High school girls basketball: Oak Hall outlasts Eastside as Eagles celebrate trio of seniors

When the Eastside Rams' girls' basketball team visited Oak Hall on Thursday night, it was a meeting between two coaches that go back. Like way, way back.

Oak Hall head coach Eric Ringdahl taught Eastside head coach Mark Hickman at St. Patrick Interparish School in 1986. Hickman was in second grade.

"He's coached with me here on two or three different occasions," Ringdahl said of Hickman. "Mark is family."

However, between the first and final whistles, Ringdahl and Hickman are competitors. And after four quarters, it was Hickman's mentor that came out on top as the Eagles outlasted the Rams, 32-27.

Here are the takeaways.

Eagles celebrate talented senior class

Thursday night was senior night for Oak Hall as it celebrated Sydney Miller, Frannie Perez and Kate Pickens, alongside student manager Emma Ferden.

The trio of senior players prefaced their on-court showcase with a live, joint performance of the National Anthem.

"The legacy they leave behind ... I mean, you heard the National Anthem," said Ringdahl, whose daughter played a part in kickstarting the tradition when she would play it on violin. "A lot of memories with these guys."

Although she had a turbulent shooting night, Pickens is the Eagles' leader.

"Kate had a bad shooting night, but Kate's a floor general," Ringdahl said of Pickens, who finished with a team-leading eight points. "Everybody looks for her."

Meanwhile, Perez has worked hard to be where she's at after injuries and other circumstances have challenged her basketball career at Oak Hall.

"I like to think of her as a bar-room brawler," Ringdahl said of Perez, who had a great night on the glass and finished with two points. "She just does all the dirty stuff."

And while Pickens and Perez have both been a part of the Eagles' basketball program for a long time, Miller didn't come onboard until two years ago.

However, you wouldn't guess she was new to the sport watching her play.

Miller's on-ball defense stifles Eastside

Like glue. Like white on rice.

Whatever idiom you prefer, it still wouldn't do justice to Miller's defensive effort Thursday night.

"She was all over the place," Ringdahl said.

Miller, who is regarded as one of the best distance runners in the state, showed she's capable of more than just running a few miles.

Against Eastside, Miller was a constant pest who recorded a handful of steals and a number of turnovers in Thursday's defensive dogfight.

"She's tops. She's one of the better one's I've had over 30 years," Ringdahl said of Miller. "She's not necessarily a basketball player. She's a runner ... She's a great track kid. She's just athletic and has this fire that burns."

Eastside limps along with short bench

The Rams started the season with 15 players. Just seven were available for the tilt against Oak Hall.

"This was all in the last week," Hickman said. "Less than a week since everyone has got injured."

Two key pieces the Rams were missing Thursday night were junior guards Precious Marshall and Aniya West. Together, they average more than 15 points per game.

"It would've been a much different outcome in terms of turnover had those two played today," said Hickman. "Those two players can handle the ball really well."

Without Marshall and West, Eastside leaned on the efforts of sophomore Kira Martin, who scored a floor-leading 12 points.

Hickman and the Rams are hopeful the pair of guards will return before postseason play, which starts Monday when Eastside visits North Marion in the opening round of the District 5-4A playoffs.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: High school girls basketball: Oak Hall outlasts Eastside as Eagles celebrate trio of seniors