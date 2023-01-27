Read full article on original website
BBC
Holocaust victims' descendant gets family photos after 80 years
The descendant of a Jewish family who were murdered in the Holocaust has been given a box of photos of her relatives after 80 years. Kitty Odell, from Bristol, said it was an emotional moment. "Everyone had tears in their eyes," she explained. The box was hidden by sympathetic neighbours...
Josef Mengele, known as The Angel of Death, performed disturbing experimentation with prisoners, especially twins.
Also known as The Angel of Death, Josef Mengele was known to conduct inhumane experiments on prisoners at Auschwitz. Josef Mengele was born on March 16, 1911, in Güzburg, Germany.
Polish officials say WWII trove of Jewish objects rare find
The discovery in central Poland of hundreds of objects that were most likely hidden by their Jewish owners during World War II provided a rare and precious find, officials said Wednesday.Around 400 items, including silver-plated menorahs, hanukkiahs, tableware and daily use items were uncovered in the city of Lodz last month during the renovation of a house and yard. “Those residents who buried these items did so most likely thinking that they would one day return for them, that they would be able to retrieve them," Lodz Deputy Mayor Adam Pustelnik said. “Most likely, these people lost their lives”...
Jewish doctors in the Warsaw Ghetto secretly documented the effects of Nazi-imposed starvation, and the knowledge is helping researchers today – podcast
A researcher at Tufts University near Boston discovered an old book full of research on starvation written by Jewish doctors imprisoned in the Warsaw Ghetto.
Holocaust survivor cries during virtual reality experience of Auschwitz deathcamp
A Holocaust survivor cried as he relived the horror of the Auschwitz-Birkenau deathcamp through virtual reality. The Nazis used the camp to kill 1.1mn people during the Second World War.
How this Holocaust heroine saved 100 Jewish babies destined for death
Holocaust heroine Corrie ten Boom saved 100 Jewish babies destined for death by defying the Nazis and smuggling children out one by one to welcoming homes.
Voices: My grandfather survived the Holocaust – beyond the horror, one enduring lesson stayed with him
When my grandfather arrived in England in 1947, having endured Auschwitz-Birkenau and Stutthof concentration camps in the preceding years, he was greeted at the dock by his stepfather. “Where is your luggage?” was the first question he was asked, and my grandfather laughed before replying: “What I’m wearing is what I have.”That survival instinct and sanguine good humour would remain with Zigi Shipper for the rest of his life, which came to an end this week. When I called to check in at the height of a global pandemic in 2020, he brushed it off with the words, “Am...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘The images will stay with me for the rest of my life’: Warsaw Ghetto Uprising photos revealed
POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews revealed on Monday new-found images of the Nazis mercilessly putting down the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Revolt. Captured in secret by a Polish firefighter while German forces set fire to the Jewish ghetto, the photographs were recently discovered by the photographer’s son in a family member’s attic.
Hitler didn’t build the path to the Holocaust alone – ordinary people were active participants
I have been working around the subject of the Holocaust for more than a decade at the Imperial War Museum. But generally this has been at a distance, researching in archives and institutions. Working on the BBC documentary How the Holocaust Began, released this week ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day, changed that. It took me to forgotten places, sites where historical details are still unknown and mysteries remain.
Holocaust Survivor Returns to Home of Family Who Saved His Life 75 Years On
David Rossler spent years searching for the house and the family that helped him and his mother evade the concentration camps during the war.
psychologytoday.com
What Do We Learn From the Twin Children of the Holocaust?
Twins were subject to brutal medical experimentation By Dr. Josef Mengele. In the minds of some people, Mengele left an indelible stain on scientific studies with a genetic bent. Today, the twins who survived are strong and resilient and continue to get their story out. It has been 75 years...
New book reveals the intricate plans for Nazis' Auschwitz death camp
The plans, including for Auschwitz-Birkenau's gas chambers, crematoria and watchtowers (above), are revealed in the new book 'Designing a Death Camp', which is published in English and Polish.
How Holocaust survivors educate young German students about the tragedy
January 27th is internationally recognized as Holocaust Remembrance Day meant to honor the millions of victims and survivors around the globe. NBC’s Maura Barrett sat in on a discussion between Holocaust survivors and German students as a way to help educate younger generations on the tragedy through honest conversations. Jan. 31, 2023.
Sand Hills Express
Holocaust survivors share recipes in cookbook: “It reminds you of your family”
At 84-year-old Tova Friedman’s house, three generations gather around a dining room table for Shabbat dinner. It is a dream that Friedman never imagined possible as a five-year-old in Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Nazi-occupied Poland, where 1.1 million people died. Friday marks 78 years since the liberation of Auschwitz.
US News and World Report
Virtual Reality Brings Holocaust History to Future Generations
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - For those who survived the Holocaust, the memories can never be erased, but their generation is dying out. Educators and historians are looking for new ways to keep their experience alive and connect to younger people. With the film "Triumph of the Spirit", seen through a virtual...
NBC News
