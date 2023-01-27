Volunteers crucial to success of VITA's free tax preparation for low-income families

Read full article on original website
Help wanted (and needed) for subs in Kern County
Significant improvement has been made since the coronavirus pandemic devastated Kern County schools’ inventory of substitute teachers. Even so, subs remain in short supply at several local school districts. Overall, there are far more candidates in the countywide pool than there were at the height of the pandemic and...
BAKERSFIELD MATTERS: St. Vincent de Paul shutters thrift store, expands homeless services
After nearly 70 years of accepting gently used goods for resale, St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in east Bakersfield, one of the city’s oldest, has closed its doors to begin a new chapter using the property at 300 Baker St. for expanded services for the area’s homeless.
Celebrating 60 years together, Bakersfield couple built family, academic careers in Kern
Lee and Junie Webb have contributed much to their country, their community and their family, but it's impossible to decide which individual in this husband-and-wife team is most impressive. The longtime Bakersfield residents celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday — and they took some time to sit down with...
Federal judge dismisses $40M lawsuit against Kern DHS by biological family of Cal City brothers
A federal judge dismissed a $40 million lawsuit filed against the Kern County Department of Human Services and others by the California City brothers’ biological family because it lacks a factual basis to prove their allegations against defendants, according to an order filed Monday. Mother Ryan Dean and maternal...
Stability returns to Bakersfield home market
Bakersfield's single-family home prices found a toehold last month, suggesting lower mortgage interest rates may have helped rebalance the market. New data shows the city's existing-home sales price median held steady in December at $370,000 as a surge in demand met a drop in supply — opposite the trend over the previous 12 months. The median for new homes edged upward to reach $435,000 despite a small dip in sales.
Number of American white pelicans overwintering at Isabella Lake has multiplied
Five days a week Kern River Valley resident Eva Hollmann is out on the surface of Isabella Lake, windsurfing when the wind is right, but often rowing the wherry she built with her own hands for exercise, litter retrieval and bird watching. What has been impossible to miss for the...
KC Animal Services: 3 dead dogs, 18 dogs, 2 cats seized from feces and trash-filled Taft home
A gruesome sight greeted a Kern County animal control worker as she seized 18 dogs and two cats from a house filled with feces and piles of trash, according to a search warrant filed in Kern County Superior Court. Three dead dogs were found in the Taft house when the...
Wasco middle school counselor arrested on suspicion of molesting girl, 14
A middle school counselor in Wasco was arrested Monday on suspicion of molesting a 14-year-old girl. Kern County Sheriff’s deputies were called Sunday night to the city for a child molestation investigation. Their preliminary investigation showed Jose Solis, 37, of Shafter touched a girl inappropriately, the KCSO wrote in a news release.
Love at first byte: These two Bakersfield couples remain together after meeting online
Karina Castro of Bakersfield admits to being “very picky” during her first experiences with online dating in 2018. After earning a Bachelor of Arts degree at Cal State Bakersfield, she decided it was time to be in a relationship. Many of her friends were trying online dating services, which have become very popular over the past 10 years.
Enjoy Soul Food spots in Bakersfield
In honor of Black History Month, here are some of the go-to spots for soul food in Bakersfield.
Caltrans will move forward with $165 million Keene Pavement Project
Caltrans is moving forward on a $165 million project that will remove four curves, replace disintegrating pavement and make other improvements on a 10- to 12-mile stretch of Highway 58 just west of Tehachapi. That section of the highway has been the scene of numerous accidents in recent years, including...
Women crowned at Bakersfield Pageant
The 2023 Bakersfield Pageant winners were crowned at Stockdale Country Club on Saturday night. For the first time in the 29-year history of the event, a Ms. Bakersfield was crowned. The qualifications for Ms. Bakersfield include being age 24 and up, single or divorced, a mother or without children.
Happy Hour hot spots in Bakersfield
Hungry Hunter Steakhouse is known as one of the top steakhouses in Bakersfield. So, in that sense, their happy hour makes it a best-kept secret when it comes to deals and duration.
TITTL SHOWCASE: G's Smoked Texas BBQ
Barbecue lovers are willing to go the extra mile for some good food. That was definitely the case with G's Smoked Texas BBQ, which got its start 6 miles outside of town at the intersection of Highways 58 and 43 inside a Chevron station. Luckily for those in Bakersfield, the...
KCFD: Fire at vacant McFarland building causes $4M loss
For three hours Sunday firefighters battled flames that consumed a vacant residential structure in McFarland, according to the Kern County Fire Department. Twenty-five personnel sprayed water on a 3,500-square-foot, single-story structure in the 29000 block of Schuster Road with help from North Kern State Prison firefighters.
Judge sets potential murder trial date for adoptive parents of Cal City toddlers
A Kern County Superior Court judge said Monday the murder trial for the adoptive parents of the California City brothers could begin in March. Trezell and Jacqueline have pleaded not guilty to two second-degree murder charges, a single involuntary manslaughter charge, two felonies of willful cruelty to children, felony conspiracy and a misdemeanor of falsely reporting an emergency in the deaths of Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3.
Macias' dream comes true
Saints Health Bar, which has a rare concept of alcohol available with health-conscious food as well as meal prep options, opened in Bakersfield in November 2021. Yet Santos Macias thought of the idea while confronting adversity in 2014.
BFD: Cause behind apartment explosion unknown
The Bakersfield Fire Department said Monday arson investigators couldn’t determine a cause behind a downtown Bakersfield apartment explosion that killed a man and injured at least two people. Firefighters immediately at the scene said a preliminary investigation revealed a gas leak caused an explosion at the three-story Park 20th...
Former BPD assistant chief facing DUI charges
A former Bakersfield Police Department assistant chief was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday. Evan Demestihas, 44, who was previously arrested on suspicion of domestic violence but never charged with that crime, faces two misdemeanors related to...
Stockdale hires former West standout Mackey as football coach
Daron Mackey, who helped lead West High to the 2005 Central Section Division II football championship, was hired as Stockdale's next coach, the school announced Monday afternoon. Mackey, who went on to play linebacker at Bakersfield College and Boise State, replaces Brett Shelton as the Mustangs' coach.
