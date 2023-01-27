ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogdan Bogdanovic playing with Hawks' second unit on Saturday night

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is not starting in Saturday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Bogdanovic will return to his previous second unit role after De'Andre Hunter was named Atlanta's starter. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Bogdanovic to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Bogdanovic's projection includes 14.2...
ATLANTA, GA
Danny Green (knee) remains out for Grizzlies on Sunday

Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Danny Green will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Green was listed as doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. However, it seems as though he's nearing a return from his left knee surgery that has kept him out all year to this point.
MEMPHIS, TN
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins (illness) probable for Monday

The Golden State Warriors listed Andrew Wiggins (illness) as probable to play in Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Wiggins has missed about a week with a non-COVID illness, but it looks like he'll be back on the court for Warriors on Monday after putting in a full practice on Sunday. Kevon Looney will likely return to a rotational role with Wiggins back in the lineup.
Nets starting Seth Curry for injured Ben Simmons (knee) on Saturday

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Curry will make his third start this season after Ben Simmons was held out with knee soreness. In 31.8 expected minutes, our models project Curry to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Curry's projection includes 14.7 points,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
49ers' Brock Purdy dealing with torn UCL injury; expected to miss six months

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL injury in the team's NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was unfortunately knocked out of Sunday's game against the Eagles after suffering an elbow injury, and while the surprise breakout rookie did his best to return to the game, he was ultimately only able to play a single snap after the injury. Further testing today revealed that Purdy suffered a UCL injury, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the rookie quarterback is now expected to miss sixth months. The 49ers will have many interesting decisions to make regarding their quarterback position this offseason, with this injury only further complicating the matter.
Trail Blazers starting Nassir Little on Saturday for inactive Josh Hart (hamstring)

Portland Trail Blazers small forward Nassir Little is starting in Saturday's contest versus the Toronto Raptors. Little will make his first start this season after Josh Hart was kept on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. In an opportunity versus a Raptors' team ranked 19th in defensive rating, Little's FanDuel salary stands at $3,900.
PORTLAND, OR
Christian Braun operating in second unit role for Denver on Saturday

Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Braun will resume his previous second unit duties after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was named Denver's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 617.8 minutes this season, Braun is averaging 0.59 FanDuel points per minute.
DENVER, CO
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers' Saturday contest versus Boston

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. James will suit up in Boston after the 38-year old was designated with his usual questionable label. In 35.9 expected minutes, our models project James to score 48.3 FanDuel points. James' Saturday projection includes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) available for Nuggets' Saturday contest against 76ers

Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) will play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Caldwell-Pope will make his return after sitting one game with a wrist injury. In 31.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Caldwell-Pope to score 20.8 FanDuel points. Caldwell-Pope's Saturday projection includes 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and...
DENVER, CO
Mavericks starting Josh Green for Luka Doncic (ankle) on Saturday

Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green is starting in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Green will make his second appearance in Dallas' starting lineup after Luka Doncic was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 32.4 expected minutes versus a Jazz team ranked 26th in defensive rating, our models project Green to score 26.8 FanDuel points.
DALLAS, TX
Taurean Prince (ankle) still out for Timberwolves Saturday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Prince is still dealing with the sprained left ankle that has kept him sidelined as of late. Now, he has once again been ruled out of action. In 28 games this season, Prince...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Anthony Edwards (wrist) available for Minnesota's Saturday matchup

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (wrist) will play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Edwards is active for the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back despite suffering a wrist sprain. In 37.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Edwards to score 46.4 FanDuel points. Edwards' projection includes 28.8 points, 5.4...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Denver's Bruce Brown (knee) active on Saturday afternoon

Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (knee) will play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown will suit up in Philadelphia despite his questionable designation with a knee ailment. In 24.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brown to score 21.5 FanDuel points. Brown's projection includes 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and...
DENVER, CO
Boston's Robert Williams (ankle) ruled out on Saturday

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Williams will miss tonight's showdown against his team's historic rivals after suffering a left ankle sprain. Expect Grant Williams to see more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 550.2 minutes...
BOSTON, MA
Luke Kennard (calf) questionable on Sunday for Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kennard is dealing with a calf injury and is questionable to face Cleveland on Sunday. He logged 20.8 minutes against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Kennard is averaging 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable for Milwaukee Tuesday

The Milwaukee Bucks listed Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) as probable for Tuesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Tuesday's tilt with Charlotte, and should be good to go despite his lingering knee injury. Our models project Antetokounmpo for 55.1 fantasy points against the Hornets, with 28.6...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Josh Green not in Mavericks' Monday lineup

The Dallas Mavericks did not list Josh Green in their lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Green made a start on Saturday when Luka Doncic was nursing an ankle injury, but will move back to the bench for tonight's tilt with Doncic back in the starting five. Our...
DALLAS, TX

