Mahomet, IL

newschannel20.com

Heartland Community College hosts 'funnyraiser'

NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — The Heartland Community College (HCC) Foundation is hosting a night of stand-up comedy to support programs and scholarships. The hosts HCC Funnyraiser Comedy Night will be held in the Astroth Community Education Center on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm. The...
NORMAL, IL
newschannel20.com

Danville Area Community College receive over $300,000 for pre-apprenticeship program

DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Danville Area Community College is set to receive $302,000 in funding for pre-apprenticeship programs in the trades. A total of $13 million awarded to 29 organizations will help support pre-apprenticeship training programs across the state. This funding will increase the talent pool of candidates from all backgrounds.
DANVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Danville man hospitalized after shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A man was taken to the hospital after getting shot at in the 300 block of Porter St, in Danville on Saturday. The Danville Police Department says around 6:56 p.m. officers located a 35-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim...
DANVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Crime Stoppers seeking information about an assault at Kam's

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — This week Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding an assault. We're told on September 4, at approximately 1:15 a.m., an unknown male asked the victim to follow him to another area inside Kam’s bar, located at 100 block of East Green Street in Champaign.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Ag in an Instant: U.S., Mexico trade discussions amid GMO corn ban plan

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Last week was a busy week in AG as we saw the markets rally multiple times Monday through Friday. March corn prices were up 6.5 cents while March soybean prices were up 3 cents ending January 27. The leader this week was wheat prices, up 8 to 20 cents, subject to the contract.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Sheriff: Man killed in crash in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCCU) — Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang says a 54-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on 760 East and 1700 North just near I-72 around 6:49 am on Friday. The man was identified by the coroner as Mike Williams. Sheriff Vogelzang says Williams was deceased...
MONTICELLO, IL
newschannel20.com

16-year-old arrested after stealing tractor

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A 16-year-old was arrested on Monday after police said he stole a John Deere Tractor. The Champaign Police were dispatched at 2:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle driving erratically on Country Fair Drive near Springfield Avenue. Police say as officers arrived, they located...
CHAMPAIGN, IL

