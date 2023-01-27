ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click2Houston.com

Man found fatally shot inside SW Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after Houston police say a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside a southwest Houston apartment early Sunday. According to HPD Lt. I. Izaguirre, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of West Bellfort Avenue near Stella Link Road shortly before 3 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Midtown McDonald's on Main Street permanently closes

HOUSTON, Texas — You may have noticed that the lights are off and the arches are down at the Mcdonald's at the intersection of Gray and Main streets in Midtown. The fast-food chain said the location has been permanently shut down because it is regularly reviewing its restaurant portfolios.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Heavy rain leaves parts of Southeast Texas dealing with high water

HOUSTON — Rain and storms moved through the Houston area Sunday, leading to high water in some parts of Harris and Montgomery counties. On Monday morning, we were seeing some pretty significant problems in northwest Harris County from the rain. KHOU 11’s Ugochi Iloka was reporting for KHOU 11 Morning News from along Peek Road near Katy Hockley and West Road, where she noticed a car stuck in the water.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Man killed in fatal auto ped in Jersey Village, HCSO says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead Monday morning after he was struck by a car near Jersey Village. It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday night at the 7800 block of the West Sam Houston Parkway North. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say the man was walking in the middle...
HOUSTON, TX
Outsider.com

Postal Worker, Teen Brave Tornado While Sitting in Their Cars

The recent tornadoes in Houston have left people reeling after the intense storm system plowed through the area, causing damage to homes and businesses in its path. Beyond structural damage, the twisters also caught motorists off guard, as many had to wait out the storms from their cars. For instance, a teen from La Porte, Texas, had to wait it out in his pickup truck. However, before the twister touched down, he waited for his parents while they were at a doctor’s appointment.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Active search for homeowner, truck after man found dead at Timbergrove house

HOUSTON — Investigators said they were searching for a man and his truck that was either taken or stolen after a deadly shooting in northwest Houston last week. Authorities said a 35-year-old man was found dead at a house on West T C Jester Boulevard near West 18th Street on Friday around 8:30 a.m., but, according to police, investigators believe the shooting actually happened Thursday around 3:30 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Trail of blood leads police to scene where man shot to death in SW Houston

HOUSTON — A trail of blood led police to the discovery of a body inside an apartment complex in southwest Houston overnight. Officers were called to the West Bellfort Apartments just before 3 a.m. Sunday and found a man acting suspiciously leaving one of the units. After a brief search for the man, officers went into the unit and discovered another man shot to death.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Bomb threat forces West End Church to evacuate, police say

HOUSTON — A bomb threat forced a church near Memorial Park to be evacuated Sunday morning, according to Houston police. West End Church, which is at the intersection of Shepherd Dr. and Lillian St. was evacuated just before its 11 a.m. service after someone called in a bomb threat.
HOUSTON, TX

