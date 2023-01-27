Read full article on original website
WLUC
MTU holds Spring Involvement Fair to encourage student engagement in university organizations
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Packed together in the Michigan Tech University (MTU) ballroom, dozens of registered clubs and organizations participated in the university’s Spring Involvement Fair. The annual event gives students the opportunity to decide how they can expand their experiences outside of the classroom. “We at Michigan Tech...
WLUC
Marquette YMCA throws ‘Pool Palooza’
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The David & Thu Brulè YMCA of Marquette County held its first ever “Pool Palooza” Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The slide and mushroom were on, and pool toys were provided. Aquatics director Tyler Kellem says it’s good to have winter activities for both members and non-members.
WLUC
The Heikinpaiva celebration event is finally back after two years
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton and Hancock communities were excited to celebrate their notorious Heikinpaiva Festival at the Finnish Heritage Center in Hancock. Finnish theme Committee Chairmen Jim Kurtti said the return of this event is full of fun. “It begins with the market where we are now. Then...
WLUC
Michigan Tech hosted annual Baja race to give students work experience
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Every year a Michigan Tech (MTU) student-led organization known as the Blizzard Baja Enterprise host a go-kart-like race. MTU students in the program drove single-seat off-road vehicles They’re designed to compete in a national competition. Saturday’s race featured 22 different universities from all over the...
WLUC
Experts provide insight on identifying online scams
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Detectives in Marquette County have been receiving continuous reports of scam messages and fake profiles on social media. Scott Berends is a social media creator and lately, he says his fans have become the victims of numerous online scams. Many of these scammers, he said, are...
WLUC
MTU Head Coach Joe Shawhan and NMU Head Coach Grant Potulny On Blake Pietila's performance
Noquemanon Ski Marathon, MTU hockey sweeps NMU, Bay College men's and women's basketball. Action from the 2023 Noquemanon Ski Marathon, MTU hockey sweeps the weekend over NMU, and Bay College men's and women's basketball faced off against a top conference opponent. Friday Night Fever: MTU Hockey shutouts NMU, Junior Noquemanon,...
WLUC
Noquemanon Ski Marathon, MTU hockey sweeps NMU, Bay College men's and women's basketball
MTU Head Coach Joe Shawhan and NMU Head Coach Grant Potulny On Blake Pietila's performance. MTU Head Coach Joe Shawhan and NMU Head Coach Grant Potulny On Blake Pietila's performance. Friday Night Fever: MTU Hockey shutouts NMU, Junior Noquemanon, and HS girls' basketball. Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:33 PM...
