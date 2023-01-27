CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Last week was a busy week in AG as we saw the markets rally multiple times Monday through Friday. March corn prices were up 6.5 cents while March soybean prices were up 3 cents ending January 27. The leader this week was wheat prices, up 8 to 20 cents, subject to the contract.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO