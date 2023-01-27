Read full article on original website
LWVJC to host Legislative Forum on Feb. 25Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
What to See and Do in Iowa CityEast Coast TravelerIowa City, IA
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State falls short 83-72 in Big Ten showdown versus No. 10 Iowa, snaps 19-game win streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
'Transparency Matters' presentation Wednesday, Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Deadline nears for Marengo company to release list of chemicals in facility that exploded
Teamsters poised to strike after rejecting Aramark Uniform Services agreement
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Teamster members covered by the Iowa Routes Agreement across the state rejected Aramark Uniform Services’ proposed settlement on Saturday. Teamsters Local 238 Business Agent and Aramark Bargaining Unit Chair Dave Miller had previously said that the company isn’t taking bargaining seriously and that the workers feel disrespected. Earlier this month he stated:
Des Moines police won't release body camera footage of deadly officer-involved shooting
Mother of student who fell from school ceiling says staff did what they were trained to do
Cedar Rapids activists look for answers after fatal stabbing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - About 50 people attended a town hall in the Cedar Rapids library Sunday afternoon, armed with questions and looking for answers after the fatal stabbing of 29-year-old Devonna Walker on Jan. 2. A video provided to KCRG-TV9 on Jan. 11 shows what happened before, during,...
UnityPoint Health nurses honored on ‘2023 Great Iowa Nurses’ list
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health has announced over a dozen of its Iowa nurses are being recognized for routinely going above and beyond in order to ensure safe, compassionate care for their patients. Out of the 50 nurses named on the 2023 Great Iowa Nurses list, 16 of...
Man convicted of arson, five counts of attempted murder after Iowa City house fire
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sentencing will take place in April for a man who is now convicted of arson and five counts of attempted murder for in incident in Iowa City in June 2021. At the trial last week, prosecutors said 34-year-old Ishmael Carter deliberately poured lighter fluid under...
Cedar Rapids Fire Department warn of ‘apparel’ scam
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Fire Department is warning citizens of a scam that’s hitting social media accounts in the area. Officials say bogus sellers are commenting on community posts and tagging various individuals trying to sell “CRFD shirts and other apparel.” These links are unauthorized spam and potentially dangerous. Officials warn viewers not to click them, and to report them if they are seen.
Linn County Democrats say newly-elected party chair could bring much-needed change
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After 2 hours of counting votes Saturday, the Iowa Democratic Central Committee announced former Senator Rita Hart was the new chair of the Democratic Party. This comes after significant party losses during the 2022 election. “It’s going to help us win more seats,” Rep. Sami...
Church holds GoFundMe for Amish family killed in Grundy County crash
DELHI, Iowa (KCRG) - A Delhi church is hosting a GoFundme in order to help the family of the four people killed after a van rolled over in Grundy County. At around 6:35 a.m. on January 27th, the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash involving a 2002 Chevrolet Express van on U.S. Highway 20 westbound near mile marker 189, or northeast of Wellsburg. Troopers believe that the van lost control, entered the median, and rolled over.
‘It was a very hard decision’ National Motorcycle Museum to close in September
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa has announced plans to close its doors after 22 years. The closure comes after a vote from the board of directors. Jill Parham is the Chairman of the Board of Directors. She and her husband helped get the museum going...
One person taken to the hospital after Linn County crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday night Mount Vernon Lisbon Police, Mount Vernon Fire, and Lisbon Mount Vernon Ambulance went to Highway 1 and Linn Ridge Road where an accident had occurred. At the scene, crews learned that a pickup truck went into the east ditch...
RAGBRAI announces 2023 overnight towns
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The eight major cities that will be used as waypoints along the route of RAGBRAI in 2023 have been announced. The cities listed as overnight towns for the 50th anniversary of the statewide bicycle ride include Sioux City, Storm Lake, Carroll, Ames, Des Moines, Tama-Toledo, Coralville, and Davenport. This is a more southern route than the path the 2022 ride took, and generally a bit south of the 2021 ride.
National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A staple of Jones County for over two decades will be closing its doors for good this year, according to its owner. The National Motorcycle Museum, located at 102 Chamber Drive near U.S. Highway 151, will close later this year after a decision by its board of directors. The museum, one of only a handful of its kind in the country, is a nonprofit organization that was founded by J&P Cycles’ John and Jill Parham.
Iowa Heartlanders host fundraiser for 'Flight with Flash Foundation'
National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa closing after 22 years
Fire damages northwest Cedar Rapids home
Garage has smoke and water damage after Cedar Falls fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning Cedar Falls Fire rescue responded to a garage fire at 1305 Carol Court in Cedar Falls after receiving a 911 call. According to the call, smoke from the garage fire was moving into the attached home. The home’s owner...
“Love like Louden” blood drive
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Muscatine is acknowledging the life of a child lost too soon to medical complications. The Lofgren family hosted a blood drive Saturday morning to honor their 2-year-old son Louden Lofgren, who passed away after surgical complications. “Louden was a 2-year-old who passed away...
Visitors flock to Fire & Ice Festival in North Liberty
Community members and racial equity advocacy groups in Cedar Rapids held a town hall, asking for more information on the death of 29-year-old Devonna Walker. KCRG-TV9's Jackie Kennon introduces us to Diana Myers. She's spent decades feeding the hungry and making Christmas a little merrier for children.
