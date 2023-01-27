Read full article on original website
'You Seem Angry': George Santos OAN Interview Gets Awkward Fast
The mood soured when the New York lawmaker was asked about showing remorse for his lies with a "sincere apology."
Encore: 'Hadestown' creator Anaïs Mitchell's solo album looks back to reach forward
UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (As characters, singing) Low, keep your head, keep your head low. CHANG: It's called "Hadestown." It won her eight Tony Awards and a Grammy. And now she's got another Grammy nomination for a song called "Bright Star" from her self-titled album. Around this time last year, I spoke with Anais Mitchell about making that very album.
HBO's 'The Last of Us' revives Linda Ronstadt's hit 'Long Long Time'
(SOUNDBITE OF LINDA RONSTADT SONG, "LONG LONG TIME") Good morning. I'm A Martínez. It may have been a long, long time since you heard this song by Linda Ronstadt. But thanks to Sunday's episode of HBO's "The Last Of Us," the '70s hit is back, just like when "Stranger Things" stirred up some '80s vibes with Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill." "The Last of Us" used "Long Long Time" three times in the episode. And an hour after it aired, Spotify reported streams increased by 4,900%.
Despite his quick rise to fame, Omar Apollo 'started from zero'
OMAR APOLLO: (Singing) Evergreen - he controls me. CHANG: He's an artist who, just 10 years ago, didn't even know how to sing. But he quickly rose from making music at his parents' house in Hobart, Ind., to snagging a Grammy nod for best new artist. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "EVERGREEN")
Thomas-Greenfield calls on wealthy nations to avert a famine on the horn of Africa
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield about the new aid package she announced to help address the food crisis in Somalia.
Teenage chimpanzees may be fairly similar to human teens, study says
Chimpanzees take risks, have emotional outbursts and sometimes even show aggression. Researchers say that growing adolescent bodies help explain the behaviors. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A new study says teenage chimpanzees may be fairly similar to human teens. They take risks, have emotional outbursts, sometimes even show aggression. But a little sympathy for the youngsters, please - researchers say growing adolescent bodies help explain these behaviors. Apparently, all those teenage hormones can make just about anybody go bananas. It's MORNING EDITION.
Neanderthal groups looked and acted differently than once thought, research suggests
Researchers re-analyzed elephant bones found in a German cave and say Neanderthals likely cut and butchered them, suggesting Neanderthal groups may have been larger and more sedentary than thought. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. If you ever get tired of eating leftovers, you should take pity on the Neanderthals. A new study...
As Ryuichi Sakamoto returns with '12,' fellow artists recall his impact
MICHAEL JACKSON: (Singing) All along I had to talk about it. But like a two-edged sword, it cuts you and it stab me. MARTÍNEZ: Because of some legal disputes, Jackson's version never made it onto "Thriller," though it was eventually released a year after Jackson's death. We tell you this because one of the co-founders of Yellow Magic Orchestra went on to become a widely respected artist across genres, from film scores to techno and hip-hop. Ryuichi Sakamoto is both an Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer and a highly sought-after collaborator. Sakamoto recently released his 15th solo album. He made it while undergoing treatment for cancer. He wasn't able to record an interview. So instead, we talked to some of the artists he's worked with about his career.
At the center of 'Veneer Theory': Are people fundamentally good or evil?
NPR's history podcast Throughline investigates the root of "veneer theory" — that's when people believe that law and order is the only thing protecting us from the savagery of our neighbors. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Are people fundamentally good or evil? That's at the center of veneer theory, the...
Tom Verlaine, frontman of Television, dies at 73
TELEVISION: (Singing) There I stand 'neath the marquee moon just waiting. Verlaine studied music as a kid, classical music, at boarding school. And he played the saxophone. At night, he would fall asleep listening to jazz on the radio. He wasn't really interested in popular music at first. Here's Verlaine on NPR's World Cafe in 2006.
'Extraordinary' isn't about superpowers. No, really.
The very funny Hulu comedy Extraordinary is about a smart but directionless young woman named Jen who lives in London and doesn't feel great about herself. She hurls herself into a lot of hilariously bad choices. That's a familiar comedy premise. But there's more to Extraordinary because in the world of the series, Jen is the only one she knows who does not possess superpowers.
A recent deep sea expedition in the Indian Ocean revealed a plethora of new species
Dr. Yi-Kai Tea loves to talk about fish. His social media handle is @KaiTheFishGuy. And he recently joined a research expedition to the Indian Ocean that turned up all manner of unusual creatures. There's the cute, dumpling-like deep-sea batfish, the rather scary-looking highfin lizardfish, and then there's the bony-eared assfish.
Humans and dolphins work together to fish in southern Brazilian city, ecologist says
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Mauricio Cantor, behavioral ecologist at Oregon State University, about his study on how humans and dolphins work together to fish in a southern Brazilian city. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Our next story takes us to the coastal town of Laguna in southern Brazil, where bottlenose dolphins...
Pope Francis celebrates Mass with million faithful in Democratic Republic of Congo
The pope has been addressing a crowd of a million Catholics at an outdoor mass on the second day of his trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo. The scenes as he was greeted on the street were ecstatic. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Viva il papa. UNIDENTIFIED CROWD:...
The story behind the man responsible for Black History Month
It's Black History Month. And the man who laid the foundations of this celebration is Carter G. Woodson. He founded Black History Week in 1926. It became a full month in the 1970s. NPR's Sandhya Dirks has this story about some of Woodson's descendants and how they've come together in an unexpected way.
'Hot Dog' wins Caldecott, Newbery is awarded to 'Freewater'
The top children's book awards were handed out Monday morning, at the American Library Association's annual Youth Media Awards. The Newbery Medal, which the American Library Association awards to the most distinguished American children's book published the previous year, went to Freewater by Amina Luqman-Dawson. The historical fiction novel revolves around two enslaved siblings' escape from a plantation to a free swamp community called Freewater.
