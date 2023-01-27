ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogdan Bogdanovic playing with Hawks' second unit on Saturday night

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is not starting in Saturday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Bogdanovic will return to his previous second unit role after De'Andre Hunter was named Atlanta's starter. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Bogdanovic to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Bogdanovic's projection includes 14.2...
Marcus Morris (rib) out again Saturday for Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Morris missed Thursday night's contest due to a rib contusion. Now, he has once again been ruled out of action Saturday. Expect another start on the wing for Luke Kennard in Morris' absence.
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Sunday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Antetokounmpo is on track to play on Saturday after the Bucks' superstar was designated as probable. In 34.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Antetokounmpo to score 56.2 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's Sunday projection includes 29.7...
Danny Green (knee) remains out for Grizzlies on Sunday

Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Danny Green will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Green was listed as doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. However, it seems as though he's nearing a return from his left knee surgery that has kept him out all year to this point.
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins (illness) probable for Monday

The Golden State Warriors listed Andrew Wiggins (illness) as probable to play in Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Wiggins has missed about a week with a non-COVID illness, but it looks like he'll be back on the court for Warriors on Monday after putting in a full practice on Sunday. Kevon Looney will likely return to a rotational role with Wiggins back in the lineup.
Josh Richardson (knee) available for Spurs on Monday

San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Richardson is dealing with left knee soreness. He was listed probable coming into the day, and as expected, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project Richardson for...
Kawhi Leonard (knee) cleared for Clippers Tuesday

Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard is not on the injury report for Tuesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Leonard will return to the starting lineup after being held out last game on the second end of a back-to-back. Paul George will also return. Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable. numberFire's models...
Hornets list Dennis Smith Jr. (illness) as probable on Sunday

Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (illness) is probable for Sunday's contest against the Miami Heat. Smith jr. is on track to suit up on Sunday despite coming down with a recent illness. In 18.4 expected minutes versus a Heat team ranked fourth in defensive rating, our models project Smith Jr. to score 16.5 FanDuel points.
Michael Porter Jr. (personal) active Saturday for Nuggets

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will play Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Porter has missed the last couple contests due to personal reasons. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to return to the court. Expect him to also start, which will likely send Vlatko Cancar back to the bench.
Boston's Robert Williams (ankle) ruled out on Saturday

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Williams will miss tonight's showdown against his team's historic rivals after suffering a left ankle sprain. Expect Grant Williams to see more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 550.2 minutes...
Hawks' Aaron Holiday starting for injured Trae Young (ankle) Monday

The Atlanta Hawks listed Aaron Holiday as a starter for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Holiday will start in Monday night's game against the Blazers while starter Trae Young takes the night off to rest his injured ankle. Holiday is averaging 10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists...
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers' Saturday contest versus Boston

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. James will suit up in Boston after the 38-year old was designated with his usual questionable label. In 35.9 expected minutes, our models project James to score 48.3 FanDuel points. James' Saturday projection includes...
Atlanta's De'Andre Hunter (illness) starting on Saturday, Bogdan Bogdanovic to bench

Atlanta Hawks small forward De'Andre Hunter (illness) is starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Hunter will join Atlanta's starting lineup after he was sidelined two games with asthma symptoms. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team ranked ninth in defensive rating, our models project Hunter to score 22.9 FanDuel points.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) available for Nuggets' Saturday contest against 76ers

Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) will play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Caldwell-Pope will make his return after sitting one game with a wrist injury. In 31.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Caldwell-Pope to score 20.8 FanDuel points. Caldwell-Pope's Saturday projection includes 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and...
Luke Kennard coming off Clippers' bench on Sunday

Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. With Paul George and Kawhi Leonard both sidelined, head coach Ty Lue is making a swap at shooting guard. Amir Coffey is entering the starting five on the wing, and Kennard - who entered the day with a questionable tag due to calf injury managment - will come off the bench.
Luka Doncic (ankle) questionable Monday for Dallas

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Doncic missed Saturday's game due to a sprained left ankle. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday night's affair. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Doncic plays, Josh Green would likely revert to the bench.
T.J. Warren (shin) doubtful Monday for Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren is considered doubtful to play Monday in the team's game agaisnt the Los Angeles Lakers. Warren has missed the last couple games due to a shin injury. Now, it seems as though he'll be in store for another absence to kick off the new week.
