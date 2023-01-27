ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Some Idaho Cities Have Suddenly Gone Whole Arctic

Boise and Pocatello have zoos but Idaho Falls has the brass monkey. When I came into work Monday morning I checked temperatures across the state. Idaho Falls was at 23 below zero at 3:00 o’clock. That wasn’t the wind chill. That was standing air temperature. Later in the morning, a friend from Pocatello wrote me and said he had 13 below. They can keep it!
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Extreme freezing temperatures break records in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – Extreme cold weather shattered records across eastern Idaho Monday, with bone-chilling temperatures reported in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Stanley and Challis. While many places were dozens of degrees below zero, just wait a few days and you’ll see quite a warm-up. The National Weather Service is...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Airport travelers urged to check flight info. as winter weather causes delays

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Regional Airport encourages travelers to keep in contact with their airlines as the weather has impacted flight schedules. Idaho Falls is currently under a Winter Weather Advisory and since Thursday night, flights at IDA have experienced delays. IDA encourages travelers to check their flight status before driving to the airport and, if needed, contact their airline for more information. Airlines’ contact information can be found here on IDA’s website.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls lifts snow removal parking restrictions

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls. The Idaho Falls Street Division has completed snow removal operations associated with the recent weather events. All parking restrictions are lifted, effective immediately. Street Division personnel will continue to clean up problem areas and remove snow from cul-de-sacs...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Crews clearing third train derailment near Pocatello in eight months

POCATELLO — Crews spent Monday morning clearing a train derailment near the Union Pacific train station in Old Town Pocatello. This is the third Union Pacific derailment near Pocatello since June. According to Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver, approximately 25 train cars were derailed at the Pocatello Rail Yard...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Eastern Idaho highways, Teton Pass closed due to poor weather conditions

IDAHO FALLS — The following eastern Idaho highways are closed Saturday due to drifting snow and low visibility:. US Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line. The Wyoming Transportation Department has also closed the Teton Pass. Idaho Transportation Department road reports can be found here with the...
ASHTON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Multiple highways closed due to high winds and blowing snow

ASHTON — Multiple highways in eastern Idaho are closed Sunday due to high winds and blowing snow. The Idaho Transporation Department reports the following closures:. Interstate 15 from Dubois to the Montana State Line. U.S. Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line. Idaho Highway 47 from Ashton...
ASHTON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Union Pacific investigating after 25 rail cars derail in Pocatello

POCATELLO—Over two dozen rail cars derailed in Union Pacific's Pocatello rail yard late Sunday night. Union Pacific said 25 rail cars left the tracks around 11 p.m. There were no injuries and the main line was not impacted, the railroad said. Union Pacific said the cars were carrying a mix of different commodities. No hazardous materials were released during the derailment, Union Pacific said. Clean up of the derailment was in full swing on Monday with construction equipment being used to put the rail cars back on the tracks. Union Pacific said the incident remains under investigation.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

8 things to take out of your car right now before they freeze

IDAHO FALLS – For some of us, our car acts as a storage unit for the trip between work and home. With the record-cold temperatures in eastern Idaho this week, it’s important to leave some of your vital items at home. Here’s what and why:. Potatoes. According...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Many east Idaho schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 30

IDAHO FALLS — A large number of schools in eastern Idaho have announced closures on Monday, Jan. 30 due to cold temperatures and other winter weather conditions. The following charter or private schools are closed:. Alturas International Academy in Idaho Falls. Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls. Hope Lutheran...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

School closures for Tuesday, Jan. 31

Some school districts in eastern Idaho have announced closures for Tuesday, Jan. 31, due to cold temperatures and other winter weather conditions. We will update this list as we learn of more closures. The following school districts are closed:. American Falls School District 381. Blackfoot School District 55. Bonneville Joint...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Will this year’s snowpack bring us out of the drought?

IDAHO FALLS – Mountain snowfall and unusually cold temperatures early in the season make this an above-average winter, but what happens over the next several months will determine if there will be any drought relief. That’s what officials are saying after looking at weather trends since the beginning of...
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Schools canceling Monday classes due to extreme cold

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-A couple of schools have announced that classes will be canceled on Monday, due to extreme cold temperatures and wind chill. The schools that have reached out to Local News 8 about cancelations are Alturas Preparatory Academy and Alturas International Academy, according to Principal Brian Bingham. There has been no indication on
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

What you need to know if your pipes freeze

IDAHO FALLS – Due to forecasted subzero temperatures this coming week, the Idaho Falls Water Division asks property owners and tenants to prepare for the potential of frozen waterlines and offers the following information and tips for property owners. “Waterlines in Idaho Falls are generally buried between 5 to...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

