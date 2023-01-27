Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Gov. Green has changed his proposal for a visitor fee
After days of rain, Windward Oahu residents hope for drier weather. Meteorologists say now is the time to remind folks that moving water so if you see moving water and you are driving, don't drive through it. Updated: 6 minutes ago. |. A 36-year-old who was reported missing last week...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Governor’s ‘green fee’ plan scaled back to target park, trail and beach users
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green has significantly changed his proposal for a fee on every incoming visitor ― in an apparent bid to make it more acceptable to the industry and lawmakers. During the campaign and in his State of the State address, Green said he supported charging...
matadornetwork.com
PSA: Hawaii Is Not a Theme Park
Last week saw the famed Eddie Aikau surf competition in Hawaii, a big wave extravaganza that only takes place when waves at Oahu’s Waimea Bay are at least 40 feet tall. With so many massive rollers smashing right onto the beach, one right after the other, the event was hair-raising.
mauinow.com
Maui County sees largest vacation rental supply, occupancy, average rates in state
Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply, occupancy and average daily rates of all four counties last month, according to a recent state report. In December, Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply of all four counties with 209,600 available unit nights (22% higher than 2021 and 29% under 2019), said the Hawai‘i Vacation Rental Performance Report, which was published by the state on Wednesday. Unit demand was 129,800 unit nights (12% above 2021 and 44% below 2019), resulting in 62% occupancy (5 percentage points under 2021 and 17 percentage points below 2019) and ADR at $391 (16% more than 2021 and 41% over 2019).
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lt. Gov. Luke visits students at Ke Kula O Nawahi Kalani Opuu Iki Laboratory Charter School
Officials say the cause of death of a whale that appeared on the reef at Kauai's Lydgate Park, won't likely be determined for some time. Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Eleven Hawaii chefs and...
hawaiireporter.com
What’s In the Governor’s Bill Package
Governor Josh Green recently gave his State of the State address. His office and his agencies dropped a bill package into the legislative hopper. It really feels like we’re in the legislative session now!. Bills introduced as part of the Governor’s Package bear a symbol, like a license plate...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii women lawmakers push bills for working mothers, abuse survivors
Officials say the cause of death of a whale that appeared on the reef at Kauai's Lydgate Park, won't likely be determined for some time. Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards. Updated: 29 minutes ago. |. Eleven Hawaii chefs and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Annalisa Tries: Best dishes at Nami Kaze in Honolulu
Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards. Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Culinary Awards. Updated: moments ago. |. Officials say the cause of death of a whale that appeared on the reef...
honolulumagazine.com
New and Coming Eateries on O‘ahu: January 2023, Part 2
The promise of an Italian-Korean fusion restaurant is taking shape in the lobby of downtown’s Executive Centre, where Bishop ‘Onokai is slated for a February grand opening. Featuring dishes by David Jung, former chef of the Ramada Seoul Hotel, the restaurant will serve lunch and dinner in the space formerly occupied by Hukilau Honolulu. Look for Jung’s takes on antipasti, pastas, risotto and steak dishes, along with black bean jajangmyun noodles and their traditional sweet-sour pork accompaniment, tang suyuk. Later this year, the restaurant will start turning out prepared Korean dishes for takeout upstairs when 88 Mart, formerly of Ke‘eaumoku Street, reopens at street level as downtown’s only full-service grocery.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood mitigation work to kick off in Maili
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Work scheduled to repair the Maili Stream channel began Monday, according to officials. The new flood mitigation improvements for Maili stream will begin on the mountain side of Farrington Highway. Officials say public parking will be limited. Traffic may also be impacted — especially during construction hours...
NWS: Hawaii needs to prepare for more rainy weather
Genki Kino, Honolulu National Weather Service forecaster, said, “it's not only going to be Maui County; it's going to be area wide. You know, starting tonight through tomorrow, the potential for flash flooding is very high. I would say for pretty much anywhere across the state, especially windward areas.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flash flood warning posted for Kauai as winter storm batters state, triggering closures
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Molokai, Maui under flash flood warning as heavy rains move over island chain. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Power outage to transmitter impacts HNN reception on Maui, Big Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A transmitter is currently down according to Maui Electric, impacting KGMB service to Maui and Hawaii Island. K28NN lost power at around 11 p.m. Friday. According to officials, the entire Haleakala summit has lost power. K20NX on the Big Island gets its signal from K28 on Maui,...
LIST: Best schools for athletes in Hawaii
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best schools for athletes in Hawaii.
Massive boulder smashes through Hawaii home, barely missing owner
A large boulder smashed into a Hawaii family’s home and nearly hit one of the owners. Community members are raising concerns about a nearby development in Palolo that excavated the mountain.
KITV.com
Camera atop Mauna Kea captures sky spiral after rocket launch
HONOLULU (AP) — A camera atop Hawaii’s tallest mountain has captured what looks like a spiral swirling through the night sky. Researchers believe it was from the launch of a military GPS satellite that lifted off earlier on a SpaceX rocket in Florida.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After days of rain, Windward Oahu residents hope for drier weather
Johnalynn Ilae’s body was discovered about noon Saturday in a Waikele apartment building. ‘All I heard was the boom’: Boulder crashes into home, narrowly missing woman. The Fire Department said the boulder is about 5 feet in height and width. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24,...
Hawaiian language learning: It’s about culture, kuleana
Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke is on a mission to reaffirm that state's commitment to Hawaiian language learning. Luke visited the Ke Kula ʻO Nāwahīokalaniʻōpuʻu Iki Laboratory Public Charter School on Friday, Jan. 27.
BEAT OF HAWAII
$99 Hawaii Airfare War | 12 Routes | Alaska, Hawaiian, Southwest, United
Hawaii fare sale today from the four most Hawaii-centric airlines. The airfares below are the total price each way, including all taxes and fees. These have been checked for availability as of the time of publishing which is 10 PM Hawaii time on January 26. Please do not wait to buy them as they will not be available later!
hawaiinewsnow.com
Midday Newscast: Family, friends remember sports broadcaster Jim Leahey
A man who killed a pedestrian while drunk driving two years ago could spend as little as six months behind bars. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Wednesday's Midday...
