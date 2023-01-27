ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power Slap competitor Jewel Scott admits Dana White’s new venture is high risk: “I may die here”

Power Slap League competitor, Jewel Scott, provided honesty when speaking about the dangers of slap fighting. UFC President Dana White’s new venture has come under fire. Many, including former WWE superstar and neuroscientist Christopher Nowinski, criticize slap fighting since the competitors have no way to intelligently defend themselves from taking a strike to the face.
MMA Fighting

Oscar De La Hoya: Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury would be ‘mega event’ on par with Mike Tyson fights

If a fight between former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and boxing’s heavyweight king Tyson Fury materializes, you can bet Oscar De La Hoya will tune in. During an appearance on The MMA Hour, De La Hoya was asked for his thoughts on Ngannou potentially booking a fight against “The Gypsy King,” a possibility that has been in play since the two met face-to-face in the ring in London following Fury’s win over Dillian Whyte. It’s a possibility that has become more distinct with Ngannou now an unrestricted free agent after recently parting ways with the UFC.
MMA Fighting

Laura Sanko makes UFC color commentary debut at UFC Vegas 68

Longtime UFC broadcaster Laura Sanko is official as the second female color commentator in UFC history. The promotion on Monday announced Sanko makes her debut cageside at UFC Vegas 68, which takes place Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The assignment marks a new professional benchmark for Sanko, a regular presence behind the UFC desk for pre- and post-fight shows and a color commentator on Dana White’s Contender Series.
Leon Edwards discusses the recent struggles of fellow countryman Darren Till: “I feel like he’s a little bit loose with what he’s doing”

UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards has opined on Darren Till struggling to get back in the win column. Till has found himself on a three-fight losing streak. He hasn’t earned a victory inside the Octagon since November 2019. Till’s most recent bout took place at UFC 282 back in December 2022. “The Gorilla” was submitted by Dricus du Plessis in the third round. The bout earned “Fight of the Night” honors.
Raul Rosas Jr. vows to become the UFC’s first ever three division champion: “I ain’t celebrating nothing until I have them three belts around my waist”

UFC newcomer Raul Rosas Jr has vowed to become the first ever three-division world champion in UFC history. For many months now, fans have been hearing a whole lot about Raul Rosas Jr. The 18-year-old won a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series and then, just last month, submitted Jay Perrin in his official UFC debut.
MiddleEasy

Eagle FC President and Cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov Explains Why ‘The Eagle’ Left MMA

Shamil Zavurov, the Eagle FC president and cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, has detailed why ‘The Eagle’ is stepping away from MMA. After retiring from the UFC in 2020, ‘The Eagle’ continued to have a significant influence in MMA as a coach and promoter. Earlier this month, the former UFC lightweight champion announced he wanted to dedicate more time to his family. Zavurov recently spoke with a reporter in Russian to discuss Nurmagomedov’s decision. He had this to say:
Logan Paul teases “major announcement” with Dana White

Logan Paul is set to make a ‘major announcement’ on Tuesday with Dana White. Paul and White have had a good relationship with the UFC boss giving the brash YouTuber tickets to events and being on his podcast. As well, for years, Paul has said he wanted to do an MMA fight in the UFC, given he has a wrestling background.
Dana White responds to fans critical about Power Slap athlete pay

Dana White is responding to fans critical about Power Slap athlete pay. The UFC eight-episode ‘Power Slap: Road to the Title’ reality series debuted on TBS on Wednesday, January 18th of this year. The UFC’s new venture ‘Power Slap League’ has been making headlines as of late, but...
