Some Idaho Cities Have Suddenly Gone Whole Arctic
Boise and Pocatello have zoos but Idaho Falls has the brass monkey. When I came into work Monday morning I checked temperatures across the state. Idaho Falls was at 23 below zero at 3:00 o’clock. That wasn’t the wind chill. That was standing air temperature. Later in the morning, a friend from Pocatello wrote me and said he had 13 below. They can keep it!
eastidahonews.com
Extreme freezing temperatures break records in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Extreme cold weather shattered records across eastern Idaho Monday, with bone-chilling temperatures reported in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Stanley and Challis. While many places were dozens of degrees below zero, just wait a few days and you’ll see quite a warm-up. The National Weather Service is...
eastidahonews.com
How a local construction crew is surviving the blistering cold temperatures
IDAHO FALLS – Though numerous schools across eastern Idaho are closed Monday due to record-breaking freezing temperatures, for many people it’s just another working day, and some are outside battling the extreme cold trying to stay warm. Montana Kottkey, 23, and his crew of 12 with NV Construction...
eastidahonews.com
Airport travelers urged to check flight info. as winter weather causes delays
IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Regional Airport encourages travelers to keep in contact with their airlines as the weather has impacted flight schedules. Idaho Falls is currently under a Winter Weather Advisory and since Thursday night, flights at IDA have experienced delays. IDA encourages travelers to check their flight status before driving to the airport and, if needed, contact their airline for more information. Airlines’ contact information can be found here on IDA’s website.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls lifts snow removal parking restrictions
The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls. The Idaho Falls Street Division has completed snow removal operations associated with the recent weather events. All parking restrictions are lifted, effective immediately. Street Division personnel will continue to clean up problem areas and remove snow from cul-de-sacs...
Frozen waterlines and pipe bursts
The City of Ammon posted to Facebook alerting residents about a main line break. Because of this, the city has shut off water to residents on Geneva Drive between Talmage Street and Ross Avenue.
eastidahonews.com
Crews clearing third train derailment near Pocatello in eight months
POCATELLO — Crews spent Monday morning clearing a train derailment near the Union Pacific train station in Old Town Pocatello. This is the third Union Pacific derailment near Pocatello since June. According to Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver, approximately 25 train cars were derailed at the Pocatello Rail Yard...
eastidahonews.com
Eastern Idaho highways, Teton Pass closed due to poor weather conditions
IDAHO FALLS — The following eastern Idaho highways are closed Saturday due to drifting snow and low visibility:. US Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line. The Wyoming Transportation Department has also closed the Teton Pass. Idaho Transportation Department road reports can be found here with the...
eastidahonews.com
Multiple highways closed due to high winds and blowing snow
ASHTON — Multiple highways in eastern Idaho are closed Sunday due to high winds and blowing snow. The Idaho Transporation Department reports the following closures:. Interstate 15 from Dubois to the Montana State Line. U.S. Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line. Idaho Highway 47 from Ashton...
Union Pacific investigating after 25 rail cars derail in Pocatello
POCATELLO—Over two dozen rail cars derailed in Union Pacific's Pocatello rail yard late Sunday night. Union Pacific said 25 rail cars left the tracks around 11 p.m. There were no injuries and the main line was not impacted, the railroad said. Union Pacific said the cars were carrying a mix of different commodities. No hazardous materials were released during the derailment, Union Pacific said. Clean up of the derailment was in full swing on Monday with construction equipment being used to put the rail cars back on the tracks. Union Pacific said the incident remains under investigation.
eastidahonews.com
The cold weather isn’t over yet as wind chill warning is extended until Tuesday
POCATELLO — A wind chill warning has been extended until Tuesday and dangerous temperatures could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. According to the National Weather Service in Pocatello, a wind chill warning set to expire in the eastern Idaho region at noon Monday has been extended to 10 a.m. Tuesday.
eastidahonews.com
8 things to take out of your car right now before they freeze
IDAHO FALLS – For some of us, our car acts as a storage unit for the trip between work and home. With the record-cold temperatures in eastern Idaho this week, it’s important to leave some of your vital items at home. Here’s what and why:. Potatoes. According...
Power lines down, avoid N Yellowstone Highway
The Idaho Falls Fire Department, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Transportation Department responded to N. Yellowstone Highway just before 1 p.m. Monday to address an issue with a power line that was about to fall across the roadway.
eastidahonews.com
Many east Idaho schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 30
IDAHO FALLS — A large number of schools in eastern Idaho have announced closures on Monday, Jan. 30 due to cold temperatures and other winter weather conditions. The following charter or private schools are closed:. Alturas International Academy in Idaho Falls. Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls. Hope Lutheran...
eastidahonews.com
School closures for Tuesday, Jan. 31
Some school districts in eastern Idaho have announced closures for Tuesday, Jan. 31, due to cold temperatures and other winter weather conditions. We will update this list as we learn of more closures. The following school districts are closed:. American Falls School District 381. Blackfoot School District 55. Bonneville Joint...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
eastidahonews.com
Will this year’s snowpack bring us out of the drought?
IDAHO FALLS – Mountain snowfall and unusually cold temperatures early in the season make this an above-average winter, but what happens over the next several months will determine if there will be any drought relief. That’s what officials are saying after looking at weather trends since the beginning of...
Basement fire reported in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho Falls Paramedics and Fire Engines were dispatched on Sunday night after reports of a basement fire.
Schools canceling Monday classes due to extreme cold
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-A couple of schools have announced that classes will be canceled on Monday, due to extreme cold temperatures and wind chill. The schools that have reached out to Local News 8 about cancelations are Alturas Preparatory Academy and Alturas International Academy, according to Principal Brian Bingham. There has been no indication on
eastidahonews.com
What you need to know if your pipes freeze
IDAHO FALLS – Due to forecasted subzero temperatures this coming week, the Idaho Falls Water Division asks property owners and tenants to prepare for the potential of frozen waterlines and offers the following information and tips for property owners. “Waterlines in Idaho Falls are generally buried between 5 to...
