Read full article on original website
Related
Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed Pa. bicyclist: report
Following a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood on Friday, authorities have arrested a 42-year-old man accused of the crime, according to a report from The Philadelphia Inquirer. The suspect, 42-year-old Byron Itzep, of the 5200 block of Rorer Street, has been charged with...
Teen girls reported missing from central Pa. homes: police
Two York County girls were reported missing Monday and could be together, according to police. 14-year-old Adrianna Flora was last seen after school around 3 p.m., York County Regional Police said Monday. Her grandmother told police she left her home Monday morning with two backpacks, saying she wanted to return some items to a friend.
Police looking for missing Cumberland County girl
Police are looking for a girl who has been missing from her Cumberland County home since the beginning of the month, according to police. Alayjah Sha’dae Cicile Williams ran away from home on Jan. 6, West Shore Regional Police said Monday. Williams, whose age and home city were not...
Family wore ear protection, drugged dog in triple suicide pact: report
Investigators have found some answers to what they called a “very unusual” case when a woman and her parents died in a suicide pact last week in York County. In speaking to CBS21, West Manchester Township Police Chief John Snyder and other investigators shared that the family left behind notes explaining their individual reasoning for the pact, plus details of the preparations they took before their deaths.
Pedestrian dies days after Dauphin County crash
A 39-year-old man hit Friday while crossing Route 322 in Swatara Township has since died, police said. Pritesh Patel, of Palmyra, was leaving the Speedway convenience store at the Mushroom Hill Road intersection — crossing north across 322 toward Walmart — when an eastbound vehicle hit him around 6:15 p.m., according to Lt. Timothy Shatto.
Harrisburg councilman IDs man who tried to break into his nonprofit, then gives him cash and clothes
Harrisburg Councilman Ralph Rodriguez figured out who tried to break into his nonprofit office early Saturday wearing a mask and gloves. That’s because the man reached out and surrendered Sunday to Rodriguez, who chairs the public safety committee on council. Rodriguez, and two Harrisburg police officers, then went to the 22-year-old man’s home and talked through some of his options.
Vehicle crashes into juvenile riding bicycle on Cumberland County road: police
A juvenile bicyclist was injured in a Monday morning crash in Lower Allen Township, police said. Police said the juvenile — whose age and gender were not immediately available — was hit by a car between 7–7:30 a.m. while riding a bike in the area of Carlisle Road and the Interstate 83 south on-ramp.
Auto dealership shut down in Dauphin County after owners charged with defrauding customers
A used car dealership has been shut down and its owners charged with fraud for making more than $70,000 from fraudulent sales, according to state police. Ilham Driouich, 23, of Enola, and Anas Soubai, 28, of Harrisburg, defrauded $74,750 from 18 different customers by selling unroadworthy vehicles or taking down payments on vehicles the customers never bought, police said.
Harrisburg councilman interrupts, pulls gun on potential burglar at his nonprofit: video
Ralph Rodriguez has spent the past decade pouring his heart and soul into All You Can Inc., a nonprofit charity in Allison Hill, that focuses on helping locals. So when he saw a masked man appear on the doorbell camera of his business’ Berryhill Street office in Harrisburg early Saturday, the city councilman and his wife rushed five minutes down the road to confront him.
Anger, gut-wrenching conversations when police brutality comes at hands of Black officers
The death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis police officers has rekindled fear and difficult conversations across the Black community with the fresh sting that the life of another young Black man was claimed by police brutality. For some members of Harrisburg’s Black community, the conversations are...
Could a Wawa be coming to Dauphin County? Convenience store chain is eyeing possible spot
It’s in the early stages, but Wawa wants to open a store in Swatara Township. The Philadelphia-area chain is eyeing Hoss’s Steak & Sea House near Hummelstown, off Route 322, for a store with fueling stations.
Charleys Philly Steaks opening another central Pa. restaurant
Another Charleys Philly Steaks is opening in central Pennsylvania. One of the Philadelphia cheesesteak shops is coming to Walmart Supercenter at 1000 Town Center Drive in West Manchester Township, York County by the end of the week.
Crews battle weekend fire at encampment beneath Harrisburg bridge
Harrisburg fire fighters put out a fire Saturday afternoon where the city has been removing homeless residents under the Mulberry Street Bridge in order to rid it of rats and piles of trash. Around 2 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to the area for a report of smoke in the...
Dauphin County boutique closes shop, will continue operations online
Amma Jo, a Harrisburg boutique is leaving its brick-and-mortar space behind and will now continue operations online. Owner Amma Johnson began selling her line of handbags in 2014 when she sold her first 20 handbags in a gift shop that was located inside Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in East Hanover Twp.
Central Pa. early learning center offers childcare designed for children of all abilities
A new early learning center has opened in York County. WeeConnect Early Learning Center has opened at 1491 S. Queen St. in South Garden Township and says it will offer childcare designed for children of all abilities including specialized care to neurodiverse and disabled children. The school accepts children starting at 18 months old .
Renaming Columbus Day in Pa. city wasn’t discriminatory: court
A federal appeals court panel on Friday upheld a lower court decision to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney discriminated against Italian Americans by renaming the city’s Columbus Day holiday to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. A year ago, U.S. District Judge C. Darnell Jones II ruled...
H&R Block to open another central Pa. office
H&R Block is opening a new tax office in downtown Harrisburg this week. The 1,180-square-foot office is located at 225 Market St. and will open on Wednesday. H&R Block provide a number of services including tax preparation, tax audit assistance, electronic tax filing, refund transfers, refund anticipation loans and other similar financial services.
Gas prices ‘unlikely to turn around any time soon,’ says GasBuddy
Motorists are hoping that prices at the pump will stop increasing. But, GasBuddy says, the situation does not look good. The average gas price in the Harrisburg has gone up 10 cents a gallon in the past week. “The national average price of gasoline has risen for the fifth straight...
Perry Lanes to reopen after 12 years: ‘Front to back, it’s all redone’
After being closed for 12 years, New Bloomfield bowling alley Perry Lanes is reopening under new management. The alley, at 103 South Carlisle St., will provide families with an inexpensive recreation option without having to travel. “We’re trying to give something to the community,” said owner Joe Gasper. “We want...
Nonprofit expands space for HVAC and energy training programs
The PA Petroleum Association has completed its second phase of its expansion at the organization’s training center in Lower Swatara Township. This phase of expansion consisted of the renovation of 600 square feet of space for training apparatus and classrooms, bringing the total floorplan for training to more than 4,000 square feet of dedicated space for HVAC (Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) and energy training programs at its facility at 911B S. Eisenhower Blvd.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
89K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0