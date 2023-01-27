Read full article on original website
'The Last of Us' Showed More of Joel and Tess’s Relationship Than the Game With Just One Line
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Last of Us.One of the hallmarks of excellent writing is expressing an idea with one line instead of ten. The age-old concept of "less is more" applies across all pen-and-paper mediums whether it's the sentiment behind a piece of dialogue or conveying the mood of a novel via its opening sentence. A single statement from The Last of Us Episode 2 left a crater on the internet, as is Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin's want.
Familiarity Makes the Cordyceps in 'The Last of Us' A Lot Scarier
Editor's Note: The following contains mild spoilers for The Last of Us.Over the course of the past few decades, we have been exposed to numerous zombie apocalypses. Some, like Train to Busan, made us tremble with fear, while others, such as Zombieland, made us laugh. From The Walking Dead to Pride, Prejudice and Zombies to Warm Bodies, the world was infested with undead doomsday scenarios with causes going from the biological to the supernatural. And, for a while, we couldn't get enough of it. But, after some time, we became saturated with zombies, and it started to seem like it would be a very long time before they were able to scare us again. Then along came HBO’s The Last of Us to remind us why those stories were so scary to begin with.
If You Like 'The Last of Us,' Watch 'Station Eleven'
The Last of Us was among the most emotionally gripping and immersive video games of all-time, and Craig Mazin’s adaptation for HBO has certainly lived up to that potential. While The Last of Us has delivered a cinematic quality in its first few installments, it’s also a grim reminder of the not-so-distant past. A future overrun by a pandemic, police brutality, an authoritarian state, social unrest, and broken families feels particularly grim, and any casual viewers expecting a zombie action series in the style of The Walking Dead may have to adjust their expectations. Those who seem to enjoy emotionally gripping, haunting shows about the future will want to make use of their HBO subscriptions and check out the incredible recent miniseries Station Eleven.
'Star Trek: Picard' Actress Annie Wersching Dead at 45
Annie Wersching, the actress who brought to life a number of fan-favorite TV characters has sadly passed away today. Wersching most recently appeared as the villainous Borg Queen in Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard, a role that saw her return to the Star Trek franchise in a much bigger capacity a decade after initially making her Star Trek debut in a guest role in Star Trek: Enterprise. Wersching also had roles in popular TV shows such as 24, Bosch, and The Vampire Diaries. Away from TV, Wersching was a big part of the fast-rising The Last of Us franchise. She lent her voice and performed motion capture for the beloved role of non-player character Tess who was recently brought to live action on the HBO series by Anna Torv. Wersching was 45 years old at the time of her death.
'The Last of Us': Troy Baker on the Show Changing the Game’s Narrative
The Last of Us is garnering praise from all directions from fans and critics alike and was renewed for a Season 2 ahead of its Episode 3 release. The series has broken the supposed video game adaptation curse by substituting high-octane action sequences that engage a player in the game but do little for a series, with great character studies. With every episode, we get a deeper sense of how is it to live in a post-apocalyptic world. In a new clip, Troy Baker, who voiced Joel in the original games and is currently hosting The Last of Us podcast, talks about how some new aspects of the show are enriching the IP.
Why Hugh Grant's 'A Very English Scandal' Was a Juicy Investigation Into British Politics
With shows like The Crown dominating Netflix and exposing viewers to the seedier aspects of life in the royal family, it's no surprise that viewers are taking an interest in the vagaries of other historic British scandals. Hugh Grant's A Very English Scandal, released on Amazon Prime in 2018, handles the real-life story of Jeremy Thorpe, an aspirational young Liberal MP (Member of Parliament), who seeks to conceal his homosexuality from the British public in the 1960s and '70s.
'Poker Face' Episode 4 Ending Explained: Would You Kill for Fame?
Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Poker Face.On the last episode of Poker Face, we smoked some meats in Texas and met a fascist dog. Oh, right, and there was a murder. Sleuth extraordinaire Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) made her way to The Lone Star State and solved the murder of recovering carnivore George Boyle (Larry Brown), who was killed by his brother Taffy (Lil Rel Howery) when he heard he was leaving their BBQ business. Let’s drive and see where Episode 4 takes us.
How 'Mayfair Witches' and 'Interview with the Vampire' Could Cross Over Based on the Books
As AMC’s Mayfair Witches finds its footing a few episodes into its first season, many could be wondering how the show will tie into the other “Immortal Universe” show already finished with its premiere season, Interview with the Vampire. Both are based on novels written by Anne Rice, so there is no shortage of source material to draw on and determine where these shows may fit together. With many of the main characters from both The Vampire Chronicles collection of novels and Lives of the Mayfair Witches novels already established, AMC is primed to bring these stories together at some point in the future.
All of the Evil Dead Movies and Series, Ranked According to Rotten Tomatoes
The Evil Dead franchise will continue this year, with the Evil Dead Rises trailer teasing hellish family reunions. With four movies and a television show ready to rank, the franchise has already been critically acclaimed. Following Sam Raimi's original iconic trilogy, a reboot premiered back in 2013. Also,Ash vs. Evil...
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in February 2023
Love is in the air with the approach of Valentine’s Day. However, while expectations would be for Netflix to flood subscribers with romantic comedies, the new batch of original movies is surprisingly well-balanced. Yes, there’s something new coming to watch with your loved one under cozy blankets. Still, for February 2023, Netflix will deliver biopics, documentaries, thrillers, comedies, and touching dramas. There’s literally something for everybody, including some new international releases. Fortunately, there’s not too much coming to the streamer in the original movie front, so we can keep catching up on the best films of 2022 and watching all those Academy Award-nominated movies we missed last year. While we start to make our bets for 2023’s Oscar results, here are the best original movies coming to Netflix in February 2023.
First 'Murder Mystery 2' Trailer Shows Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston on a Parisian Adventure
The Spitzes are back! Netflix has released the official trailer for the return of Nick (Adam Sandler) and Audrey Spitz (Jennifer Aniston) in the upcoming feature, Murder Mystery 2. The married couple from New York is setting off on a brand-new adventure that will see them trek to a gorgeous locale for the wedding of their good pal and familiar face from the first feature, the Maharajah (Adeel Akhtar). But, as always, disaster strikes, with the couple receiving anything but the relaxing destination wedding they were promised.
'We Have a Ghost': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know About the Supernatural Comedy
From a badass Santa in Violent Night to a friendly resident ghost in We Have a Ghost, David Harbour seems to be on a roll playing fantastical characters. The upcoming horror comedy features the Stranger Things star as the titular ghost named Ernest and we, for one, can’t wait to see him in the new role.
Lisa Loring, Original Wednesday Addams, Dead at 64
Lisa Loring, known around the world for playing Wednesday in the 1964 Addams Family television series, has passed away at the age of 64. Laurie Jacobson, who was friends with the actress, reported the news through a Facebook post. Loring had suffered a massive stroke around four days prior to her death and had been connected to life support for the next three days until her family made the difficult decision of removing it. The actress' daughter, Vanessa Foumberg, confirmed to Variety that Loring passed away on Saturday, "peacefully, with both her daughters holding her hands."
'Viking Wolf' Trailer Showcases an Intense Norwegian Horror Film
The new official trailer for Netflix's Viking Wolf, which is being marketed as Norway's first-ever werewolf movie, has just dropped. Viking Wolf follows 17-year-old Thale, who witnesses what appears to be a werewolf attack after she moves to the small town where her mom is working at the local police department. Stig Svendsen directs the film from a script by himself and Espen Aukan. Viking Wolf stars Liv Mjönes, Elli Rhiannon Müller Osborne, Arthur Hakalahti, Sjur Vatne Brean, and Vidar Magnussen.
'Resident Alien' Season 3 Begins Filming
Good news Resident Alien fans, Season 3 of the hit show is set to start shooting very soon. The revelation comes from one of the show's main stars, Sara Tomko, who shared an Instagram post picturing the cast and crew of the show, including lead Alan Tudyk. In the caption to the post, Tomko revealed that shooting for Season 3 of the acclaimed show from SYFY will commence, Monday, January 30, 2023.
'TÁR' Ending Explained: Lydia Tár, Your Time Is Up!
Although this year’s Academy Awards nominations provided film fans with an opportunity to argue about the various snubs, surprises, shocks, and undeserving honorees as they do every year, there weren’t many cinephiles that were complaining about the awards given to Tár. Todd Field’s psychological drama about the fictional composer Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett) has been acclaimed as one of the best films of the year since its festival release in September and has continued to wrack up prizes and accolades throughout the award season. Although Blanchett has already.
