ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Mixed; China Manufacturing Activity Shows Growth

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded mixed on Tuesday as investors digested a range of economic data and a potential interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.93%. Mainland China's Shanghai Composite dipped 0.39% and the Shenzhen Component was...
NBC San Diego

Adani Shares Volatile as Group Rebuts Short-Seller Report, Chinese Stocks Head for Bull Market

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly lower on Monday as shares of Adani Group remained volatile after the conglomerate rebutted short seller firm Hindenburg's accusations of embezzlement and fraud. India's Nifty 50 Index traded 0.1% higher after hitting three-month lows on last...
NBC San Diego

European Markets Head for Lower Open Ahead of Euro Zone GDP Data, Fed Meeting

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a lower open Tuesday as attention turns to the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting kicking off Tuesday. Traders widely expect a 25 basis point increase, but will monitor commentary for clues about how much further the...
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Benzinga

Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization

Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC San Diego

Renault Slashes Nissan Stake as the Automakers Overhaul Their Decades-Long Alliance

Automobile giants Renault and Nissan have agreed a sweeping restructure of their decades-long alliance, in place since 1999. As part of the overhaul, Renault will transfer 28.4% of Nissan shares into a French trust. Automobile giants Renault and Nissan on Monday agreed to restructure their decades-long alliance, in a move...
NBC San Diego

S&P 500 Slides as Traders Brace for a Busy Week of Earnings, Fed Rate Decision

The S&P 500 traded lower Monday, pausing a January rally as investors braced for the busiest week of earnings season and a possible interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. The broader market index fell about 0.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped by roughly 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer Says His Group of FANG Tech Companies Have Lost Their Magic

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday said that it’s time to acknowledge that his group of Big Tech FANG companies are no longer market leaders. The acronym, which was first coined by Cramer, stands for Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Amazon, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet. CNBC's Jim Cramer on...
NBC San Diego

US Freestyle Skier Kyle Smaine Dies in Avalanche in Japan

A U.S. freestyle skier has died after being caught in an avalanche in Japan on Sunday, his family confirmed. Kyle Smaine, a skier based in Lake Tahoe, California, had traveled to Japan for the "unbelievable snow quality," according to a recent post on his Instagram account. "This is what brings...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy