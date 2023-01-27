ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed Pa. bicyclist: report

Following a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood on Friday, authorities have arrested a 42-year-old man accused of the crime, according to a report from The Philadelphia Inquirer. The suspect, 42-year-old Byron Itzep, of the 5200 block of Rorer Street, has been charged with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Teen girls reported missing from central Pa. homes: police

Two York County girls were reported missing Monday and could be together, according to police. 14-year-old Adrianna Flora was last seen after school around 3 p.m., York County Regional Police said Monday. Her grandmother told police she left her home Monday morning with two backpacks, saying she wanted to return some items to a friend.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Family wore ear protection, drugged dog in triple suicide pact: report

Investigators have found some answers to what they called a “very unusual” case when a woman and her parents died in a suicide pact last week in York County. In speaking to CBS21, West Manchester Township Police Chief John Snyder and other investigators shared that the family left behind notes explaining their individual reasoning for the pact, plus details of the preparations they took before their deaths.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Pedestrian dies days after Dauphin County crash

A 39-year-old man hit Friday while crossing Route 322 in Swatara Township has since died, police said. Pritesh Patel, of Palmyra, was leaving the Speedway convenience store at the Mushroom Hill Road intersection — crossing north across 322 toward Walmart — when an eastbound vehicle hit him around 6:15 p.m., according to Lt. Timothy Shatto.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg councilman IDs man who tried to break into his nonprofit, then gives him cash and clothes

Harrisburg Councilman Ralph Rodriguez figured out who tried to break into his nonprofit office early Saturday wearing a mask and gloves. That’s because the man reached out and surrendered Sunday to Rodriguez, who chairs the public safety committee on council. Rodriguez, and two Harrisburg police officers, then went to the 22-year-old man’s home and talked through some of his options.
HARRISBURG, PA
Auto dealership shut down in Dauphin County after owners charged with defrauding customers

A used car dealership has been shut down and its owners charged with fraud for making more than $70,000 from fraudulent sales, according to state police. Ilham Driouich, 23, of Enola, and Anas Soubai, 28, of Harrisburg, defrauded $74,750 from 18 different customers by selling unroadworthy vehicles or taking down payments on vehicles the customers never bought, police said.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg councilman interrupts, pulls gun on potential burglar at his nonprofit: video

Ralph Rodriguez has spent the past decade pouring his heart and soul into All You Can Inc., a nonprofit charity in Allison Hill, that focuses on helping locals. So when he saw a masked man appear on the doorbell camera of his business’ Berryhill Street office in Harrisburg early Saturday, the city councilman and his wife rushed five minutes down the road to confront him.
HARRISBURG, PA
H&R Block to open another central Pa. office

H&R Block is opening a new tax office in downtown Harrisburg this week. The 1,180-square-foot office is located at 225 Market St. and will open on Wednesday. H&R Block provide a number of services including tax preparation, tax audit assistance, electronic tax filing, refund transfers, refund anticipation loans and other similar financial services.
HARRISBURG, PA
Nonprofit expands space for HVAC and energy training programs

The PA Petroleum Association has completed its second phase of its expansion at the organization’s training center in Lower Swatara Township. This phase of expansion consisted of the renovation of 600 square feet of space for training apparatus and classrooms, bringing the total floorplan for training to more than 4,000 square feet of dedicated space for HVAC (Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) and energy training programs at its facility at 911B S. Eisenhower Blvd.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

