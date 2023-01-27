ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Man arrested in connection to New Year’s Day drive-by shooting: Pensacola Police

By Brett Greenberg, Cody Long
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2epCb9_0kSsU0DW00

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Pensacola Police Department said they arrested a man in connection to a New Year’s Day drive-by shooting .

Taziah D. Dixon, 22, is charged with principal to attempted murder and principal to discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Mobile man charged, victim’s mother blames police chases for daughter’s death

Police responded to a local hospital on Sunday, Jan. 1 in reference to a man saying he was shot waiting on a red light at 9th Avenue and Blount Street. Police said they found 25 shell casings at the scene.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The arrest came as a result of a joint investigation with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

Deputies investigating shots fired incident at Escambia County home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a shots fired incident Monday morning in Escambia County. The incident happened at a home on Wisteria Ave. off of Kincaid Street. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says homeowners found bullet holes in their vehicles Monday morning. The shots were reportedly fired overnight.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 dead in Escambia County shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - One person is dead after a shooting in Escambia County early this morning, according to police. According to ECSO, they were called to a house on Pine High Drive at 1 a.m. and they located a victim who was shot. Police said EMS was called but...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Person found dead on side of road, Pensacola Police investigating

UPDATE (3:23 p.m.): Officials with the Pensacola Police Department have released new information about the person found dead on the side of the road. According to officials, the man found was not involved in a hit-and-run. Officials also said his injuries are not traffic related but they are considering his death as suspicious. PENSACOLA, Fla. […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Shots fired near Holloway Elementary School

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple shots were fired near Holloway Elementary School on Stanton Road around 1:45 p.m., according to police. Shell casings were found at Caton Avenue and Hart Avenue, directly behind the school, and a car at a nearby home was struck multiple times by gunfire. Officers were...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 arrested for attempting to elude and burglary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested two men for burglarizing a a victims storage unit Friday evening, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the 1000 block of Clara Avenue at 3:45 p.m. in reference to a burglary reported that had occurred earlier. Officers said upon arrival, they discovered...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Student arrested after bringing gun to Mobile high school

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a teenager after he brought a gun to his high school. Officials said officers were called to Theodore High School after a student was found with a gun. The 16-year-old had already been detained by school officials by the time officers arrived. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

ECSO to host Cold Case Symposium in March

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has announced the second “Cold Case Symposium,” concentrating on four of the county’s cold case homicide investigations. ECSO said the symposium will enlist the expertise of retired certified law enforcement detectives in the area. “We consider a case to be cold when we have exhausted […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man steals car from Mobile car dealership, arrested: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man over the weekend for stealing a car from a car dealership. Officials said their officers were called to Mercedes-Benz of Mobile on Saturday around 8:15 a.m., for a stolen car. Officers were shown surveillance footage where an unknown man left […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 dead after traffic fatality on Boykin Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash on Saturday has claimed the life of one man, according to police. According to ALEA, at approximately 11:57 p.m. on Saturday, Rodney Dean Kennedy, 65, of Irvington was fatally injured when his 2004 GMC Sierra left the roadway, overturned and struck a ditch.
MOBILE, AL
beckersdental.com

Embattled Florida dentist sentenced to 1 year in prison in battery cases

A Florida dentist facing several battery charges for inappropriately touching female patients and an employee was given four 60-day sentences, the Pensacola News Journal reported Jan. 28. Charles Stamitoles, DDS, of Pensacola, Fla., was arrested several times in 2022 for allegedly inappropriately touching female patients and an employee. He was...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile New Years Eve shooting suspect indicted on federal gun charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of killing one and injuring several others in a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile was indicted on federal gun charges on Jan. 25. The federal indictment charges Thomas Earl Thomas, Jr., with two counts: illegal possession of a machine gun and possession of an unregistered firearm. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man killed in I-10 wreck identified: Mobile Police

UPDATE (3:10 p.m.): The Mobile Police Department said 29-year-old Christopher Means was the man who died in the motorcycle crash on I-10 early Monday morning. MPD said Means was riding his motorcycle southbound on the I-65 ramp to eastbound I-10 when he “lost control of the motorcycle.” Means was thrown from his motorcycle and “struck […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

75K+
Followers
27K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy