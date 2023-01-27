Read full article on original website
Fire destroys front of home in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire destroyed the front of a home on A Street in Lowell Sunday. Firefighters were seen climbing up on ladders as flames tore through the house. There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was displaced. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
Families notified of rat problem at Plymouth elementary school
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - School officials are alerting parents to a rat problem at South Elementary School in Plymouth, a warning that has some parents keeping their kids home as officials work to solve the issue. Steve Hall said he kept his third-grader home from school Monday after getting the...
Boston PD: Two people injured in Dorchester stabbing
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - At least two people were hurt in Dorchester Monday afternoon following a stabbing, according to police. The Boston Police Department said two victims were wounded in the area of Ashmont Street and Dorchester Avenue sometime before 3 p.m. Officials with the department said both victims suffered...
Boston police searching for business break-in suspect
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify the suspect in a business break-in on Friday in the area of 2201 Washington St. in Roxbury. During the incident, the suspect used a prying device to gain entry via the locked office...
Boston marks Chinese New Year with parade in Chinatown
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Chinese New Year was marked in Boston with a celebration and parade in Chinatown. Several city officials, including Mayor Michelle Wu, gathered for the festivities. Wu said the Chinese community in Boston is “important far beyond the city of Boston and is a hub for our...
One person hospitalized after car crashes into Haverhill store
HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has been hospitalized after a car crashed into a Haverhill store early Monday morning. Officials say the car slammed into the front of KC Carpets just after 2 a.m. The condition of the person who was injured has not been released. State police are...
Driver killed after car crashes into Haverhill store
HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is dead after his car crashed into a Haverhill store early Monday morning. Officials say the car slammed into the front of KC Carpets just after 2 a.m. The driver was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. State police are...
Police searching for gunman in Mattapan shooting that left a teenage boy dead
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a gunman following a daylight shooting in Mattapan on Sunday that left a young man dead. Officers responding to an alert from a Shotspotter sensor near the intersection of Babson and Fremont streets around 11:30 a.m. found the victim dead, police said. Sources tell 7NEWS the victim was a teenage boy.
State police conduct water search for missing Ware man
SOUTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Underwater Recovery Unit searched the Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough for a missing man on Sunday. The search did not result in locating the man, Jeffrey Allard, 57, or any evidence related to his disappearance. Sunday’s mission was...
Police responding to reported shooting in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are responding to a reported shooting in Roxbury on Monday. Officers could be seen gathering in a roped-off area of a housing project Prentiss Street. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay...
Woburn schools closed for 2nd day as teachers strike continues
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Schools in Woburn will be closed for a second straight day on Tuesday as a teacher strike continues amid negotiations over a new contract. News of the second day without school came after teachers could be seen rallying outside City Hall, with hundreds of people holding signs and cheering as traffic passed – all part of an effort to seek a new contract as school officials turned to the courts after negotiations hit an impasse.
Police: Suspected DUI driver with child passenger slams into house in Dudley
DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a suspected drunken driver with a child passenger careened into a house in Dudley on Friday night, officials said. Police say the driver hit utility pole and drove through a fence before crashing into the house on Pierpont Road around 6 p.m.
‘Love always wins’: Husband of Duxbury woman charged in children’s deaths issues statement after tragedy
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The husband of a Duxbury woman who is facing criminal charges in connection with the deaths of her three children is speaking out amid an outpouring of support from the community. In a statement on a GoFundMe page, Patrick Clancy wrote:. “Thank you all for your...
Chilly Temps Then Bitter Late Week
Yet again another mild day here in January 2023 as most towns reached the mid 40s to low 50s. In fact, up to today (Monday), Boston has only seen 1 day with below normal temps!. For Boston, January 2023 will likely finish as the 3rd warmest on record (January 1913...
Emergency crews pull woman from underneath Green Line train in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews worked together to pull a woman from underneath a Green Line train in Boston late Friday night. The incident occurred just before midnight on Commonwealth Avenue near Boston University Central station on the Green Line B Branch. Boston fire officials say crews responding to the...
Driver seriously injured in rollover crash on Route 3 in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent crash on Route 3 in Pembroke early Saturday morning that resulted in serious injuries, officials said. Troopers responding to a reported rollover crash on the northbound side of the highway around 4:30 a.m. assisted in transporting one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
Woburn officials turn to courts to halt teacher strike after schools remain closed Monday
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge said she will make a decision soon in the case of a teacher strike in Woburn after city officials sought an injunction. Teachers in Woburn could be seen rallying outside city hall on Monday, with hundreds of people holding signs and cheering as traffic passed – all part of an effort to seek a new contract as school officials turned to the courts after negotiations hit an impasse.
Fire officials investigating fatal Haverhill blaze
HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a blaze in Haverhill that left one person and their pet dog dead, offcials said. Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire around 4:45 p.m. found smoke showing from the second floor of a multi-family home, according to a joint statement issued by Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien, Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.
Cohasset native named commander for NASA’s upcoming SpaceX mission
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cohasset native has been named the commander for NASA’s upcoming SpaceX mission. Astronaut and MIT graduate Stephen Bowen will join three other members of the Crew-6 team. This will be his fourth trip into space. NASA says Crew-6 will conduct research that will benefit...
Woburn teachers on strike after failed contract negotiations
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Woburn Public Schools were closed Monday after a full day of negotiations between the city and the Woburn Teachers Association (WTA) failed to produce a new contract and avoid a strike. The 550 educators who were expected to gather outside Woburn Memorial High School Monday morning...
