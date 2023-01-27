WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Schools in Woburn will be closed for a second straight day on Tuesday as a teacher strike continues amid negotiations over a new contract. News of the second day without school came after teachers could be seen rallying outside City Hall, with hundreds of people holding signs and cheering as traffic passed – all part of an effort to seek a new contract as school officials turned to the courts after negotiations hit an impasse.

WOBURN, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO