Man arrested in connection to New Year’s Day drive-by shooting: Pensacola Police

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Pensacola Police Department said they arrested a man in connection to a New Year’s Day drive-by shooting .

Taziah D. Dixon, 22, is charged with principal to attempted murder and principal to discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Police responded to a local hospital on Sunday, Jan. 1 in reference to a man saying he was shot waiting on a red light at 9th Avenue and Blount Street. Police said they found 25 shell casings at the scene.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The arrest came as a result of a joint investigation with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.