Financial Crime Is Becoming More Prevalent and Financial Institutions Not Prepared to Deal with Threats: Report

Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
EGERIE Raises €30M to Help Execs Quantify the Financial Impact of Cyber Risks
Protecting and insuring against cyber risks are priorities for all companies and organizations. French cybersecurity firm EGERIE has raised 30 million euro, from investors with expertise in insurance and cybersecurity (Tikehau Capital, Open CNP, Banque des Territoires and TIIN Capital) in order “to help executives analyse and quantify the financial risks of cyber-attacks.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Federal Reserve Board Policy Statement Cautions on Crypto Activity within Banks
The legal frameworks applicable to national banks, insured state banks, and uninsured state banks can result in differences in the scope of allowed activities depending on the type of entity, according to the US Federal Reserve. Regardless of this discrepancy, the Fed will be certain to apply the “same limitations on activities, including novel banking activities, such as crypto-asset-related activities.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Capitolis Completes Standardized Approach for Counterparty Credit Risk Optimization
Capitolis, the technology company reimagining capital markets, completed its nineteenth Standardized Approach for Counterparty Credit Risk (SA-CCR) optimization in January, “with this latest run incorporating a record number of entities, driving a record reduction of over $290 billion in effective notional.”. This marks another momentous occasion for Capitolis as...
crowdfundinsider.com
House Financial Services Committee Chair Announces Committee Staff, Plans to Pursue Innovation in Financial Services as Well as Robust Oversight
Congressman Patrick McHenry, the Chairman of the powerful House Financial Services Committee, has announced the Committee staff for the 118th Congress. McHenry recently posted his newly formed subcommittees as well as each subcommittee Chair. The Congressman aims to shift the direction of legislation emanating out of the committee to be more supportive of Fintech innovation and capital formation while holding regulators accountable in pursuing their responsibilities. The Committee’s previous incarnation, under the control of Democrats, was more focused on consumer protection and social agendas. While these topics have importance, addressing issues of financial innovation took a back seat in regard to legislation. The Fintech industry, including blockchain advocates and online capital formation, is anticipating more support for innovation.
crowdfundinsider.com
Regtech Salv Secures €4M to Support European, UK Expansion of Crime-Fighting Platform
Salv, the regtech startup founded by former Wise and Skype employees, closes a €4m seed round extension “led by ffVC, with German G+D Ventures and existing investors also participating.”. The funds will allow Salv “to further develop its modular regtech technology and support geographical expansion to new territories,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Alviere Announces Coppel as Enterprise Client, Providing Access to Digital Financial Services
Alviere, the embedded finance platform provider, is pleased to announce that Grupo Coppel, Mexico’s largest non-food retailer, has chosen Alviere “to enable the launch of Coppel Access, a mobile wallet that will provide millions of unbanked and underbanked consumers in the U.S. with easy access to digital financial services, with its industry leading embedded finance platform.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Germany’s Fraud Prevention Firm Hawk AI to Focus on Global Expansion with $17M Series B
Hawk AI, Germany’s provider of anti-money laundering (AML) and fraud prevention technology for banks and payment companies, announced $17M in Series B financing “to accelerate product development and global expansion.”. The investment round was “led by Sands Capital from Washington D.C., with participation from new and existing investors,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Credit, Charge Card Payments in Hong Kong to Exceed $100B by 2026: Report
The Hong Kong credit and charge card payments market is set “to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% between 2022–2026 to reach HKD 831.9 billion ($106.7 billion) in 2026, driven by a significant shift in consumer preferences towards non-cash payment methods and recovery in consumer spending,” forecasts GlobalData, a data and analytics company.
crowdfundinsider.com
Framework Ventures Leads $4.91M Seed Round for Asset Reality, the Solution for Crypto Asset Recovery
Asset Reality, the end-to-end solution for digital asset recovery, has raised $4.91 million in a seed round led by Framework Ventures, a venture capital firm “known for its early entry into decentralized finance (DeFi).”. The investment round also “saw participation from TechStars; The Fund (who previously backed blockchain analytic...
crowdfundinsider.com
Integrated Payments Provider Bluefin Adds Network Tokenization through Visa Technology
Bluefin, which claims to be a leader in integrated payments and data and payment security, today announced it has teamed up with Visa for network tokenization. Through this collaboration, Bluefin will “integrate directly with Visa to provide network tokens across card brands.”. Bluefin will “provide the network tokenization option...
crowdfundinsider.com
OneSpan to Acquire Blockchain Tech Provider ProvenDB to Bring Secure Vaulting to Future of Digital Transactions
OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements security company, announced that it has agreed to acquire ProvenDB, an Australia-based startup that delivers secure storage and vaulting for documents based on blockchain technology, “to provide an industry-leading trust model for high assurance contracts and documents.”. ProvenDB will “extend the capabilities...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitpanda Technology Solutions Introduces SaaS Product for Banks, Fintechs
Bitpanda, the European digital asset platform, is pleased to announce the launch of Bitpanda Technology Solutions, the “scalable” Investing-as a-service infrastructure available in Europe and globally. Already serving 20+ million customers with its initial White Label API, Bitpanda Technologies Solution is now “adding features, asset classes, and several...
crowdfundinsider.com
FLX Networks, Broadridge Data and Analytics to Help Power Distribution Solutions for Asset Managers
Amid an environment where asset management firms are increasingly collaborating with digital platforms to help launch product offerings and “de-risk” entry into new markets, FLX Networks, which modernizes, simplifies, and drives engagement between asset managers and financial advisors, has partnered with global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) as “a preferred data and analytics provider to asset management firms.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Community Digital Bank and Alternative Investment Platform Fagura Raises €780,000 on Seedrs
Fagura, a Fintech that aims to become the “first community digital bank in CEE for anyone to borrow, invest and transfer money,” has raised over €786,000 on Seedrs. According to the offering page, 287 investors backed the firm, which easily topped its €400,000 initial funding goal. Investors received equity at a pre-money valuation of €5 million. Fagura is approved for secondary transactions of its shares and is a Seedrs nominee firm.
crowdfundinsider.com
Federal Reserve Board Announces Denial of Application by Custodia Bank to Become Member of Federal Reserve System
The Federal Reserve Board announced its denial of the application by Custodia Bank, Inc., Cheyenne, Wyoming, “to become a member of the Federal Reserve System.”. The Board has concluded that the firm’s application “as submitted is inconsistent with the required factors under the law.”. Custodia is “a...
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto Council for Innovation Comments on White House Crypto Statement, RFI Issued on Digital Assets
On Friday, the White House posted a statement on crypto and the administration’s policy pertaining to digital asset innovation. In recent months, multiple crypto firms have filed for bankruptcy and an algorithmic stablecoin, TerraUSD, ended up not being very stable – destroying holder value. Earlier statements emanating from the Biden White House appeared to embrace digital asset innovation but the recent comment appears to pump the brakes on crypto as fears of contagion spilling into traditional financial services increase. On the same day, the US Federal Reserve Board issued a policy statement cautioning banks on their activities regarding crypto in what appeared to be a coordinated policy announcement.
crowdfundinsider.com
SaaS Pricing Platform Zafin Launches Transformation and Modernization Group
Zafin, which claims to be the world’s leading SaaS cloud-native product and pricing platform, announces the launch of a new Transformation & Modernization group, created “to provide end-to-end management for the company’s priority banking accounts.”. The new unit will “accelerate Zafin’s momentum in the market as financial...
crowdfundinsider.com
Identity Proofing Provider Jumio Exceeds $200M in Bookings
Jumio, the provider of automated, end-to-end identity proofing, risk assessment and eKYC solutions, announced the close to a successful 2022 in which Jumio reportedly became the first identity company “to clear well over $200 million in bookings.”. Q4 also saw Jumio close “both the largest new deal and the...
Comments / 0