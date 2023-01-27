ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton County, MI

Marquette YMCA throws ‘Pool Palooza’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The David & Thu Brulè YMCA of Marquette County held its first ever “Pool Palooza” Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The slide and mushroom were on, and pool toys were provided. Aquatics director Tyler Kellem says it’s good to have winter activities for both members and non-members.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
The Heikinpaiva celebration event is finally back after two years

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton and Hancock communities were excited to celebrate their notorious Heikinpaiva Festival at the Finnish Heritage Center in Hancock. Finnish theme Committee Chairmen Jim Kurtti said the return of this event is full of fun. “It begins with the market where we are now. Then...
HANCOCK, MI
Michigan Tech hosted annual Baja race to give students work experience

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Every year a Michigan Tech (MTU) student-led organization known as the Blizzard Baja Enterprise host a go-kart-like race. MTU students in the program drove single-seat off-road vehicles They’re designed to compete in a national competition. Saturday’s race featured 22 different universities from all over the...
HOUGHTON, MI
Experts provide insight on identifying online scams

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Detectives in Marquette County have been receiving continuous reports of scam messages and fake profiles on social media. Scott Berends is a social media creator and lately, he says his fans have become the victims of numerous online scams. Many of these scammers, he said, are...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI

