Financial Crime Is Becoming More Prevalent and Financial Institutions Not Prepared to Deal with Threats: Report

Congressman Patrick McHenry, the Chairman of the powerful House Financial Services Committee, has announced the Committee staff for the 118th Congress. McHenry recently posted his newly formed subcommittees as well as each subcommittee Chair. The Congressman aims to shift the direction of legislation emanating out of the committee to be more supportive of Fintech innovation and capital formation while holding regulators accountable in pursuing their responsibilities. The Committee’s previous incarnation, under the control of Democrats, was more focused on consumer protection and social agendas. While these topics have importance, addressing issues of financial innovation took a back seat in regard to legislation. The Fintech industry, including blockchain advocates and online capital formation, is anticipating more support for innovation.

