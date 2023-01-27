Read full article on original website
Collider
Clint Eastwood's Best Directed Movies to Watch
Few players in Hollywood history have amassed a legacy and body of work comparable to Clint Eastwood's. First achieving success on the small screen in the television's Rawhide, he quickly transitioned to the silver screen and became a household name with his work in Sergio Leone's "Dollars Trilogy." After spending years on many productions, observing and learning from a number of respected filmmakers, it would only be a matter of time before Eastwood tried his own hand at directing. He made his debut behind the camera in 1971 and, as of half a century later, the iconic actor-turned-filmmaker has directed more than 40 films. Two of his efforts would go on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, and Eastwood himself has twice taken home Oscar gold for his direction.
wmagazine.com
Finn Wolfhard Starts a New Chapter
Finn Wolfhard is ready to close the chapter on his teenage years. After rising to fame as the beloved Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things and parlaying the smashing success of the Netflix series into more franchise work (It, The Addams Family, Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Wolfhard, who turned 20 last month, is well into the time-honored transition from child star to adult superstar. And during this process, the Canadian actor-turned-aspiring-filmmaker has gained a refreshing perspective on the fickle nature of the business.
digg.com
How Bad Is Tom Hanks's New Film 'A Man Called Otto'? Here's What The Reviews Say
Director Marc Forster's comedy-drama "A Man Called Otto" is the first English adaptation (there was a Swedish one in 2015) of Fredrick Backman's novel "A Man Called Ove." Tom Hanks stars as Otto Anderson, a suburban Pittsburgh resident who decides to end his life after losing his wife Sonya. While Otto is a grumpy and tough-looking man, his life begins to change after he meets his new neighbors, a family with two young children.
Dakota Johnson Makes Racy Armie Hammer Joke on Sundance Opening Night: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’
Dakota Johnson kicked off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with gasps and giggles. Johnson appeared at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night to present her friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. While onstage, she applauded the director’s 2017 Oscar-winning indie “Call Me By Your Name,” which premiered at Sundance, and joked that she was offered the part of the peach in the coming-of-age story. (In one of the film’s buzziest scenes, Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer’s character eventually discovers.) But she had to turn...
‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set
In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.
Washington Examiner
Lisa Loring dead: Addams Family’s original Wednesday actress dies at 64
Actress Lisa Loring, who first played Wednesday Addams on The Addams Family sitcom, died. She was 64. Loring’s death was announced on social media and was said to have been caused by a stroke. “It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring....
‘Babylon’ Star Margot Robbie Thought She Might Never Work Again After Leonardo DiCaprio Smack
Margot Robbie thought her career was over long before "Babylon" because of a crazy audition moment where she smacked Leonardo DiCaprio.
Secret Brett Kavanaugh Documentary from Doug Liman Added to Sundance Lineup
Sundance has added a secret documentary about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh from director Doug Liman to its lineup, Sundance programmers announced Thursday. The film “Justice” is intended to screen on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. MT as a special premiere at Park Avenue Theater followed by a Press & Industry screening at 10 p.m. MT, and IndieWire has learned the film is also available for acquisition. Liman, who is known for films like “Swingers,” “Edge of Tomorrow,” “The Bourne Identity,” and more, self-financed the project and is making his documentary feature debut with “Justice.” Kavanaugh, who was appointed to the Supreme Court...
New anti-Kavanaugh documentary to be screened tonight at Sundance Film Festival
The Sundance Film Festival announced Thursday it has added a documentary about allegations made against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to its lineup.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King shoots down a Netflix film as a must not watch
When Blonde was released in September last year, it was met with mixed feelings with a 2.4 Star rating amongst Google reviews and a 42% on Rotten Tomatoes. While fans are iffy on whether or not viewers should check it out, Stephen King is quite sure that they should not.
Washington Examiner
Hollywood remembers star Annie Wersching, dead at 45
Annie Wersching, best known for her regular role as Renee Walker in 24, voicing the character Tess in the popular video game The Last of Us, and a variety of other acting roles, died at the age of 45. Wersching died Sunday morning in Los Angeles after a battle with...
wegotthiscovered.com
The best Riley Keough movies and TV shows, ranked
Riley Keough is one of the most underrated actresses of her generation. With a selective eye for the roles she takes on, and a resolute resistance to being pigeonholed, Keough has built a career out of wildly interesting characters that range from white trash to subdued wives, action heroes, scream queens, hustlers, and masters of their own destiny. Some are all of those things at once.
Razzie Awards Nominations: ‘Blonde’ Leads Films With 8 Nods; Tom Hanks Listed Twice For ‘Elvis’ & ‘Pinocchio’
Andrew Dominik’s controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde landed eight nominations from this year’s Razzie Awards, including Worst Picture. Announcing the film’s Razzies haul, the organization described the biopic as a film that “explores the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe…by continuing to exploit her posthumously.” Dominik also picked up Worst Screenplay and Director nominations. Rapper Machine Gun Kelly’s stoner comedy Good Mourning trails Blonde with seven nominations. The Razzies called the flick a “laugh-free stoner comedy achieving the rare feat of scoring a perfect ZERO on Rotten Tomatoes.” Kelly, who shares co-writing and screenplay credits with Mod Sun, racked up four noms, including worst...
Washington Examiner
Cindy Williams dead: Laverne & Shirley actress dies at 75
Actress Cindy Williams, known for portraying Shirley on beloved sitcom Laverne & Shirley, died on Wednesday. Williams was 75 years old. She had been struggling with a brief illness, according to a statement from her family's spokesperson. “The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable...
‘Bad Behaviour’ Movie Review [Sundance 2023]: Jennifer Connelly Isn’t Able to Save This Dramatic Misfire
Alice Englert's 'Bad Behaviour' is an absolute mess, despite a strong central performance from Jennifer Connelly, as it tackles far too many themes without cohesion.
Brendan Fraser at the AARP Movies For GrownUps Awards in LA... after Oscar nom
His appearance comes after it was announced he had been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in the Darren Aronofsky-directed film, The Whale.
The Boogeyman Trailer Has Us Psyched For A Super Scary Stephen King Adaptation
The Boogeyman, the latest Stephen King adaptation, is heading to theaters on June 3, and we just got the first trailer.
Sundance movie review: 'Talk to Me' cleverly conjures evil spirits
The horror movie "Talk to Me" has a clever new take on spiritual possession that sends its cast of teen dabblers into dangerous and violent territory.
Top 10 Val Kilmer Movies
Val Kilmer has crafted one of the most diverse careers of any actor of his generation since breaking onto the scene in the early '80s. He possesses an intense on-screen magnetism and has the rare ability to channel this in a variety of directions, sliding effortlessly into everything from broad comedies to dead-serious action flicks to biopics.
Ben Affleck’s Nike Drama ‘Air’ Sets Theatrical Release Date
Ben Affleck’s next directorial effort “Air,” about the birth of the Air Jordan brand and the partnership between Nike and a rookie Michael Jordan, has set an April 5 global theatrical release date, before it heads to Prime Video. The film is the first project from Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity, in collaboration with Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures. The starry cast includes Damon as Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, Affleck as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Howard...
