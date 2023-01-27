ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Teamsters poised to strike after rejecting Aramark Uniform Services agreement

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Teamster members covered by the Iowa Routes Agreement across the state rejected Aramark Uniform Services’ proposed settlement on Saturday. Teamsters Local 238 Business Agent and Aramark Bargaining Unit Chair Dave Miller had previously said that the company isn’t taking bargaining seriously and that the workers feel disrespected. Earlier this month he stated:
Cedar Rapids activists look for answers after fatal stabbing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - About 50 people attended a town hall in the Cedar Rapids library Sunday afternoon, armed with questions and looking for answers after the fatal stabbing of 29-year-old Devonna Walker on Jan. 2. A video provided to KCRG-TV9 on Jan. 11 shows what happened before, during,...
Cedar Rapids Fire Department warn of ‘apparel’ scam

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Fire Department is warning citizens of a scam that’s hitting social media accounts in the area. Officials say bogus sellers are commenting on community posts and tagging various individuals trying to sell “CRFD shirts and other apparel.” These links are unauthorized spam and potentially dangerous. Officials warn viewers not to click them, and to report them if they are seen.
Church holds GoFundMe for Amish family killed in Grundy County crash

DELHI, Iowa (KCRG) - A Delhi church is hosting a GoFundme in order to help the family of the four people killed after a van rolled over in Grundy County. At around 6:35 a.m. on January 27th, the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash involving a 2002 Chevrolet Express van on U.S. Highway 20 westbound near mile marker 189, or northeast of Wellsburg. Troopers believe that the van lost control, entered the median, and rolled over.
One person taken to the hospital after Linn County crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday night Mount Vernon Lisbon Police, Mount Vernon Fire, and Lisbon Mount Vernon Ambulance went to Highway 1 and Linn Ridge Road where an accident had occurred. At the scene, crews learned that a pickup truck went into the east ditch...
RAGBRAI announces 2023 overnight towns

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The eight major cities that will be used as waypoints along the route of RAGBRAI in 2023 have been announced. The cities listed as overnight towns for the 50th anniversary of the statewide bicycle ride include Sioux City, Storm Lake, Carroll, Ames, Des Moines, Tama-Toledo, Coralville, and Davenport. This is a more southern route than the path the 2022 ride took, and generally a bit south of the 2021 ride.
National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A staple of Jones County for over two decades will be closing its doors for good this year, according to its owner. The National Motorcycle Museum, located at 102 Chamber Drive near U.S. Highway 151, will close later this year after a decision by its board of directors. The museum, one of only a handful of its kind in the country, is a nonprofit organization that was founded by J&P Cycles’ John and Jill Parham.
Iowa Heartlanders host fundraiser for 'Flight with Flash Foundation'

National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa closing after 22 years

Fire damages northwest Cedar Rapids home

Garage has smoke and water damage after Cedar Falls fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning Cedar Falls Fire rescue responded to a garage fire at 1305 Carol Court in Cedar Falls after receiving a 911 call. According to the call, smoke from the garage fire was moving into the attached home. The home’s owner...
“Love like Louden” blood drive

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Muscatine is acknowledging the life of a child lost too soon to medical complications. The Lofgren family hosted a blood drive Saturday morning to honor their 2-year-old son Louden Lofgren, who passed away after surgical complications. “Louden was a 2-year-old who passed away...
Visitors flock to Fire & Ice Festival in North Liberty

