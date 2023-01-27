ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Woman injured in crash on Highway WW

By Ryan Shiner
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
Boone County Fire Protection District
This 1996 Toyota Camry was totaled in a crash Thursday on Highway WW.
Boone County Fire Protection District
This truck hit a fence after the Camry crossed the center line and hit its left side, according the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Boone County Fire Protection District
Another view of the 2005 INTERNATIONAL 8600.
Boone County Fire Protection District
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

One person had to be pulled from a vehicle after they were pinned, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District.

The crash involved two vehicles on Highway WW east of Purdy Lane. Highway WW was closed for 45 minutes.

The crash occurred as Melody Kosmatka, 47, of Fulton, crossed the center line with her 1996 Toyota Camry while heading eastbound and hit the left side of a truck driven by Roger Allen, 60. Allen’s vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit a fence, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Kosmatka suffered moderate injuries and was brought to University Hospital by ambulance. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Allen was wearing a seatbelt.

The Camry was totaled, while the 2005 International 8600 had extensive damage, according to the Highway Patrol.

