Erie County, PA

Erie County restaurant inspections for Jan. 19-26, 2023

By ERIE TIMES-NEWS
 4 days ago

At least once a year, Erie County Department of Health officials inspect all restaurants and stores that sell unpackaged food. Here is a list of violations recorded Jan. 19 through Wednesday.

2 critical violations

Wesleyville Athletic Club , 3338 Buffalo Road, Wesleyville. (Person in charge not performing duties after repeated discussions, french fry cutter not clean.) Also two noncritical violations. Jan. 19.

Previous violations corrected

Mi Scuzi Restaurant , 2641 Myrtle St. Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie County restaurant inspections for Jan. 19-26, 2023

