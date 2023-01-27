ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Gov. Green has changed his proposal for a visitor fee

After days of rain, Windward Oahu residents hope for drier weather. Meteorologists say now is the time to remind folks that moving water so if you see moving water and you are driving, don't drive through it. Updated: 6 minutes ago. |. A 36-year-old who was reported missing last week...
HAWAII STATE
matadornetwork.com

PSA: Hawaii Is Not a Theme Park

Last week saw the famed Eddie Aikau surf competition in Hawaii, a big wave extravaganza that only takes place when waves at Oahu’s Waimea Bay are at least 40 feet tall. With so many massive rollers smashing right onto the beach, one right after the other, the event was hair-raising.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui County sees largest vacation rental supply, occupancy, average rates in state

Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply, occupancy and average daily rates of all four counties last month, according to a recent state report. In December, Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply of all four counties with 209,600 available unit nights (22% higher than 2021 and 29% under 2019), said the Hawai‘i Vacation Rental Performance Report, which was published by the state on Wednesday. Unit demand was 129,800 unit nights (12% above 2021 and 44% below 2019), resulting in 62% occupancy (5 percentage points under 2021 and 17 percentage points below 2019) and ADR at $391 (16% more than 2021 and 41% over 2019).
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiireporter.com

What’s In the Governor’s Bill Package

Governor Josh Green recently gave his State of the State address. His office and his agencies dropped a bill package into the legislative hopper. It really feels like we’re in the legislative session now!. Bills introduced as part of the Governor’s Package bear a symbol, like a license plate...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Annalisa Tries: Best dishes at Nami Kaze in Honolulu

Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards. Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Culinary Awards. Updated: moments ago. |. Officials say the cause of death of a whale that appeared on the reef...
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

New and Coming Eateries on O‘ahu: January 2023, Part 2

The promise of an Italian-Korean fusion restaurant is taking shape in the lobby of downtown’s Executive Centre, where Bishop ‘Onokai is slated for a February grand opening. Featuring dishes by David Jung, former chef of the Ramada Seoul Hotel, the restaurant will serve lunch and dinner in the space formerly occupied by Hukilau Honolulu. Look for Jung’s takes on antipasti, pastas, risotto and steak dishes, along with black bean jajangmyun noodles and their traditional sweet-sour pork accompaniment, tang suyuk. Later this year, the restaurant will start turning out prepared Korean dishes for takeout upstairs when 88 Mart, formerly of Ke‘eaumoku Street, reopens at street level as downtown’s only full-service grocery.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Flood mitigation work to kick off in Maili

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Work scheduled to repair the Maili Stream channel began Monday, according to officials. The new flood mitigation improvements for Maili stream will begin on the mountain side of Farrington Highway. Officials say public parking will be limited. Traffic may also be impacted — especially during construction hours...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

NWS: Hawaii needs to prepare for more rainy weather

Genki Kino, Honolulu National Weather Service forecaster, said, “it's not only going to be Maui County; it's going to be area wide. You know, starting tonight through tomorrow, the potential for flash flooding is very high. I would say for pretty much anywhere across the state, especially windward areas.”
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Power outage to transmitter impacts HNN reception on Maui, Big Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A transmitter is currently down according to Maui Electric, impacting KGMB service to Maui and Hawaii Island. K28NN lost power at around 11 p.m. Friday. According to officials, the entire Haleakala summit has lost power. K20NX on the Big Island gets its signal from K28 on Maui,...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

After days of rain, Windward Oahu residents hope for drier weather

Johnalynn Ilae’s body was discovered about noon Saturday in a Waikele apartment building. ‘All I heard was the boom’: Boulder crashes into home, narrowly missing woman. The Fire Department said the boulder is about 5 feet in height and width. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24,...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

$99 Hawaii Airfare War | 12 Routes | Alaska, Hawaiian, Southwest, United

Hawaii fare sale today from the four most Hawaii-centric airlines. The airfares below are the total price each way, including all taxes and fees. These have been checked for availability as of the time of publishing which is 10 PM Hawaii time on January 26. Please do not wait to buy them as they will not be available later!
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy