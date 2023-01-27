Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply, occupancy and average daily rates of all four counties last month, according to a recent state report. In December, Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply of all four counties with 209,600 available unit nights (22% higher than 2021 and 29% under 2019), said the Hawai‘i Vacation Rental Performance Report, which was published by the state on Wednesday. Unit demand was 129,800 unit nights (12% above 2021 and 44% below 2019), resulting in 62% occupancy (5 percentage points under 2021 and 17 percentage points below 2019) and ADR at $391 (16% more than 2021 and 41% over 2019).

