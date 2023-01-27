Read full article on original website
Maria Spradlin
3d ago
i swear if animal bounty hunters were legal, this guy wouldnt see the day of light! I would do to him what was done to his dog. A tit for a tat in this day of time! Beware, people are keeping tabs on one ABUSINGS ALL ANIMALS. YOUR TIME IS COMING!
Susan Perry
4d ago
This person must be dealt with accordingly.
SFPD arrests 2 on suspicion of murder
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Saturday, officers with the San Francisco Police Department arrested two suspects on suspicion of murder for a November 2022 homicide. SFPD officers said they were able to recognize the two suspects identified as Lonnie Johnson, 55, and Laurie Goode-Inman, 38, both of San Lorenzo, Calif., in the area of 7th Street […]
KTVU FOX 2
Utah trucker arrested on suspicion of Concord cold-case murder
A 55-year-old truck driver has been arrested in Salt Lake City for allegedly murdering a woman in Concord in 1994. James William Grimsley allegedly killed Terrie Ladwig in her apartment more than 28 years ago. He was booked on Saturday and bond was set at $1 million, according to jail...
French bulldog stolen in Richmond carjacking reunited with family
A French bulldog named Kalua that was stolen from his family during an armed carjacking last week has been returned, according to his family.
KTVU FOX 2
Stolen French bulldog returned to Richmond owner
RICHMOND, Calif. - A French bulldog that was stolen from its owners arms is safely back at home in Richmond. Joanna Lopez said someone dropped off Kalua off at a veterinarian's office in Vallejo over the weekend. Last week, Lopez said she was confronted by two armed men outside the...
pajaronian.com
Juvenile arrested in Boulder Creek shooting death
BOULDER CREEK—Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies on Sunday arrested a juvenile suspected in the shooting death of an 18-year-old male at a party on Saturday. Authorities are not yet releasing any information about the suspect because they are a minor. The identity of the victim is being withheld...
KCRA.com
1 woman shot at bar overnight in Sacramento, sheriff says
One woman was shot at Chasers Bar on Madison Avenue last night, the Sacramento County sheriff says. Officers responded to the scene just after 8 p.m. where they found a 39-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm, authorities say. She was then transported to a nearby hospital where...
Tesla driver accused of attempted murder booked into jail
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) -- The man accused of attempting to kill three people by driving a Tesla off a cliff on Highway 1 is now behind bars, according to San Mateo County inmate records.
Fox40
Gunshot victim found inside car that hit building in Stockton
(KTXL) — A man died after he was shot and crashed into an office building in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to the police, officers responded around 1 a.m. Monday to a report of a person being shot on Feather River Drive. Video above: DNA evidence leads...
Two Stockton grandparents arrested for allegedly covering up grandson's involvement in police chase
STOCKTON – Two Stockton grandparents were arrested for allegedly covering up their grandson's involvement in a police car chase, announced the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Friday.Deputies first initiated a pursuit against a vehicle near the Lincoln Center at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16. The pursuit lasted about three miles until the suspect drove into the Lincoln Center, when deputies called off the pursuit for "safety reasons," as the shopping center was at its height of its holiday shopping season.Detectives identified the registered owner of the vehicle, who is alleged to be 59-year-old Randy San Nicolas of Stockton. Detectives said San Nicolas was "uncooperative" with the investigation, and as a result, issued a search warrant for his home, workplace and vehicle.Officers said they seized cocaine and an unregistered firearm at his home.Officers said that as the investigation continued, there was probable cause that the vehicle owner and his wife, 58-year-old Rosann San Nicolas, were covering up the identity of the driver, who police said was 19-year-old Joseph Terrones. Officers said the two filed a false police report after the pursuit, claiming that their license plate was stolen. All three were arrested and taken into custody without incident.
KTVU FOX 2
Thief breaks into SUV parked in Oakland with victim sitting inside
OAKLAND, Calif. - Another car burglary in Oakland was caught on camera, but this time the victim was sitting inside his SUV, unaware of what had happened. Surveillance video shows a man getting out of a Cadillac XT6. He creeps up to the back of a Buick Envision SUV, pops the trunk open and steals a backpack. He gets back into the Cadillac, which drives off.
KSBW.com
Arrest made in connection to deadly Boulder Creek shooting
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputies made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night in Boulder Creek. Investigators did not identify the person arrested. The sheriff's office said the person is a minor. Ashley Keehn with the sheriff's office said deputies...
One dead in Boulder Creek shooting
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office announced that one person has died in a shooting on Saturday night. Around 10:00 p.m., deputies responded to multiple reports of a shooting at a party on the 1000 block of Brimblecom Road. Deputies arrived on scene and found one victim suffering from a gunshot The post One dead in Boulder Creek shooting appeared first on KION546.
SFist
Senior Care Worker Charged With Elder Abuse After 94-Year-Old Man Dies From Drinking Cleaning Fluid
A San Pablo woman has been charged with felony elder abuse after a resident at the Atria Senior Living facility in Walnut Creek died from drinking cleaning fluid — in a death that the facility allegedly first attempted to blame on Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. We brought you the...
Witness to Mountain View jewelry store robbery chases suspects
A local jewelry store and its customers faced an armed robbery on Friday morning, according to the Mountain View Police Department.
Suspect in attempted kidnapping near Fairfield school arrested
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A man suspected of attempting to kidnap a child in Fairfield has been arrested, according to a statement from the Fairfield Police Department. Ronald McKinney, 61, of Vallejo is a high-risk sex offender currently on parole, and he had an outstanding parole violation warrant when he was arrested. He was then […]
17-year-old shot in officer-involved shooting
TRACY, Calif. (KRON) — A 17-year-old was shot Friday afternoon after wielding a knife towards a police officer, according to Tracy Police Department. Shortly before 2 p.m., a call was made to TPD about a man chasing another individual while holding a knife in the area of Silvertail Place and Foxtail Way. An officer arrived […]
Shots fired during armed robbery of jewelry store in Milpitas
Eight suspects carried out an armed robbery at a jewelry store on Friday, and one fired a gun at a store employee, according to the Milpitas Police Department
Five arrested in connection to 27 robberies in Hayward
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) -- Five people were arrested after police connected them to 27 different robberies across the Bay Area, according to the Hayward Police Department.
Hells Angels Member Indicted After Bloody Clubhouse Beating
A 55-year-old reputed member of the Hells Angels has been indicted in connection with a brutal beating of two other members at a Northern California clubhouse for violating club rules, federal prosecutors said this week. Kenneth Caspers Jr., 55, of Vacaville, was charged with being a felon in possession of...
KTVU FOX 2
Officer shoots knife-wielding minor in Tracy, suspect in 'serious condition'
TRACY, Calif. - A teenager was shot by Tracy police and remains hospitalized in serious condition, officials said. Around 1:45 p.m., authorities responded to Foxtail Way and Silver Tail Place on reports of a "suspicious circumstance" between two males. Officials said a person who called law enforcement reported one male was chasing another with a knife.
