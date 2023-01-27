Radford defeats Longwood 63-59
RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Josiah Jeffers scored 13 points to helped Radford defeat Longwood 63-59 on Thursday night.
Jeffers shot 6 of 10 from the field for the Highlanders (13-9, 7-2 Big South Conference). Bryan Antoine scored 12 points and added three steals. Justin Archer was 5 of 8 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points. The Highlanders extended their winning streak to six games.
Leslie Nkereuwem led the way for the Lancers (15-7, 7-2) with 11 points. Isaiah Wilkins added 10 points for Longwood. Michael Christmas also recorded nine points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .
Comments / 0