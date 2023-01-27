Freeman scores 25, Morehead State downs Little Rock 76-72

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Mark Freeman had 25 points and Morehead State beat Little Rock 76-72 on Thursday night.

Freeman had six assists for the Eagles (13-9, 6-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Drew Thelwell scored 14 points while going 6 of 12 (2 for 4 from distance). Branden Maughmer shot 5 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Deantoni Gordon led the way for the Trojans (6-16, 2-7) with 18 points and two steals. Isaiah Palermo added 16 points for Little Rock. Myron Gardner also had 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .