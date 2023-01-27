Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s basketball guard Sydney Affolter viable option off the bench
Sydney Affolter is becoming a solid option off the bench for the Iowa women’s basketball team in her second season on the squad. The sophomore from Chicago has seen an uptick in playing time in the Hawkeyes’ recent games and has scored 37 points in 115 minutes of conference play.
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball to host rising Northwestern squad
The Iowa men’s basketball team defeated the Northwestern Wildcats 82-61 last February in the teams’ lone regular season meeting. Tuesday’s contest featuring the Hawkeyes and Wildcats at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, however, will likely be much more competitive. Instead of welcoming a sub-.500 ‘Cats squad to Iowa City, as...
Daily Iowan
Iowa track and field hurdler Myreanna Bebe’s improved mentality yields 60-meter hurdle record
Iowa track and field hurdler Myreanna Bebe has had her fair share of struggles throughout her career. Despite multiple promising performances last season, the junior came up short at both the indoor and outdoor conference meets. During the season, she said she had a bad mental state as she tried to balance the requirements of her life after the passing of her father the year before.
Daily Iowan
Alix O’Brien proves herself for Iowa swimming and diving
Heading into the 2022-2023 swimming and diving season, Iowa head coach Nathan Mundt knew he had to increase the size of the Hawkeyes’ roster to compete at a high level. Much of the 2020-21 team transferred out of the program as Iowa Athletics planned to cut the program following the 2020-21 academic year.
Daily Iowan
2023 commit Gabby Deery bringing versatility to Iowa volleyball
Iowa volleyball 2023 commit Gabby Deery grew up surrounded by Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-2 Burlington, Iowa, native has four older sisters — Niko Deery, Bridget Deery, Gracie Deery, and Evie Deery — who all attended the University of Iowa and introduced her to Iowa City from a young age.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Rutgers
Iowa players huddle up before a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 93-82. Iowa entered the game on a two game losing streak.
Daily Iowan
Balanced scoring lifts Iowa men’s basketball over Rutgers
The Iowa men’s basketball team defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 93-82, Sunday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. After a back-and-forth first 15 minutes, Iowa ended the first stanza on a 16-5 run and took a 45-34 lead into the break. Iowa maintained a safe lead until the 9:31 mark of...
Daily Iowan
Caitlin Clark, Monika Czinano, Kris Murray named to Wooden Award late season top 20
A trio of Hawkeyes were named to the Wooden Award late season top 20 on Monday, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced. The Wooden Award is presented annually to both the top men’s and women’s basketball player in the country. Junior guard Caitlin Clark, who is averaging 27.1...
Daily Iowan
More Iowa City students eligible for reduced-price lunches
More Iowa City K-12 public school students qualified for free and reduced-price lunches this year. Officials said the increase in qualifications could be because of the expiration in June 2022 of a free lunch policy during the height of the pandemic. Iowa City school students who use free and reduced-price...
Daily Iowan
Johnson County bike shop owners excited for RAGBRAI Coralville pit stop
Johnson County bike shop owners are gearing up for RAGBRAI’s pit stop in Coralville for its 50th ride this summer. On day six of RAGBRAI, riders will roll into Johnson County coming 80 miles from Tama-Toledo. The journey begins July 22 and ends on July 29. Started by two Des Moines Register employees in 1973, the seven-day bike ride goes from the Missouri River to the Mississippi River stopping each night of the ride.
Daily Iowan
New UIHC facility to increase health care access to residents in southeast Iowa City
A new University of Iowa Health Care facility specializing in primary care services is slated to open in 2025 in southeast Iowa City. While the project is in the beginning stages of development, the facility’s planned location will increase access to health care in an area of the city with the fewest primary care options.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City retirement homes hope to see a return to pre-pandemic normalcy with new variants
Retirement homes nationally faced high rates of infection during the height of COVID-19. As new variants are introduced and pose risks to residents, Iowa City retirement homes are still taking precautions. Kim Bergen-Jackson, an administrator for Oaknoll Retirement Residence in Iowa City, said residents and staff have become one small...
Daily Iowan
Guest Column | The Importance of USG Funding
My experience in the Undergraduate Student Government has looked a little different in each of my two years, but it has always been driven by the potential to improve student life at the University of Iowa. I joined USG in fall 2021 as an at-large senator. I served my term...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City school board members voice concern for public school funding after the passage of Students First Act
Following the recent enactment of the Students First Act, some Iowa City Community School District Board members are concerned about the future of funding for public schools. The new law, which was passed in the Iowa Legislature on Jan. 24 and signed into law later that morning, will use taxpayer money to fund private school student education through educational savings accounts.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City mayor, police chief issue joint statement denouncing police brutality
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague and Iowa City Police Chief Dustin Liston released a joint statement Friday regarding the murder of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. Nichols died in the hospital on Jan. 10 after being beaten by five Memphis Police Department officers on Jan. 7. Citizens across the U.S. gathered on Sunday for protests to denounce police brutality and vigils for Nichols.
Daily Iowan
Indigenous community members speak out following racism allegations in Iowa City school district
Sikowis Nobiss, a member of Plains Cree/Saulteaux of the George Gordon First Nation, has enrolled all of her children in the Iowa City Community School District. Each child had a negative experience regarding representation of Indigenous culture, from inaccurate curriculum to offensive school programs. The breaking point for Nobiss came...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | UI must respect all its workers
Columns reflect the opinions of the authors and are not necessarily those of the Editorial Board, The Daily Iowan, or other organizations in which the author may be involved. There is a workplace cultural crisis running rampant across the nation, and the University of Iowa is not safe from it.
Daily Iowan
Hancher to present ‘Pilobolus’ dance company for both of their 50th anniversaries
A cross-country skier, a fencer, and a pole vaulter walk into a dance composition class in college — they emerge with a routine that completely revolutionizes dance and movement. This is the origin story of the world-renowned, award-winning modern dance theater organization Pilobolus, which was created in 1971 by...
