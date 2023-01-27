Editor's Note: The following contains mild spoilers for The Last of Us.Over the course of the past few decades, we have been exposed to numerous zombie apocalypses. Some, like Train to Busan, made us tremble with fear, while others, such as Zombieland, made us laugh. From The Walking Dead to Pride, Prejudice and Zombies to Warm Bodies, the world was infested with undead doomsday scenarios with causes going from the biological to the supernatural. And, for a while, we couldn't get enough of it. But, after some time, we became saturated with zombies, and it started to seem like it would be a very long time before they were able to scare us again. Then along came HBO’s The Last of Us to remind us why those stories were so scary to begin with.

