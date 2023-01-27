Read full article on original website
Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Mixed; China Manufacturing Activity Shows Growth
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded mixed on Tuesday as investors digested a range of economic data and a potential interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.93%. Mainland China's Shanghai Composite dipped 0.39% and the Shenzhen Component was...
IMF Hikes Global Growth Forecast as Inflation Cools and Household Spending Surprises
The International Monetary Fund said the global economy will grow 2.9% this year. This represents a 0.2 percentage point improvement from its previous forecast in October. However, it said that revised number would still mean a fall from an expansion of 3.4% in 2022. IMF calculations say that about 84%...
Tourism Is Roaring Back in China. But the $6 Trillion Consumer Market Is Digging Itself Out of a Deep Slump
China saw one of its slowest years of economic growth in decades in 2022. Within a retail sales slump of 0.2% to 43.97 trillion yuan ($6.28 trillion), catering sales dropped by a steeper 6.3%. During the seven-day Lunar New Year holiday that ended Friday, national tourism revenue surged by 30%...
Adani Shares Volatile as Group Rebuts Short-Seller Report, Chinese Stocks Head for Bull Market
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly lower on Monday as shares of Adani Group remained volatile after the conglomerate rebutted short seller firm Hindenburg's accusations of embezzlement and fraud. India's Nifty 50 Index traded 0.1% higher after hitting three-month lows on last...
European Markets Head for Lower Open Ahead of Euro Zone GDP Data, Fed Meeting
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a lower open Tuesday as attention turns to the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting kicking off Tuesday. Traders widely expect a 25 basis point increase, but will monitor commentary for clues about how much further the...
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Renault Slashes Nissan Stake as the Automakers Overhaul Their Decades-Long Alliance
Automobile giants Renault and Nissan have agreed a sweeping restructure of their decades-long alliance, in place since 1999. As part of the overhaul, Renault will transfer 28.4% of Nissan shares into a French trust. Automobile giants Renault and Nissan on Monday agreed to restructure their decades-long alliance, in a move...
Debt Restructuring Framework Must Improve to Help Distressed Countries, Pakistan's Ex-Central Banker Says
Global bodies like the IMF need to step up and improve the framework for sovereign debt financing so that emerging market economies, like Sri Lanka, can get out of their debt distress problems faster, says the former central bank governor of Pakistan. Reza Baqir, currently the global head of sovereign...
China Stocks Are Close to Bull Market Highs After Returning From Lunar New Year Break
The CSI 300, which tracks stocks of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen, closed at 4,201.35 — up 19.7 % from its recent low of 3,508.70 seen on Oct. 31 last year. "China's savings glut many taken as a sign of extreme risk aversion can be the...
S&P 500 Slides as Traders Brace for a Busy Week of Earnings, Fed Rate Decision
The S&P 500 traded lower Monday, pausing a January rally as investors braced for the busiest week of earnings season and a possible interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. The broader market index fell about 0.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped by roughly 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Jim Cramer Says His Group of FANG Tech Companies Have Lost Their Magic
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday said that it’s time to acknowledge that his group of Big Tech FANG companies are no longer market leaders. The acronym, which was first coined by Cramer, stands for Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Amazon, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet. CNBC's Jim Cramer on...
US Freestyle Skier Kyle Smaine Dies in Avalanche in Japan
A U.S. freestyle skier has died after being caught in an avalanche in Japan on Sunday, his family confirmed. Kyle Smaine, a skier based in Lake Tahoe, California, had traveled to Japan for the "unbelievable snow quality," according to a recent post on his Instagram account. "This is what brings...
