GIRLS BASKETBALL: Green Wave washes over Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE – Tyra Brown scored 23 points as Fort Myers rallied past Port Charlotte in the second half for a 61-52 victory Tuesday night.

The Green Wave’s leading scorer was scoreless in the first quarter but poured in 18 points after halftime as the Wave seized control at the end of the third period and pulled away.

The Pirates struggled to find any continuity on offense, but Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl said the key to the game was on the glass.

“Basically the difference in the game was rebounds,” Progl said. “We turned the ball over a little bit, but if we would have rebounded well, which we didn’t, the score would probably be flip-flopped.”

Neither team could buy a basket at the start of the game, but a brief flurry at the end of the first quarter gave Fort Myers a 12-6 lead. The Pirates got going in the second quarter thanks to Bryanna Griffiths. The Port Charlotte senior drove the length of the court for a layup to give the Pirates the lead, then sank consecutive 3-pointers to give PC its biggest lead of the night at 22-17.

The Wave closed the deficit to 24-22 at halftime, then unveiled a three-quarter court zone press in the third quarter. Fort Myers broke away from a 30-30 deadlock to take the lead for good midway through the quarter and increased the margin to 41-35 at the end of the period.

“The press didn’t bother us,” Progl said, “The problem was we made some silly passes. But it wasn’t from pressure, it was from us trying to hit a home run instead of doing just four singles and score. We had our opportunities, we just needed to rebound.”

Chloe Reece did her best to rally the Pirates, scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter. Nayeliz Figuera Verges sank two free throws with 1:50 left to close the gap to 50-47, but Fort Myers responded with seven straight points to put the game out of reach.

Reece led the Pirates with 18 points, Griffiths finished with 14 and Aryianna Lockey-Progl added 12 as Port Charlotte finished the regular season with a 14-11 record.

“That’s why we play these teams. Our strength of schedule is the second highest in this area behind Charlotte to get us ready for what starts next week,” Progl said.

The Pirates are the top seed in District 5A-11 and will open district tournament play next Wednesday at home.

In addition to Brown’s game-high 23, the Wave (16-5) got 16 points from Jadah Toombs and 11 from Ari Marc.

GIRLS BASKETBALLLemon Bay 73, Island Coast 30: At Cape Coral, the Mantas raced out to a 26-6 first quarter lead and never looked back en route to their eighth straight win.

Sophomore Mackenzie Long led all scorers with 17 points while fellow sophomore Maya Collins tacked on 15 points, six assists and five steals and all 10 Mantas scored.

Lemon Bay improved to 16-7 with the win and close out the regular season Friday at home against Hardee.

BOYS BASKETBALLImagine 72, Sarasota Christian 56: At North Port, Angelo Blas struck for 30 points while the Sharks’ press forced numerous turnovers, which Imagine converted into transition points. Zahmir Jackson added 14 points for the Sharks, who improved to 8-13 on the season heading into Friday’s game at Gulf Coast HEAT.