the team in the conference championship game. But that’s what happened. And the cool part has been seeing his friends and... The post Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt is a former college volleyball player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan for loss

Maybe it’s not fair to blame head coach Kyle Shanahan for the San Francisco 49ers getting demolished by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship. Guess what? Life isn’t fair. So in that spirit, many 49ers fans and NFL observers were out to blame someone for the 49ers‘ dismal 31-7 loss. Shanahan was as good Read more... The post 49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan for loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NESN

Report: Broncos Down to Three Head Coaching Candidates

Even with the offseason quickly approaching, the Denver Broncos aren’t rushing their head coaching search. The team has been without a skipper since firing Nathaniel Hackett on December 26. Rather than drawing from the current pool of candidates, the Broncos are content to wait and get the best person available.
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be Traded

The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
GREEN BAY, WI
New York Post

Brittany Matthews drools over Patrick Mahomes’ game-day look before AFC Championship

Patrick Mahomes can thank wife Brittany Matthews for always looking sharp on Sundays. Leading up to Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Bengals in Kansas City, Matthews took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of Mahomes, 27, as he made his way to Arrowhead Stadium. “If you’re wondering, yes I dress him every game day, and he is always icey [sic] yes,” the 27-year-old Matthews posted alongside a photo of Mahomes, in addition to drooling and smiley face emojis. The Mahomes post, which was originally shared on the Chiefs’ Instagram account, featured the quarterback sporting a light-color jacket over...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Not Happy With Tony Romo Tonight

The NFL world doesn't seem to be as all-in on Tony Romo as it was when the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback first joined the broadcasting booth. Sunday night, CBS has the call of the AFC Championship Game, featuring the Chiefs and the Bengals, with Romo and his play-by-play man, Jim Nantz, on the ...
MISSOURI STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Brock Purdy reveals extent of his arm injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was knocked out of the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the team’s very first drive. While he later returned after backup Josh Johnson left the game, he did not appear capable of doing much more than handing the ball off. Purdy confirmed after the 49ers’ 31-7... The post Brock Purdy reveals extent of his arm injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Sean Payton Announcement

Sean Payton may have given fans a little peek into his coaching future on Sunday. Per Saints reporter Nick Underhill: "Sean Payton said on FOX that the door isn't closed on him taking a job. 'I think in the next week we’re going to know a lot more.'" The NFL world reacted to his comments on ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tri-City Herald

Broncos Talking to ‘Mystery’ HC Candidate: Here’s Who it Could Be

Broncos Country is all abuzz with the report of “mystery candidates” for the Denver Broncos' open head-coaching position. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reports that there is more than one candidate that has not been announced and that the Broncos have been in contact with them in regard to the top job.
DENVER, CO

