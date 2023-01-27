STOCKTON – Two Stockton grandparents were arrested for allegedly covering up their grandson's involvement in a police car chase, announced the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Friday.Deputies first initiated a pursuit against a vehicle near the Lincoln Center at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16. The pursuit lasted about three miles until the suspect drove into the Lincoln Center, when deputies called off the pursuit for "safety reasons," as the shopping center was at its height of its holiday shopping season.Detectives identified the registered owner of the vehicle, who is alleged to be 59-year-old Randy San Nicolas of Stockton. Detectives said San Nicolas was "uncooperative" with the investigation, and as a result, issued a search warrant for his home, workplace and vehicle.Officers said they seized cocaine and an unregistered firearm at his home.Officers said that as the investigation continued, there was probable cause that the vehicle owner and his wife, 58-year-old Rosann San Nicolas, were covering up the identity of the driver, who police said was 19-year-old Joseph Terrones. Officers said the two filed a false police report after the pursuit, claiming that their license plate was stolen. All three were arrested and taken into custody without incident.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO