Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former MLB All Star TradedOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Boston T Riders Unhappy with Winter Outages Across 3 LinesBR RogersBoston, MA
Massachusetts General Nurse Kills Her Children in Attempted Murder-SuicideOlive BarkerDuxbury, MA
Related
Police: Man arrested on cocaine charges allegedly responsible for several drug overdoses in Milford
MILFORD, Mass. — Authorities say they arrested a man on Friday responsible for several drug overdoses in Milford and surrounding communities. Joel Santiago-Galves, 44, of Marlborough, Massachusetts, aka “Primo,” was charged with 2 counts of possession of a class B drug (cocaine) with intent to distribute, possession of a class A drug with intent to distribute, possession of a class A drug, possession of a class B drug and conspiracy to violate drug law.
whdh.com
Police: Individual in custody after Dorchester stabbing leaves 3 wounded
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were hurt in Dorchester Monday afternoon following a stabbing, according to police. The Boston Police Department said the victims were wounded in the area of Ashmont Street and Dorchester Avenue sometime before 3 p.m. Initially stating two people were injured, officials with the department...
ABC6.com
Fall River police arrest man on gun and drug charges
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police said Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man over the weekend on gun and drug charges. Police said after a lengthy investigation, they executed a search warrant at a Palmer Street home on Saturday. There, police said they seized a Glock 23...
Watertown News
Police Log: Shoplifter Caught with Laptop, Wall Damaged by Vehicle
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Jan. 16, 12:24 p.m.: Police received a report of a shoplifting at Best Buy. Store security spotted a man who was observed taking a laptop, and gave the description to police and said he had been seen heading toward Arsenal Street. Officers spotted a man matching the description on a bench in Arsenal Yards. When the man saw the cruiser approaching he began walking away. Offices spotted a bag with a laptop box poking out. They asked him to stop so they could speak with him, and told him to put the bag on the ground. The man kept walking and said he didn’t want to get into trouble and that he needed the laptop for school. He walked and then ran away. Officers pursued and were able to convince him to stop running. They got the laptop and confirmed it was from Best Buy which cost $1,399. They also discovered the man had a warrant. Ian Bass, 26, of Boston, was arrested on a charge of larceny over $1,200 and the warrant from Dudley District Court for driving with a suspended license.
capecod.com
Barnstable Police investigating possible shots fired in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating after reports of possible shots fired on Mulberry Street in Hyannis. One person was detained after the report sometime after 7 PM Sunday but no charges have been filed. No injuries from gunfire have been reported. Barnstable Police tell CWN the incident remains under investigation.
whdh.com
Police: Suspected DUI driver with child passenger slams into house in Dudley
DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a suspected drunken driver with a child passenger careened into a house in Dudley on Friday night, officials said. Police say the driver hit utility pole and drove through a fence before crashing into the house on Pierpont Road around 6 p.m.
“Let me have 17,000 in large bills no dye pack,” Massachusetts bank robbery suspect charged
A suspect is being charged in connection with the September 2022 robbery of a bank in Brookline.
whdh.com
Police responding to reported shooting in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are responding to a reported shooting in Roxbury on Monday. Officers could be seen gathering in a roped-off area of a housing project Prentiss Street. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay...
whdh.com
State police conduct water search for missing Ware man
SOUTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Underwater Recovery Unit searched the Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough for a missing man on Sunday. The search did not result in locating the man, Jeffrey Allard, 57, or any evidence related to his disappearance. Sunday’s mission was...
whdh.com
Police searching for gunman in Mattapan shooting that left a teenage boy dead
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a gunman following a daylight shooting in Mattapan on Sunday that left a young man dead. Officers responding to an alert from a Shotspotter sensor near the intersection of Babson and Fremont streets around 11:30 a.m. found the victim dead, police said. Sources tell 7NEWS the victim was a teenage boy.
whdh.com
Fire destroys front of home in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire destroyed the front of a home on A Street in Lowell Sunday. Firefighters were seen climbing up on ladders as flames tore through the house. There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was displaced. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
Mass Pike eastbound backed up for miles after rush hour crash in Brighton
BOSTON - The eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike turned into a parking lot during rush hour Monday morning.A two-car crash near the Market Street overpass around 6:30 a.m. forced State Police to shut down three of the four lanes on the highway.There's no word yet on what caused the crash or if there are any serious injuries.With only one lane of traffic getting by, eastbound traffic was backed up for miles. The drive time from the I-95 exit on the Pike in Weston to I-93 in Boston was taking about an hour.The crash cleared around 7:20 a.m. but there were still residual delays.
whdh.com
Authorities identify driver killed after car crashes into Haverhill store
HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a driver who was killed early Monday morning after his car crashed into a Haverhill store. Officials say the vehicle slammed into the front of KC Carpets just after 2 a.m. after the driver lost control of their car. The driver, identified as...
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after car crashes into Haverhill store
HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has been hospitalized after a car crashed into a Haverhill store early Monday morning. Officials say the car slammed into the front of KC Carpets just after 2 a.m. The condition of the person who was injured has not been released. State police are...
whdh.com
Barn with animals inside catches fire in West Newbury
WEST NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A barn with animals inside caught fire in West Newbury on Sunday. The flames damaged the barn’s wood siding, but the goats and alpacas are okay. Fire officials say the flames started in a compost bin next to the barn. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam...
Three People Stabbed On Basketball Court Near Boston School; Suspect In Custody
Three people were stabbed on a basketball court near a Boston school shortly after students were dismissed for the day, school officials confirm to Daily Voice.The triple stabbing took place in the area of Armandine and Washington Streets on Monday afternoon, Jan. 30, a Boston Police spokesperson t…
Middleboro Fuel Truck Rollover Forces Route 44 Closure
MIDDLEBORO (WBSM) — A stretch of Route 44 in Middleboro will be closed for most of this afternoon following the rollover crash of the oil truck. Middleborough Firefighters Local 3653 posted a traffic advisory on the union’s Facebook page at 9:54 a.m. “Fuel truck rollover in the area...
Police investigating shooting of teenage boy
Providence police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday night.
whdh.com
Driver seriously injured in rollover crash on Route 3 in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent crash on Route 3 in Pembroke early Saturday morning that resulted in serious injuries, officials said. Troopers responding to a reported rollover crash on the northbound side of the highway around 4:30 a.m. assisted in transporting one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
Reports of several airbags stolen, windows smashed, from cars in Braintree
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Officials are warning the public after they say multiple vehicles were vandalized in the town of Braintree on Thursday morning. Braintree Police say they’ve taken 9 reports from residents who claim their airbags were stolen right out of their cars. All 9 victims had Honda...
Comments / 0