NASDAQ
Principal Financial (PFG) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Principal Financial (PFG) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.85 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.84%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Financial Institutions (FISI) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Financial Institutions (FISI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.33%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Meridian Bank (MRBK) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Meridian Bank (MRBK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.94 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -18.09%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Investors Heavily Search Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Here is What You Need to Know
Bank of America (BAC) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this nation's second-largest bank have returned +7% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ
Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates
Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.99 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.57%. A...
NASDAQ
Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Symbotic Inc. (SYM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05. This compares to loss of $4.88 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -140%....
NASDAQ
Webster Financial (WBS) Declares $0.40 Dividend
Webster Financial said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share. At the most recent...
NASDAQ
4 Service Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season
The widely-diversified Business Services sector houses consulting, outsourcing, staffing, waste management, financial transactions, information services and technology services companies, to name a few. The Sector’s Dynamics in Q4. Things were not rosy for the service sector throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 due to macroeconomic headwinds such as the...
NASDAQ
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Moves -0.85%: What You Should Know
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed the most recent trading day at $75.96, moving -0.85% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Franklin Mutual Advisers Cuts Stake in Bread Financial Holdings (BFH)
Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.84MM shares of Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH). This represents 5.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.54MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ
Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Docebo Inc. (DCBO) closed at $37.36, marking a +1.58% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Why Deckers (DECK) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Deckers (DECK), which belongs to the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This maker of Ugg footwear...
NASDAQ
Park-Ohio Holdings (PKOH) Declares $0.12 Dividend
Park-Ohio Holdings said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share. At the most recent...
NASDAQ
WestRock (WRK) Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: What to Expect?
WestRock Company WRK is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results (ended Dec 31, 2022) on Feb 1, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter revenues is pegged at $5.098 billion, suggesting growth of 2.9% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure. The same for earnings per share is pegged at 60 cents, indicating a year-over-year decline of 7.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal first-quarter earnings has moved down 6% in the past 30 days.
NASDAQ
Horizon Kinetics Asset Management Increases Position in Gamco Investors (GBL)
Fintel reports that Horizon Kinetics Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of Gamco Investors Inc (GBL). This represents 6.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 0.44MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
Coca-Cola European (CCEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Coca-Cola European (CCEP) closed at $55.32, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Heading into today, shares of the seller...
NASDAQ
Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) closed at $9.37, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $14.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.88% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the real...
NASDAQ
TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Stock Moves -0.89%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TG Therapeutics (TGTX) closed at $14.50, marking a -0.89% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company...
NASDAQ
Franklin Resources Updates Holdings in Bridge Investment Group Holdings (BRDG)
Fintel reports that Franklin Resources has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.55MM shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG). This represents 5.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.54MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase...
