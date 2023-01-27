When my grandfather arrived in England in 1947, having endured Auschwitz-Birkenau and Stutthof concentration camps in the preceding years, he was greeted at the dock by his stepfather. “Where is your luggage?” was the first question he was asked, and my grandfather laughed before replying: “What I’m wearing is what I have.”That survival instinct and sanguine good humour would remain with Zigi Shipper for the rest of his life, which came to an end this week. When I called to check in at the height of a global pandemic in 2020, he brushed it off with the words, “Am...

