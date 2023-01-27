ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Wheeler issues emergency declaration ahead of potential city worker strike

By Matt Rawlings
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued an emergency declaration Thursday in response to more than 600 city employees planning to go on strike in February.

The employees span multiple bureaus, performing functions that include wastewater treatment operations, pollution testing, street maintenance and park ranger services. Wheeler’s emergency declaration would make it easier for the city to move around workers and hire contractors to fill in.

The city says they have been negotiating a new contract with Laborers Local 483 for nearly 10 months.

Read the full emergency declaration below :

The strike is set to start on Feb. 2 at midnight if a deal can’t be reached — but negotiations with the city are ongoing, according to James O’Laughlen, field representative for Laborers Local 483

“We hope the mayor’s office can help us avoid a labor strike by bringing their sense of urgency to the bargaining table. That level of concern has been sadly absent in the city’s actions in negotiations to date,” he said.

Comments / 12

Dave Schleiger
4d ago

why doesn't Wheeler do Portland a favor and go on strike himself. The city would be so much better off. We don't need an empty suit doing nothing except screwing the city up . Please except no pay for your lack of effort,you've had nearly a year to settle what could have been done in a half hour.but be sure to write some checks to nonprofits,take useless out of town trips,and fire a few more friends in the meantime.With friends like him no wonder the city is a dumpster fire.

KOIN 6 News

Portland honors Rosa Parks with free public transportation

Most forms of public transportation will be free in the greater Portland area on Feb. 4 in honor of civil rights figure Rosa Parks. Fare-free rides will be offered on TriMet buses, MAX line trains, Portland Streetcar, the Westside Express Service commuter rail, LIFT Paratransit and Clark County’s C-Tran services.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon should pay parent caregivers

The legislative session has begun in Salem. One vital issue that readers may not be aware of is the need to pay parents to provide in-home care to their minor disabled children. During the public health emergency of the pandemic, the state allowed payment to parents, but that exception is now expected to expire this spring. After that, the state is willing to pay anyone to provide this care support except for felons and parents.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

FBI investigating abortion-related attacks in Oregon, nationwide

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for tips about three arsons in Oregon last summer against an anti-abortion group and centers.  The attacks occurred between May and July in Portland, Gresham and Keizer. One attack targeted the Mother and Child Education Center in Portland. Another involved Molotov cocktails thrown at the Oregon Right to […] The post FBI investigating abortion-related attacks in Oregon, nationwide appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KEIZER, OR
