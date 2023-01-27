Read full article on original website
Daniel Cormier thinks Jorge Masvidal “must” defeat Gilbert Burns at UFC 287
UFC Hall of Famer and color commentator Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal has his back against the wall and needs to win his next fight. Masvidal will meet Gilbert Burns on the UFC 287 card scheduled for April 8. Headlining that card will be a UFC Middleweight Championship bout between titleholder Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya.
Power Slap competitor Jewel Scott admits Dana White’s new venture is high risk: “I may die here”
Power Slap League competitor, Jewel Scott, provided honesty when speaking about the dangers of slap fighting. UFC President Dana White’s new venture has come under fire. Many, including former WWE superstar and neuroscientist Christopher Nowinski, criticize slap fighting since the competitors have no way to intelligently defend themselves from taking a strike to the face.
sportszion.com
‘The sendoff was inappropriate’ Ex-UFC star Chael Sonnen expresses concern over Khabib Nurmagomedov’s legacy being lost in history
The former undisputed lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, has been retired from MMA fighting for a while now. Although he is no longer a fighter, he is continuing his MMA career as a coach with the American Kickboxing Academy. Nonetheless, Chael Sonnen is concerned about the recent rumors of his departure...
MMA Fighting
Oscar De La Hoya: Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury would be ‘mega event’ on par with Mike Tyson fights
If a fight between former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and boxing’s heavyweight king Tyson Fury materializes, you can bet Oscar De La Hoya will tune in. During an appearance on The MMA Hour, De La Hoya was asked for his thoughts on Ngannou potentially booking a fight against “The Gypsy King,” a possibility that has been in play since the two met face-to-face in the ring in London following Fury’s win over Dillian Whyte. It’s a possibility that has become more distinct with Ngannou now an unrestricted free agent after recently parting ways with the UFC.
sportszion.com
Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou reveals Cristiano Ronaldo’s “huge” advice to him while meeting in Saudi Arabia
Francis Ngannou had a sudden chat with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, and he has just recently disclosed some of the advice that Ronaldo gave him during their time together. Recent events in Riyadh included a meeting between former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and current Saudi Pro League superstar Ronaldo,...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Leon Edwards, Jorge Masvidal, Tyron Woodley, and Skye Nicolson in studio
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We recap the latest MMA news and the weekend in combat sports. 1:45 p.m.:...
Francis Ngannou reveals he could be fighting Tyson Fury in mid-2023
Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou isn’t jumping the gun on a Tyson Fury fight in 2023, but he’d like to get a deal in writing before “The Gypsy King” battles Oleksandr Usyk. Ngannou and Fury have expressed interest in throwing down at some point. Fury...
sportszion.com
Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir daughter announced as UFC’s first ever NIL ambassador
The UFC has signed their very first-ever NIL ambassador, and they certainly could not have signed anyone better for that role given that it is none other than former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir‘s daughter. A name, image, and likeness deal, or NIL for short, is a contract that...
Darren Till weighs in on a potential showdown between Alex Pereira and Khamzat Chimaev: “It’d be a 30 second fight”
Darren Till is weighing in on a potential showdown between Alex Pereira and Khamzat Chimaev. Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) last fought and defeated Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) via TKO at UFC 281 in November of last year. And with that victory ‘Poatan’ became the UFC middleweight champion. Pereira...
Wichita Eagle
MMA Junkie’s Knockout of the Month for January: Ismael Bonfim flattens Terrance McKinney
With another action-packed month of MMA in the books, MMA Junkie looks at the best knockouts from January 2023: Here are the five nominees, listed in chronological order, and winner of MMA Junkie’s Knockout of the Month award for January. At the bottom of the post, let us know...
MMA Fighting
Laura Sanko makes UFC color commentary debut at UFC Vegas 68
Longtime UFC broadcaster Laura Sanko is official as the second female color commentator in UFC history. The promotion on Monday announced Sanko makes her debut cageside at UFC Vegas 68, which takes place Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The assignment marks a new professional benchmark for Sanko, a regular presence behind the UFC desk for pre- and post-fight shows and a color commentator on Dana White’s Contender Series.
Darren Till shares his prediction for the Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane title fight at UFC 285: “I still think he’ll prove too strong”
UFC middleweight Darren Till has given his thought on the upcoming showdown between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. On March 4, Jon Jones will return to the Octagon for the first time in three years. He’ll take on Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight championship.
Leon Edwards discusses the recent struggles of fellow countryman Darren Till: “I feel like he’s a little bit loose with what he’s doing”
UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards has opined on Darren Till struggling to get back in the win column. Till has found himself on a three-fight losing streak. He hasn’t earned a victory inside the Octagon since November 2019. Till’s most recent bout took place at UFC 282 back in December 2022. “The Gorilla” was submitted by Dricus du Plessis in the third round. The bout earned “Fight of the Night” honors.
sportszion.com
Henry Cejudo brutally mocks Conor McGregor after near death experience in bike accident
Conor McGregor got into a severe accident that nearly ended his life as he got hit by a speeding car while he was riding his bicycle. Being the controversial celebrity he is, other fans and fighters who don’t really appreciate his actions came to mock him. Among these celebrities...
Raul Rosas Jr. vows to become the UFC’s first ever three division champion: “I ain’t celebrating nothing until I have them three belts around my waist”
UFC newcomer Raul Rosas Jr has vowed to become the first ever three-division world champion in UFC history. For many months now, fans have been hearing a whole lot about Raul Rosas Jr. The 18-year-old won a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series and then, just last month, submitted Jay Perrin in his official UFC debut.
Eagle FC President and Cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov Explains Why ‘The Eagle’ Left MMA
Shamil Zavurov, the Eagle FC president and cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, has detailed why ‘The Eagle’ is stepping away from MMA. After retiring from the UFC in 2020, ‘The Eagle’ continued to have a significant influence in MMA as a coach and promoter. Earlier this month, the former UFC lightweight champion announced he wanted to dedicate more time to his family. Zavurov recently spoke with a reporter in Russian to discuss Nurmagomedov’s decision. He had this to say:
Israel Adesanya releases SAW promo for upcoming rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 287
Israel Adesanya has posted a SAW promo for his second MMA clash and fourth combat sports bout with Alex Pereira. Adesanya will receive another chance to get past the Pereira hurdle. The two will clash again at UFC 287 on April 8 for the UFC Middleweight Championship. Pereira is 3-0...
Logan Paul teases “major announcement” with Dana White
Logan Paul is set to make a ‘major announcement’ on Tuesday with Dana White. Paul and White have had a good relationship with the UFC boss giving the brash YouTuber tickets to events and being on his podcast. As well, for years, Paul has said he wanted to do an MMA fight in the UFC, given he has a wrestling background.
Dana White responds to fans critical about Power Slap athlete pay
Dana White is responding to fans critical about Power Slap athlete pay. The UFC eight-episode ‘Power Slap: Road to the Title’ reality series debuted on TBS on Wednesday, January 18th of this year. The UFC’s new venture ‘Power Slap League’ has been making headlines as of late, but...
