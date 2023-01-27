Man arrested in connection to New Year’s Day drive-by shooting: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Pensacola Police Department said they arrested a man in connection to a New Year’s Day drive-by shooting .
Taziah D. Dixon, 22, is charged with principal to attempted murder and principal to discharging a firearm from a vehicle.Mobile man charged, victim’s mother blames police chases for daughter’s death
Police responded to a local hospital on Sunday, Jan. 1 in reference to a man saying he was shot waiting on a red light at 9th Avenue and Blount Street. Police said they found 25 shell casings at the scene.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The arrest came as a result of a joint investigation with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.
