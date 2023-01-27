ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest
3d ago

This story turns my stomach. I'll never be able to understand the mindset of how someone can kill a child. WTF!!! And he did it on Christmas day? God please bless this little angel!!! Rest in peace.

Kelly O
3d ago

Maybe the parents should've been caring for the girls, instead of pawning them off on family members, sister and bro in law maybe?

Rhonda Bitler
3d ago

Heartbreaking. Two women in a relationship beat, starved to death and buried two daughters of one of the women. They both got life in prison. The murdering mother of the girls took the deal first. Her murdering partner wanted a trial until she found out the death penalty was on the table. She chickened out and took life in prison as well. Neither has a chance of parole. Now we have to feed them the rest of their life's. My hand was clenched in a claw the entire time I read about these murderers because I wanted to tare them limb to limb. If you ever want to read a heart wrenching story this would be one. This happened in Williamsport, PA.😪

Missing Ohio Teen Is Found Shot Dead in Alley 13 Years After Her Father's Unsolved Killing

DeAsia Green's father, DeAndre Green, was killed in 2010 A missing 15-year-old girl was found fatally shot in an alley in Toledo, Ohio, and her mother is calling for justice. DeAsia Green, 15, was found on Jan. 9. Police are investigating her death as homicide, but no arrests have been made and no suspects have been announced. Police say DeAsia was last seen at her home on Dec. 31. Her family has said they planned to pick her up at a friend's house on Jan 3, but when they...
Missing Tenn. Mom Is Presumed Dead, as Police Search for Possibly Suicidal Ex, Who Is Murder Suspect

Authorities believe Britney Anderson Watson, 34, is dead, and they will charge her ex-husband, Kevin Watson, with first-degree murder if he is found alive A 34-year-old mom who has been missing for more than a week is presumed dead by authorities in Tennessee, who have identified her potentially suicidal ex-husband as a suspect, they said. Assuming he's still alive, an arrest warrant will be issued for Kevin Watson on a first-degree murder charge, in connection with Britney Anderson Watson's Jan. 7 disappearance out of Haywood County, Sheriff Billy...
Okla. Girl, 12, Fatally Stabs 9-Year-Old Brother as Parent Slept Upstairs, Police Say

The young girl allegedly woke up a parent in their Tulsa home just before midnight on Jan. 5 and claimed she stabbed her 9-year-old brother Authorities in Oklahoma have arrested a 12-year-old girl accused of fatally stabbing her younger brother as their parent slept upstairs. The young girl allegedly woke up a parent in their Tulsa home just before midnight on Jan. 5 and claimed she had stabbed her 9-year-old brother, according to a press release from the Tulsa Police Department. After first responders performed CPR on him, the young boy was rushed...
Kidnapped Teen Found Alive Inside Plastic Bag at Garbage Dump

Three days after she’d been kidnapped, 16-year-old María Ángela Olguín was found naked inside a black plastic bag in a landfill in the outskirts of Mexico City. And in further horror, Olguín told officers she was locked in an unknown place with a number of other girls.
'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial

Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her

Anggy Diaz was found dead in the home she shared with her husband, her family said her death was "parent's worst nightmare" Authorities in a Texas town are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman after her in-laws found her body dismembered in their home. Their son, the victim's husband of three months, allegedly confessed to killing her while being interviewed by police. In a news briefing captured by Fox 26 Houston on Thursday, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the local police department was alerted to "a...
Police: Bodies of Missing Teens Found in Arizona Water Retention Basin

Two girls, aged 15 and 17, who were reported earlier in the month as runaways from a local group home were discovered dead over the weekend, officials say Two teen girls who were reported runaways from a Mesa, Ariz. group home were found dead in a water retention basin in the area Saturday, according to officials. Mesa police identified the bodies as 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers and 17-year-old Sitlalli Avelar. There is no official cause of death declared yet, but based on evidence, authorities deduced the bodies had been in the water...
'Joyful' Girl, 9, Along with Mom and Sister, 1, Die in Fire Police Say Was Set Intentionally

The Jan. 20 fire claimed the lives of Genny L. Fitzpatrick, 30, Peyton L. Tyler, 9, and Kourtney K. Tyler, 1 A woman and two children were killed in a Kansas house fire that authorities believe was intentionally set by a survivor. Kyle J. Tyler, 32, of Holton, was arrested and booked shortly after being released from the hospital for questioning following the Jan. 20 fire in Topeka, according to a press release from the city's communications director, Gretchen Spiker. He has been charged with three counts of first-degree...
Va. Parents Searching for Missing Daughter Find Her Body on Wooded Path, and Man Is Charged

Aonesty Selby had celebrated her 18th birthday just three days before her body was found on a remote dirt logging path A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a missing teenager whose body was found by her parents and aunt on a wooded path in Virginia, according to authorities and a local news report. Aonesty Selby, 18, was reported missing to the James City County Police Department on Jan. 13 by her family who had become concerned after not hearing from...
Authorities Identify N.C. Family of 5 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Athalia A. Crayton, 46, along with her three children, were shot and killed by her husband, Robert Jeffrey Crayton Jr., 45, before he turned the gun on himself The family of five, believed to have been killed in a murder-suicide in High Point, N.C., have been identified by authorities. Robert J. Crayton, Jr., 45, took his own life after fatally shooting his wife, 46-year-old Athalia A. Crayton, and the couple's three children, 18-year-old Kasin Crayton, and two unidentified kids, ages 16 and 10, according to a news release from the High Point...
The Cops Chased Her For Miles. When She Finally Pulled Over She Had A “Good” Excuse

Emily Jean Owings Sindt, 28, was arrested after she was stopped for speeding. The driver found herself facing down police officers after she was caught blasting along the roads of Enid, Oklahoma, early on Tuesday morning. Footage from the arrest reveals that Owings Sindt had a plan to get out of getting a ticket. She told the responding officer that it was her “f***ing birthday” and that she had “to go poop” before she sped away from the routine traffic stop and led Oklahoma cops on an exciting 70 miles per hour car chase.
Ahmaud Arbery Murderer Gregory McMichael, 68, Moved To Medical Prison, Officials Refusing To Provide Details

One of the three men convicted of murder for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, was transferred from prison to a secured hospital, RadarOnline.com has learned. Gregory McMichael, 68, was sentenced to life without parole in August 2022, for his participation in the killing of Arbery, who was just 25 years old when he was fatally shot. Arbery went for a run near his home in Georgia, upon which Gregory, his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., hunted the innocent jogger down from their vehicle. The three men's actions were recorded on camera, which showed the graphic escalation of...
