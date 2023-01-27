ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

bestofarkansassports.com

Hogs’ Ironically Named Last Play, Quad 1 Woes + More Insights from Baylor Loss

WACO, Texas — Once again, Arkansas basketball put itself in position for a signature win Saturday afternoon. And once again, it came up just short. The Razorbacks squandered a six-point halftime lead and Joseph Pinion missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer in their 67-64 loss at No. 17 Baylor inside the Ferrell Center.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Roll 'Bama Roll

Alabama Softball Ranked Top 8 Nationally; SEC Coaches Disagree

With less than two weeks until Alabama softball opening day, the national polls have come out. Along with them came the SEC Coaches Poll of how the conference will play out. And there seems to be a difference of opinion. When it comes to the AFCA Coaches Polls complied for...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
nwahomepage.com

WATCH: Eric Musselman speaks to loss in Waco

Fayetteville School board prepares for superintendent search. Fayetteville candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. U of A host percussion players. COPS blue blood drive. Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas' homeless population.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas National Guard activated to Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated Arkansas National Guard teams to help respond to winter weather. Support teams from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade are being deployed to help state police in Lowell, Fort Smith, and Clarksville. Heavy sleet and freezing rain are hitting Northwest...
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

Swetnam – Now is the time to get ready for summer

Swetnam – Now is the time to get ready for summer. Fayetteville candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. U of A host percussion players. COPS blue blood drive.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
rhsnationalist.com

Tragedy ensues as kidnapping victims are located in Missouri

November 3rd 2022, in Southern Missouri, a missing mother and her unborn baby were found dead after being kidnapped in Arkansas on October 31st 2022. Ashley Bush was 31 weeks pregnant with her 4th child when she went missing in Benton County, Arkansas. Authorities were able to discover Amber Waterman’s involvement with the kidnapping through social media and cell phone records. Waterman called 911 and stated she gave birth and the baby was no longer breathing. She claimed the baby as her own when EMS was unsuccessful with CPR. EMS recommended that Amber receive medical help, but she refused. The baby was then taken to the coroner’s office and they told Amber that she could come to set up the funeral arrangements. Arkansas authorities called Missouri authorities to explain their suspicion the next day. The autopsy report from both Ashley and her daughter showed evidence that the baby was cut out prematurely. Amber has since pleaded not guilty. No charges have been placed on her husband, Jamie, due to a lack of evidence showing his involvement. If Amber’s verdict comes out as guilty she could face either the death penalty or a $250,000 fine.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
nwahomepage.com

Sam's Club to add locations, improve supply chain infrastructure

Sam's Club to add locations, improve supply chain infrastructure. Winter blanket drive to help the homeless. Fayetteville School board prepares for superintendent search.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Teen dies in crash on I-49 near the Bobby Hopper Tunnel

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — A teen was killed in an accident on I-49 near the Bobby Hopper Tunnel Thursday, Jan. 26. According to a fatal crash report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 18-year-old Jorgia Cole was killed and 28-year-old Stewart Sayward was injured when the GMC Sierra they were in was rear-ended.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
nwahomepage.com

Sam’s Club announces new clubs, enhancements due to ‘record growth’

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sam’s Club says it plans to open over 30 new locations and invest in a multi-year plan to modernize its supply chain. The warehouse club, a division of Arkansas-based retailer Walmart, made the announcement Thursday and said the expansion decisions were motivated by “historic comparable sales growth, and a record rise in membership over the last two years.”
BENTONVILLE, AR
