Michigan man admits to sabotaging hunter's tree stand in UP
MARQUETTE, Mich. — A northern Michigan hunter admitted to conservation officers he intentionally sabotaged another hunter's tree stand in the UP and harassed him over a hunting spot on public land. That's according to a Michigan Department of Natural Resources investigation into the harassment that began in October 2020...
Nothing Bundt Cakes expands to Grandville, holds fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Michigan amid historic wish year
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A popular bakery chain known for their Bundt cakes is getting its second location in Kent County, and using their grand opening to help raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Michigan. On Saturday, Nothing Bundt Cakes will hold a grand opening in Grandville at 6060...
World champion says Rubik's Cube and violin go hand in hand
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A University of Michigan student is one of the world’s foremost “speedcubers,” a person capable of quickly solving a Rubik’s Cube. He also is an accomplished violinist. Stanley Chapel says the two fields go hand in hand. Not only does Chapel...
Educator recognized as Teacher of the Week after 40 years in the same classroom
BELDING, Mich. — Dan Scholtens is a West Michigan educator who’s been connecting with students for the last four decades, and he’s been doing that in the same classroom all these years. That’s just part of the reason he’s been selected as the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Teacher of the Week.
Kent County Road Commission gives update on West Michigan roads
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Road Commission is working as hard as they can to keep roads passible in West Michigan. "Intensity rates half to three quarters of an inch an hour," said Jerry Byrne, Operations Director at the Road Commission. "So the crews are certainly not going to be in front of it. They're going to be playing catch up all night long."
Community mourning after longtime Wayland Union Schools teacher dies
WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland community is mourning the loss of longtime teacher Katrina Brown. In a post on Facebook, Wayland Union Schools said Brown died on Jan. 14 following a car crash. Brown worked with the district for more than 20 years as a reading coach for multiple...
GRPD: Two cannabis businesses broken into overnight; investigation underway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating two break-ins that happened overnight at two smokeshop businesses. The impacted businesses are near the 1200 block of Plainfield Avenue and the 800 block of Michigan Street. Police say the break-ins happened between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
Police asking for public's help after man found dead from gunshot wound near East Grand Rapids hospital
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety is asking for the community's help after a body was found overnight. Police say they discovered the body around 12:35 a.m. Wednesday, near the intersection of Lake Drive SE and Plymouth Avenue, close to Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital.
Kent Co. Prosecutor requests judge not dismiss murder charge against ex-GRPD officer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker has requested the judge not dismiss the second-degree murder charge against former GRPD officer Christopher Schurr in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya last April. Earlier this month, Schurr's attorney asked a district court judge to dismiss the 2nd-degree murder...
Kent County authorities say burglars hit multiple gas stations, stores overnight
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Multiple police agencies are investigating a rash of robbery attempts overnight. Kent County Dispatch says at least three businesses were broken into. The Grand Rapids Police Department is also investigating two other break-ins. One of the impacted businesses is the Family Fare gas station on...
Police need help in identifying armed robber suspect in Alpine Township
WALKER, Michigan — Detectives are on the lookout for an individual who was involved in an armed robbery on Alpine Ave in December of 2022. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says that the Smoke Shop on Alpine Ave., just north of 4 Mile Rd. was robbed on Dec. 22, 2022, just before 9 p.m.
