Effective: 2023-01-31 00:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Garrett LOCALLY DENSE FOG ON THE RIDGETOPS Dense fog will be found on the ridges of Garrett County into the overnight with visibility potentially of a few hundred yards in spots. If traveling, especially on high speed highways like Interstate 68, be prepared for rapidly changing conditions. Slow down, increase following distance, and use low beam headlights when encountering dense fog.

GARRETT COUNTY, MD ・ 1 HOUR AGO