ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Green Wave washes over Port Charlotte

By By Bruce Robins Sun Correspondent
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yEGyw_0kSsQ1xP00

PORT CHARLOTTE – Tyra Brown scored 23 points as Fort Myers rallied past Port Charlotte in the second half for a 61-52 victory Tuesday night.

The Green Wave’s leading scorer was scoreless in the first quarter but poured in 18 points after halftime as the Wave seized control at the end of the third period and pulled away.

The Pirates struggled to find any continuity on offense, but Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl said the key to the game was on the glass.

“Basically the difference in the game was rebounds,” Progl said. “We turned the ball over a little bit, but if we would have rebounded well, which we didn’t, the score would probably be flip-flopped.”

Neither team could buy a basket at the start of the game, but a brief flurry at the end of the first quarter gave Fort Myers a 12-6 lead. The Pirates got going in the second quarter thanks to Bryanna Griffiths. The Port Charlotte senior drove the length of the court for a layup to give the Pirates the lead, then sank consecutive 3-pointers to give PC its biggest lead of the night at 22-17.

The Wave closed the deficit to 24-22 at halftime, then unveiled a three-quarter court zone press in the third quarter. Fort Myers broke away from a 30-30 deadlock to take the lead for good midway through the quarter and increased the margin to 41-35 at the end of the period.

“The press didn’t bother us,” Progl said, “The problem was we made some silly passes. But it wasn’t from pressure, it was from us trying to hit a home run instead of doing just four singles and score. We had our opportunities, we just needed to rebound.”

Chloe Reece did her best to rally the Pirates, scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter. Nayeliz Figuera Verges sank two free throws with 1:50 left to close the gap to 50-47, but Fort Myers responded with seven straight points to put the game out of reach.

Reece led the Pirates with 18 points, Griffiths finished with 14 and Aryianna Lockey-Progl added 12 as Port Charlotte finished the regular season with a 14-11 record.

“That’s why we play these teams. Our strength of schedule is the second highest in this area behind Charlotte to get us ready for what starts next week,” Progl said.

The Pirates are the top seed in District 5A-11 and will open district tournament play next Wednesday at home.

In addition to Brown’s game-high 23, the Wave (16-5) got 16 points from Jadah Toombs and 11 from Ari Marc.

GIRLS BASKETBALLLemon Bay 73, Island Coast 30: At Cape Coral, the Mantas raced out to a 26-6 first quarter lead and never looked back en route to their eighth straight win.

Sophomore Mackenzie Long led all scorers with 17 points while fellow sophomore Maya Collins tacked on 15 points, six assists and five steals and all 10 Mantas scored.

Lemon Bay improved to 16-7 with the win and close out the regular season Friday at home against Hardee.

BOYS BASKETBALLImagine 72, Sarasota Christian 56: At North Port, Angelo Blas struck for 30 points while the Sharks’ press forced numerous turnovers, which Imagine converted into transition points. Zahmir Jackson added 14 points for the Sharks, who improved to 8-13 on the season heading into Friday’s game at Gulf Coast HEAT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Action News

Hurricane Ian memorial removed, but that's not the end

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Hurricane Ian memorial wall has been taken down in Fort Myers' Centennial Park, but that won't be the last time you can visit its photos, flowers and other emotional tributes. The wall will live again in an upcoming series of art installations in government-owned...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Port Charlotte commercial land sells for $675K

Windward El Jobean Owner LLC purchased the vacant commercial land at 4170 El Jobean Road in Port Charlotte from Heise Port Charlotte Property LLC for $675,000. Lane Boy of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the seller.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Forecast: AM fog & a toasty Tuesday

Another hot day comes to an end in Southwest Florida, with the second day in a row reaching 87 and breaking the record in Fort Myers. It will be mild and slightly muggy overnight as temperatures fall back into the mid-upper 60s by morning. After midnight, fog will slowly develop...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LCSO looking for James Rawley, considered missing and endangered

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding James Rawley, 42, consider missing and endangered. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Rawley was last seen near Second Street in Fort Myers. However, Rawley may be in the Naples area. Rawley is 5’10” and weighs about...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Seven bottles of tequila stolen from Port Charlotte Total Wine

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying three women accused of stealing bottles of tequila worth $684.93. According to deputies, the trio entered the Total Wine and More located at 19400 Cochran Blvd on January 23 at around 5:57 p.m. The trio was then caught on surveillance camera concealing seven bottles of tequila inside their purses.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
SuncoastPost

Tzeva opens in Sarasota on February 8

Tzeva (1255 North Palm Avenue) is pleased to announce that it will open its doors on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The 74-seat restaurant features modern Mediterranean cuisine with Israeli influences that shine in beautifully plated dishes full of bright colors, unique flavors, and global spices that combine cultural traditions and modern touches. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

Sarasota man wins $1 million prize from gas station lottery ticket

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man was the latest winner of the Florida Lottery after claiming a $1 million prize Monday. The Florida Lottery said Michael Gasek, 55, won the prize from the 500X the Cash scratch-off game. Gasek bought the winning from the Texaco on 19 East Road in Sarasota. The 55-year-old took […]
SARASOTA, FL
WCJB

Video: Troopers stop smoking Mustang clocked at 114 mph

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol has released dash camera video of a Ford Mustang traveling at a dangerous 114 mph near Fort Myers recently. The video shows the vehicle trailing a huge column of smoke as it sped past a patrol vehicle on State Road 82. Troopers managed to stop the speeder without incident.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man injured in Immokalee shooting

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A man was injured in a shooting in Immokalee early Sunday morning following a fight, officials said. Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to the incident on Fahrney Street around 1:27 A.M. CCSO confirmed the man was shot twice and was rushed...
IMMOKALEE, FL
businessobserverfl.com

This week saw a gym, a restaurant, an investment firm and a Las Vegas buyer

Coffee and a sandwich: The owners of the 5th Avenue Coffee Company & 6th Diner in Naples have bought the eateries’ building. According to property records, a company registered to Frederik and Karen Overdijking paid $6 million for a property at 589 5th Ave. S. The restaurant’s address is 599 5th Ave. S, though, and that’s an address which doesn’t appear on the property appraiser’s website. Frederik Overdijking says in an email that despite the differing street numbers it is the same building.
NAPLES, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Guitar Center opens North Naples store

While not exactly a solo effort, Guitar Center added to its band of stores Thursday with its grand opening in North Naples. The more than 15,000-square-foot music store is the 300th location in the nation for the California-based musical instrument retailer. The new store opened in Gateway Shoppes at North Bay on the northwest corner of Wiggins Pass Road and U.S. 41 North.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Structure fire in Fort Myers Friday afternoon

The Fort Myers Fire Department responded to a structure fire Friday afternoon in Lee County. According to FMFD, shortly before 2 p.m., multiple crews from FMFD responded to a fire at 2524 Congress Street in Fort Myers. At the scene, crews saw smoke from a second-floor apartment. Crews suddenly grabbed...
FORT MYERS, FL
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy