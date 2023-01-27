Home Depot warning amid customer privacy fears as it’s slammed for ‘mind-boggling’ excuse after shoppers left vulnerable

HOME Depot Canada is being accused of failing to obtain customer consent before sharing personal data with Meta, leaving many shoppers vulnerable.

The shock claim came in a Thursday report following an investigation by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC).

Home Depot's Canada division has been accused of sharing customer data without consent to Meta Credit: Getty

Privacy Commissioner Philippe Dufresne claimed that the home improvement retailer was “found to be sharing details from e-receipts – including encoded email addresses and in-store purchase information – with Meta” without any knowledge or consent from the affected customers.

“As businesses increasingly look to deliver services electronically, they must carefully consider any consequential uses of personal information, which may require additional consent,” the commissioner said in the report.

His investigation found that Home Depot’s Canadian division had been collecting customer emails at checkout counters to provide electronic receipts since at least 2018.

However, at the same time, these encoded email addresses and other information was sent to Meta.

The purpose of the sharing of data was reportedly to “verify if a customer had a Facebook account.”

If so, Meta would then use the person’s in-store purchase information and compare it to Home Depot ads on the customer’s social media account.

The tech giant would then “measure and report on the effectiveness of those ads.”

Once in possession of the person's data, Meta could then use the person’s data for “its own business purposes,” according to the Watchdog report.

This includes “user profiling” and “targeted advertising, unrelated to Home Depot.”

While the email addresses were reportedly encoded – so Facebook staff could not read them – the in-store purchase information does not appear to have been.

The OPC claims Facebook could have been in possession of other “highly sensitive” details such as health of sexuality data.

It was not immediately clear how many customers had their information shared, however, Home Depot operates approximately 182 stores across Canada.

The investigation stemmed from a complaint issued by a man who learned Meta had a record of his in-store Home Depot purchases when he was deleting his Facebook account, according to CBC.

Home Depot confirmed with The US Sun that the US division of the retailer “does not use this technology.”

While Home Depot’s Canadian division stopped sharing customer information with Meta in October 2022, a spokesperson said only “non-sensitive information” was shared – such as the department in which an item was purchased.

During the investigation, the company claimed it was relying on “implied consent” and that its privacy statement explained the purposes customer information could be used for.

The privacy statement is accessible through its website and in print upon request.

The OPC ultimately threw out the argument, saying the privacy statements were not readily available and did not clearly explain the sharing of information practice.

“The explanations provided in its policies were ultimately insufficient to support meaningful consent,” Dufresne said.

“When customers were prompted to provide their email address, they were never informed that their information would be shared with Meta by Home Depot, or how it could be used by either company," he continued.

"This information would have been material to a customer’s decision about whether or not to obtain an e-receipt.”

Former Ontario privacy commissioner Ann Cavoukian also blasted the excuse, calling it “mind boggling.”

"That's the part that is just mind-boggling to me, that companies think they can do whatever they want with their customers' information and their customers won't care about it,” she said.

Additionally, Home Depot claimed that it did not notify customers of the practice before issuing receipts due to the risk of “consent fatigue.”

Dufresne called this “not a valid reason for failing to obtain meaningful consent.”

“Consumers need clear information at key transaction points, empowering them to make decisions about how their personal information should be used,” he said.

“Many customers would be surprised, as the complainant was in this case, to learn that their personal information had been shared with a third party like Facebook without their knowledge and consent.”

Home Depot told The US Sun that it “values and respects” the privacy of its customers and is "committed to the responsible collection and use of information."

“We’ll continue to work closely with the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada.”