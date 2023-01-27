Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pharmaceutical Giants Walgreens and CVS Closing Store Locations Nationwide! – See If Your Area Will Be AffectedTy D.Houston, TX
Houston: The city where oil money buys politicsEdy ZooHouston, TX
Houston Foodies Debate: Where to Enjoy the Ultimate Meal?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on EarthTravel MavenSpring, TX
A Review of the British Depot: The Go-To Place for Authentic British FoodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Houston teen shot in car near Airport and Cullen, taken to fire station
HOUSTON - A wounded teen was taken to a Houston fire station after a shooting at a red light, police say. Just before 3 a.m., officers responded to Houston Fire Department Station 35 in the 5500 block of Van Fleet Street. Police found a white Chevy Impala that had been...
fox26houston.com
Pasadena residents still picking up the pieces after tornado devastated neighborhood
PASADENA, Texas - A Pasadena woman has been living in her home with no roof, no water, and no power after the tornadoes ripped through her neighborhood. WHAT HAPPENED? NWS confirms Deer Park/Pasadena tornado preliminarily rated as EF3. Irene Vega is determined to stay at her Pasadena home on Tamar...
Click2Houston.com
Man found fatally shot inside SW Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after Houston police say a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside a southwest Houston apartment early Sunday. According to HPD Lt. I. Izaguirre, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of West Bellfort Avenue near Stella Link Road shortly before 3 a.m.
KHOU
Video: Robber uses gun to force employee to open cash register at Houston store
This happened at a convenience store on Cullen Boulevard in southeast Houston. Houston police are looking for the robber.
Midtown McDonald's on Main Street permanently closes
HOUSTON, Texas — You may have noticed that the lights are off and the arches are down at the Mcdonald's at the intersection of Gray and Main streets in Midtown. The fast-food chain said the location has been permanently shut down because it is regularly reviewing its restaurant portfolios.
fox26houston.com
Houston tornado: Family trapped in SUV as tornado rips through Pasadena
PASADENA, Texas - A Pearland, Texas family spoke out after they were trapped inside their car in the middle of a tornado, and they caught the frightening moments on camera. "You could hear it, you could hear it hitting our vehicle," said Irma Cantu who was driving the SUV. Cantu's...
fox26houston.com
Pasadena Animal Shelter still in need of help nearly a week after devastating tornado
Tuesday marks one week since tornadoes devastated parts of Harris County including an animal shelter in Pasadena. FOX 26’s Natalie Hee shares how the shelter is faring and what residents can do to help.
fox26houston.com
18-year-old pilot hospitalized after plane crash near Cleveland in Liberty County
CLEVELAND, Texas - An 18-year-old pilot was taken to the hospital after a plane crash near Cleveland in Liberty County. The Cessna 172 single-engine plane went down around 10 p.m. Sunday, and the pilot called for help. VIDEO: Family trapped in SUV as tornado rips through Pasadena. The pilot was...
Heavy rain leaves parts of Southeast Texas dealing with high water
HOUSTON — Rain and storms moved through the Houston area Sunday, leading to high water in some parts of Harris and Montgomery counties. On Monday morning, we were seeing some pretty significant problems in northwest Harris County from the rain. KHOU 11’s Ugochi Iloka was reporting for KHOU 11 Morning News from along Peek Road near Katy Hockley and West Road, where she noticed a car stuck in the water.
cw39.com
Man killed in fatal auto ped in Jersey Village, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead Monday morning after he was struck by a car near Jersey Village. It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday night at the 7800 block of the West Sam Houston Parkway North. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say the man was walking in the middle...
HPD: Man shot to death in north Houston after altercation over woman
HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a gunman they say shot a man to death after two separate altercations. The man was shot to death just before 10 p.m. Saturday on Collingsworth St. near the Elysian St. intersection in north Houston. According to police, the two men got...
Houston residents have to sign waiver to get belongings back after apartments destroyed in tornado
HOUSTON — Frustrated and overwhelmed are just some of the emotions Beamer Place Apartments residents are experiencing after their homes were completely destroyed Tuesday in a tornado. Two days later, residents are finally able to get back to their homes and grab whatever is salvageable but before they can...
Postal Worker, Teen Brave Tornado While Sitting in Their Cars
The recent tornadoes in Houston have left people reeling after the intense storm system plowed through the area, causing damage to homes and businesses in its path. Beyond structural damage, the twisters also caught motorists off guard, as many had to wait out the storms from their cars. For instance, a teen from La Porte, Texas, had to wait it out in his pickup truck. However, before the twister touched down, he waited for his parents while they were at a doctor’s appointment.
HPD: Active search for homeowner, truck after man found dead at Timbergrove house
HOUSTON — Investigators said they were searching for a man and his truck that was either taken or stolen after a deadly shooting in northwest Houston last week. Authorities said a 35-year-old man was found dead at a house on West T C Jester Boulevard near West 18th Street on Friday around 8:30 a.m., but, according to police, investigators believe the shooting actually happened Thursday around 3:30 p.m.
Woman killed after allegedly standing in car sunroof during road 'altercation'
The woman was reportedly standing in the sunroof of a car when she was shot by a suspect from what police believe was another vehicle.
fox26houston.com
Heights area man desperate to get his stolen dog back home, offering $1,000 reward
HOUSTON - "It truly is like a family member feels like. I lost my best friend," said Steve Liollilo. Last Wednesday, "Bennie," Liollio's 4-legged bestie got out through an open gate. SUGGESTED: While searching for missing dog stolen during burglary, woman's dad passes away. "It's been tough," Liollio said. "Just...
HPD: Trail of blood leads police to scene where man shot to death in SW Houston
HOUSTON — A trail of blood led police to the discovery of a body inside an apartment complex in southwest Houston overnight. Officers were called to the West Bellfort Apartments just before 3 a.m. Sunday and found a man acting suspiciously leaving one of the units. After a brief search for the man, officers went into the unit and discovered another man shot to death.
Bomb threat forces West End Church to evacuate, police say
HOUSTON — A bomb threat forced a church near Memorial Park to be evacuated Sunday morning, according to Houston police. West End Church, which is at the intersection of Shepherd Dr. and Lillian St. was evacuated just before its 11 a.m. service after someone called in a bomb threat.
LIST: High water on Houston-area roads
HOUSTON — This page will be updated when severe weather causes high-water locations on Houston-area roadways.
fox26houston.com
Houston nightlife parking: Millennials, Gen Z frustrated by prices, opting to stay home
HOUSTON - The price of parking outside popular bars, lounges, and nightclubs in Houston has millennials and Gen-Z sounding off about the toll it's taking on their wallets. Could the price of parking actually be hurting businesses or the economy? FOX 26's Gabby Hart did a deep dive into the nightlife parking scene to find out.
Comments / 0