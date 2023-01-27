Read full article on original website
wfmd.com
Rep. Trone Visits Frederick, Takes Part In Discussion On Mental Health & Addictions
He gets an update on Frederick County’s Crisis Stabilization Center. Frederick, Md (KM) Sixth District Representative David Trone joined Maryland’s two US Senators, Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, for a round table discussion last Friday on the topic of mental health and drugs. He says he was...
WBOC
Maryland Lawmakers Consider Curb-Side Voting
SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland lawmakers are considering a bill which would require all polling locations to have a curb-side-voting option, aimed at making voting easier for those with disabilities. Anyone with a disability that is recognized under the Americans With Disabilities Act would be allowed to use this option. Adith Thummalapalli with Salisbury Mayor's Disability Advisory Committee says he supports this bill.
Message to Duckpin’s Brian Griffiths: Don’t Oppose Gov. Wes Moore great ideas because he is a Democrat
Recently in his blog Duckpin, long-time Republican operative Brian Griffiths wrote a piece attacking Governor Moore’s Executive Order to create the “Department of Service and Civic Innovation” as making Government bigger and being unnecessary. While, one could understand the concerns raised about the creation of the Maryland...
mocoshow.com
Governor Moore Highlights Legislative Agenda to Support Veterans, National Guard Members, and their Families
Per the State of Maryland (1/26/2023): Today, Governor Wes Moore hosted nearly 100 veterans at the State House to reaffirm his legislative agenda to improve the lives of Maryland veterans, National Guard members, and their families — which includes $30 million to support his proposed Keep Our Heroes Home Act, and $5 million to provide healthcare services for National Guard members through his proposed Healthcare for Heroes Act. Governor Moore was joined at the veteran’s roundtable by Acting Secretary of the Department of Veteran Affairs Tony Woods and members of the general assembly.
Maryland vehicle emissions inspection program could be reformed
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Could Maryland drivers with newer cars be exempt from inspection? It is a topic for discussion in the state capital. Maryland drivers are required to have their vehicles inspected every two years to comply with emissions standards. Former Governor Larry Hogan proposed waiving the inspections for newer and electric […]
Proposed bill would protect school staff from lawsuits during student altercations
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — A Maryland bill has been proposed in order to protect school staff from lawsuits that come from intervening in fights or other student misconduct. But the question remains if this bill is passed, will it truly make a difference in teachers feeling safe? “Teachers are part of the authority […]
talbotspy.org
Gov. Moore to Shake Pp the Public Service Commission
With a single, swift personnel move this week, Gov. Wes Moore (D) may have done more to advance Maryland’s battle against climate change than volumes of legislation or months of advocacy ever could. That’s the optimistic view of many environmentalists after Moore announced Wednesday that he was rescinding 48...
Opinion: Banning ‘forever chemicals’ forever
Pesticides do not require PFAS to be effective, the authors write. The post Opinion: Banning ‘forever chemicals’ forever appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WSLS
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Jan. 31
RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday in memory and respect of the former Virginia Delegate Jimmie Massie III. Youngkin said flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and remain at half-staff until sunset. The Office of...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Peace of Mind: The mental health consequences of bullying
No parent wants to hear their child is being bullied. It's a behavior that can have serious mental health consequences. That is the topic of this Maryland Peace of Mind segment. Joining us is Dr. Kristi Phillips, a psychologist with Kennedy Krieger Institute's Child and Family Therapy Clinic. She talks about the risk and long-term effects that can com from bullying.
Bill would require all high school students take and pass a personal finance class
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A new bill introduced in the House of Delegates would require each high school student to complete a one-credit course of study in personal finance as a requirement for high school graduation. HB 3113 was introduced on Friday and has 11 sponsors on it. The...
howardcountymd.gov
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Provides Critical Update on Ellicott City Extended North Tunnel
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball today provided a critical update on the comprehensive EC Safe and Sound Flood Mitigation plan in a video release. The Extended North Tunnel is the largest and most impactful flood mitigation component of the EC Safe and Sound plan, and it is nearing design completion. While the tunnel will soon be ready for construction, costs have risen due to the impacts of inflation across the nation.
WMDT.com
Blueprint For MD’s Future fine print requires teaching time for school principals
MARYLAND – The Blueprint For Maryland’s Future (Blueprint) is set to overhaul the state’s education system. It includes sweeping reforms, geared towards equity and improving educators’ work conditions. However, buried in the fine print of the lengthy legislation, are many individual requirements. School Leaders in the...
fox5dc.com
Superintendent tries new strategy to address violence in Anne Arundel Co. schools
GAMBRILLS, Md. - School leaders in Anne Arundel County are trying a new strategy to make schools safer. On Monday, Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell invited community members to step inside public schools and hallways to "be present" for the kids. The idea is to make...
mocoshow.com
Public Hearing Scheduled for an Amendment to the Master Plan of Historic Preservation for Two Sites on February 23
The Montgomery County Planning Board will consider the Edward U. Taylor School and Weller’s Dry Cleaning sites for historic designation at the Planning Board meeting on February 23, 2023. The public is invited to offer testimony during the public hearing either in person or virtually. At the meeting, the Planning Board will make a recommendation for or against designation which will be sent to the Montgomery County Council for their final decision. The last amendment to the Master Plan of Historic Preservation was the historic designation of the Potomac Overlook District in 2022. View the public hearing draft of the amendment.
southarkansassun.com
$500 Monthly Payments To Arrive In Virginia This February Under ARISE Program
$500 worth of monthly payments will be arriving in the state of Virginia this February. The payments will be under the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) program. The city of Alexandria in Virginia has selected 170 residents to receive $500 in monthly payments for 24 months. Another...
wfmd.com
Frederick City Official Talks About Former Frederick Towne Mall, Local Economy
The owners have proposed the former mall be turned into an entertainment venue. Frederick, Md (KM) What to do about the former Frederick Towne Mall has been a topic of discussion among Frederick City Officials. At one time, the mall, now known as District 40, had JC Penny and Montgomery...
cardinalnews.org
New population figures show Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads losing population, parts of rural Virginia gaining
COVID – or something – is reshaping Virginia. The Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia has just released its annual population estimates, and they contain more bombshells than one of those supermarket tabloids. The only difference is that instead of the latest revelation about the feuding British royals, these scoops on Prince Edward and Prince George and Prince William deal with the counties bearing those names – and all the other localities in Virginia.
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: Darryl Williams to step down; Ransomware report released
A major decision from the leader of one of Maryland's largest school districts: Superintendent Darryl Williams will not renew his contract with Baltimore County Public Schools. On 11 TV Hill, he explains why he's choosing to leave and shares his hopes for the future in an exclusive one-on-one interview last week with 11 News education reporter Tim Tooten.
Bay Net
Steuart Chaney Awarded Maryland Governor’s Chesapeake Bay Ambassador Award
NORTH BEACH, Md. – Last week, on one of his final days in office, Governor Larry Hogan named E. Steuart Chaney of Herrington Harbour Marinas a Chesapeake Bay Ambassador. This lifetime achievement award is the highest honor the Governor of Maryland can bestow on an individual for their environmental contributions. Only two Marylanders received this prestigious honor during Governor Hogan’s tenure.
