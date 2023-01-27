Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
Related
Reputation Costs Arkansas Needed Win at Baylor
Refs preconceived notions of Walsh, Musselman influenced game
bestofarkansassports.com
Hogs’ Ironically Named Last Play, Quad 1 Woes + More Insights from Baylor Loss
WACO, Texas — Once again, Arkansas basketball put itself in position for a signature win Saturday afternoon. And once again, it came up just short. The Razorbacks squandered a six-point halftime lead and Joseph Pinion missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer in their 67-64 loss at No. 17 Baylor inside the Ferrell Center.
Roll 'Bama Roll
Alabama Softball Ranked Top 8 Nationally; SEC Coaches Disagree
With less than two weeks until Alabama softball opening day, the national polls have come out. Along with them came the SEC Coaches Poll of how the conference will play out. And there seems to be a difference of opinion. When it comes to the AFCA Coaches Polls complied for...
No. 2 Alabama Blown Out By Oklahoma in SEC / Big 12 Challenge
The Crimson Tide couldn’t extend its winning streak to 10 games, falling to the Sooners in Norman.
bestofarkansassports.com
A Closer Look at the Arkansas Pitching Staff Dave Van Horn Gave One Hell of a Compliment
FAYETTEVILLE — Jace Bohrofen is not a pitcher, but that didn’t stop him from discussing the arms on this year’s Arkansas baseball team during his exit meeting with Dave Van Horn a couple months ago. Like everyone else who stopped by Fayetteville to watch the Razorbacks during...
Alabama Reportedly Meeting With Notable Offensive Coordinator
Alabama needs a new offensive coordinator after Bill O'Brien returned to the New England Patriots to work the same role. According to Chris Fetters of247Sports, the Crimson Tide will meet with Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb to discuss the open position. Grubb led Fresno State to the ...
Top 5 Candidates for Alabama Defensive Coordinator
Who will take over for Pete Golding in Tuscaloosa? Mike Huesmann breaks down the candidates
Paul Finebaum Has Brutally Honest Admission On Alabama Search
The Alabama Crimson Tide have an important offseason ahead of them as they try to find a new offensive coordinator to replace the now-departed Bill O'Brien. But Paul Finebaum expects it will take a while - for a good reason though. Appearing on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning today, Finebaum ...
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Eric Musselman speaks to loss in Waco
Fayetteville School board prepares for superintendent …. Fayetteville School board prepares for superintendent search. Fayetteville candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. Fayetteville candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. U of A host percussion players. COPS blue blood drive. Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas’ homeless population. Volunteers count Northwest...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas fruit breeder John R. Clark reflects on 42-year career with Division of Agriculture
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Take a walk through the fruit section at your local grocery store or farmers market and you’re bound to pick up a grape, peach, nectarine, blackberry or blueberry with John Reuben Clark’s fingerprints on it. Over the course of his 42-plus year career with...
KHBS
Arkansas National Guard activated to Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated Arkansas National Guard teams to help respond to winter weather. Support teams from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade are being deployed to help state police in Lowell, Fort Smith, and Clarksville. Heavy sleet and freezing rain are hitting Northwest...
nwahomepage.com
Swetnam – Now is the time to get ready for summer
Swetnam – Now is the time to get ready for summer. Swetnam – Now is the time to get ready for summer. Fayetteville candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. Fayetteville candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. U of A host percussion players. COPS blue blood drive.
Numerous accidents occur across River Valley due to icy roads
Numerous accidents are occurring Monday morning due to icy road conditions with little visibility.
Photo gallery: Ice, sleet, snow wreaking havoc on roads
Another round of extreme winter weather is having a serious effect on the conditions of roads in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
tourcounsel.com
Central Mall Fort Smith | Shopping mall in Arkansas
Central Mall is a shopping mall located in Fort Smith, Arkansas. It opened in 1971 and is anchored by Dillard's and JCPenney. The mall is owned and managed by Namdar Realty Group.
US Marshals offer reward for info on suspected MS-13 gang member accused in deadly Arkansas shooting
Federal officials and Springdale police are asking for the public’s help with tracking down a suspected gang member believed to be involved in the killing of an Arkansas man.
rhsnationalist.com
Tragedy ensues as kidnapping victims are located in Missouri
November 3rd 2022, in Southern Missouri, a missing mother and her unborn baby were found dead after being kidnapped in Arkansas on October 31st 2022. Ashley Bush was 31 weeks pregnant with her 4th child when she went missing in Benton County, Arkansas. Authorities were able to discover Amber Waterman’s involvement with the kidnapping through social media and cell phone records. Waterman called 911 and stated she gave birth and the baby was no longer breathing. She claimed the baby as her own when EMS was unsuccessful with CPR. EMS recommended that Amber receive medical help, but she refused. The baby was then taken to the coroner’s office and they told Amber that she could come to set up the funeral arrangements. Arkansas authorities called Missouri authorities to explain their suspicion the next day. The autopsy report from both Ashley and her daughter showed evidence that the baby was cut out prematurely. Amber has since pleaded not guilty. No charges have been placed on her husband, Jamie, due to a lack of evidence showing his involvement. If Amber’s verdict comes out as guilty she could face either the death penalty or a $250,000 fine.
nwahomepage.com
Sam's Club to add locations, improve supply chain infrastructure
Sam's Club to add locations, improve supply chain infrastructure. Sam’s Club to add locations, improve supply chain …. Sam's Club to add locations, improve supply chain infrastructure. Winter blanket drive to help the homeless. Winter blanket drive to help the homeless. Fayetteville School board prepares for superintendent …. Fayetteville...
KHBS
Teen dies in crash on I-49 near the Bobby Hopper Tunnel
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — A teen was killed in an accident on I-49 near the Bobby Hopper Tunnel Thursday, Jan. 26. According to a fatal crash report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 18-year-old Jorgia Cole was killed and 28-year-old Stewart Sayward was injured when the GMC Sierra they were in was rear-ended.
nwahomepage.com
Sam’s Club announces new clubs, enhancements due to ‘record growth’
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sam’s Club says it plans to open over 30 new locations and invest in a multi-year plan to modernize its supply chain. The warehouse club, a division of Arkansas-based retailer Walmart, made the announcement Thursday and said the expansion decisions were motivated by “historic comparable sales growth, and a record rise in membership over the last two years.”
THV11
Little Rock, AR
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Little Rock local newshttps://www.thv11.com/
Comments / 0