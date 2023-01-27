ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s basketball to host rising Northwestern squad

The Iowa men’s basketball team defeated the Northwestern Wildcats 82-61 last February in the teams’ lone regular season meeting. Tuesday’s contest featuring the Hawkeyes and Wildcats at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, however, will likely be much more competitive. Instead of welcoming a sub-.500 ‘Cats squad to Iowa City, as...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa track and field hurdler Myreanna Bebe’s improved mentality yields 60-meter hurdle record

Iowa track and field hurdler Myreanna Bebe has had her fair share of struggles throughout her career. Despite multiple promising performances last season, the junior came up short at both the indoor and outdoor conference meets. During the season, she said she had a bad mental state as she tried to balance the requirements of her life after the passing of her father the year before.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Alix O’Brien proves herself for Iowa swimming and diving

Heading into the 2022-2023 swimming and diving season, Iowa head coach Nathan Mundt knew he had to increase the size of the Hawkeyes’ roster to compete at a high level. Much of the 2020-21 team transferred out of the program as Iowa Athletics planned to cut the program following the 2020-21 academic year.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

2023 commit Gabby Deery bringing versatility to Iowa volleyball

Iowa volleyball 2023 commit Gabby Deery grew up surrounded by Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-2 Burlington, Iowa, native has four older sisters — Niko Deery, Bridget Deery, Gracie Deery, and Evie Deery — who all attended the University of Iowa and introduced her to Iowa City from a young age.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Rutgers

Iowa players huddle up before a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 93-82. Iowa entered the game on a two game losing streak.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Balanced scoring lifts Iowa men’s basketball over Rutgers

The Iowa men’s basketball team defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 93-82, Sunday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. After a back-and-forth first 15 minutes, Iowa ended the first stanza on a 16-5 run and took a 45-34 lead into the break. Iowa maintained a safe lead until the 9:31 mark of...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

More Iowa City students eligible for reduced-price lunches

More Iowa City K-12 public school students qualified for free and reduced-price lunches this year. Officials said the increase in qualifications could be because of the expiration in June 2022 of a free lunch policy during the height of the pandemic. Iowa City school students who use free and reduced-price...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Johnson County bike shop owners excited for RAGBRAI Coralville pit stop

Johnson County bike shop owners are gearing up for RAGBRAI’s pit stop in Coralville for its 50th ride this summer. On day six of RAGBRAI, riders will roll into Johnson County coming 80 miles from Tama-Toledo. The journey begins July 22 and ends on July 29. Started by two Des Moines Register employees in 1973, the seven-day bike ride goes from the Missouri River to the Mississippi River stopping each night of the ride.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

Guest Column | The Importance of USG Funding

My experience in the Undergraduate Student Government has looked a little different in each of my two years, but it has always been driven by the potential to improve student life at the University of Iowa. I joined USG in fall 2021 as an at-large senator. I served my term...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City school board members voice concern for public school funding after the passage of Students First Act

Following the recent enactment of the Students First Act, some Iowa City Community School District Board members are concerned about the future of funding for public schools. The new law, which was passed in the Iowa Legislature on Jan. 24 and signed into law later that morning, will use taxpayer money to fund private school student education through educational savings accounts.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City mayor, police chief issue joint statement denouncing police brutality

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague and Iowa City Police Chief Dustin Liston released a joint statement Friday regarding the murder of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. Nichols died in the hospital on Jan. 10 after being beaten by five Memphis Police Department officers on Jan. 7. Citizens across the U.S. gathered on Sunday for protests to denounce police brutality and vigils for Nichols.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Opinion | UI must respect all its workers

Columns reflect the opinions of the authors and are not necessarily those of the Editorial Board, The Daily Iowan, or other organizations in which the author may be involved. There is a workplace cultural crisis running rampant across the nation, and the University of Iowa is not safe from it.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy