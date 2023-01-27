Read full article on original website
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DACC Awarded $300,000 Illinois Works Grant
Danville Area Community College has been awarded a $302-thousand-dollar Illinois Works Diversity Grant. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is expanding its statewide network of providers to recruit, prescreen, and provide pre-apprenticeship skills training for the construction and building trades. Participants in the program attend tuition-free and receive...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DACC to Host Academic Challenge for Area High School Students
Danville Area Community College will host the annual Regional Academic Challenge competition, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in the Mary Miller Gymnasium. Eight area school districts are expected to send participants to this year’s competition. Academic Challenge is a test-based competition hosted by the Physics Department and Engineering Program at...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Noon Rotary Hears from Bryant Industries
Amy Hoose (left), the vice president of market development and scrap procurement for the Danville-based Bryant Industries, gave a presentation to the Danville Noon Rotary on Jan. 23 in the Fischer Theatre. Ms. Hoose showed the 25 Rotarians in attendance the work Bryant does in recycling and in hauling construction materials from work sites. Shown here with Ms. Hoose is Sergeant at Arms Tonya Hill.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Annual PEER COURT Auction this Friday Night (Feb 3rd) at Turtle Run
This coming Friday evening is the annual Peer Court Auction at Turtle Run. Peer Court Auctioneer Paul Sermersheim recently joined Tommy B on D102’s The Big Show, reminding all of us the importance of supporting Peer Court, keeping the program going, and what it can do for youngsters. AUDIO:...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Police Looking into Saturday Night (Jan 28th) Shooting Near Seminary & Porter Streets
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. On 01/28/23 around 6:56 pm, Danville Police responded to the area of Seminary St and Porter St for a report of a victim with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers located a 35-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim stated he and a friend were inside a residence in the 300 block of Porter St when they heard a knock at the door. The victim stated while checking to see who was knocking, someone started shooting from the outside and the victim was struck. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his wounds and was listed in serious but stable condition. Officers also spoke with the victim’s friend who stated after he heard the knocking at the door; he observed two male black men standing at the door just before the shooting occurred. No further suspect information is currently available.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Monday Night (Jan 30th) DACC Women’s Basketball Game vs Olney has been Canceled
The Monday night January 30th DACC Women’s Basketball Game vs Olney has been canceled. No make up date is set at this time.
