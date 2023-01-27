ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Pablo, CA

Comments / 15

Maria Spradlin
3d ago

i swear if animal bounty hunters were legal, this guy wouldnt see the day of light! I would do to him what was done to his dog. A tit for a tat in this day of time! Beware, people are keeping tabs on one ABUSINGS ALL ANIMALS. YOUR TIME IS COMING!

Reply
7
Susan Perry
4d ago

This person must be dealt with accordingly.

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

SFPD arrests 2 on suspicion of murder

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Saturday, officers with the San Francisco Police Department arrested two suspects on suspicion of murder for a November 2022 homicide. SFPD officers said they were able to recognize the two suspects identified as Lonnie Johnson, 55, and Laurie Goode-Inman, 38, both of San Lorenzo, Calif., in the area of 7th Street […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Utah trucker arrested on suspicion of Concord cold-case murder

A 55-year-old truck driver has been arrested in Salt Lake City for allegedly murdering a woman in Concord in 1994. James William Grimsley allegedly killed Terrie Ladwig in her apartment more than 28 years ago. He was booked on Saturday and bond was set at $1 million, according to jail...
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Stolen French bulldog returned to Richmond owner

RICHMOND, Calif. - A French bulldog that was stolen from its owners arms is safely back at home in Richmond. Joanna Lopez said someone dropped off Kalua off at a veterinarian's office in Vallejo over the weekend. Last week, Lopez said she was confronted by two armed men outside the...
RICHMOND, CA
pajaronian.com

Juvenile arrested in Boulder Creek shooting death

BOULDER CREEK—Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies on Sunday arrested a juvenile suspected in the shooting death of an 18-year-old male at a party on Saturday. Authorities are not yet releasing any information about the suspect because they are a minor. The identity of the victim is being withheld...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

1 woman shot at bar overnight in Sacramento, sheriff says

One woman was shot at Chasers Bar on Madison Avenue last night, the Sacramento County sheriff says. Officers responded to the scene just after 8 p.m. where they found a 39-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm, authorities say. She was then transported to a nearby hospital where...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Gunshot victim found inside car that hit building in Stockton

(KTXL) — A man died after he was shot and crashed into an office building in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to the police, officers responded around 1 a.m. Monday to a report of a person being shot on Feather River Drive. Video above: DNA evidence leads...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Two Stockton grandparents arrested for allegedly covering up grandson's involvement in police chase

STOCKTON – Two Stockton grandparents were arrested for allegedly covering up their grandson's involvement in a police car chase, announced the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Friday.Deputies first initiated a pursuit against a vehicle near the Lincoln Center at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16. The pursuit lasted about three miles until the suspect drove into the Lincoln Center, when deputies called off the pursuit for "safety reasons," as the shopping center was at its height of its holiday shopping season.Detectives identified the registered owner of the vehicle, who is alleged to be 59-year-old Randy San Nicolas of Stockton. Detectives said San Nicolas was "uncooperative" with the investigation, and as a result, issued a search warrant for his home, workplace and vehicle.Officers said they seized cocaine and an unregistered firearm at his home.Officers said that as the investigation continued, there was probable cause that the vehicle owner and his wife, 58-year-old Rosann San Nicolas, were covering up the identity of the driver, who police said was 19-year-old Joseph Terrones. Officers said the two filed a false police report after the pursuit, claiming that their license plate was stolen. All three were arrested and taken into custody without incident.
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Thief breaks into SUV parked in Oakland with victim sitting inside

OAKLAND, Calif. - Another car burglary in Oakland was caught on camera, but this time the victim was sitting inside his SUV, unaware of what had happened. Surveillance video shows a man getting out of a Cadillac XT6. He creeps up to the back of a Buick Envision SUV, pops the trunk open and steals a backpack. He gets back into the Cadillac, which drives off.
OAKLAND, CA
KSBW.com

Arrest made in connection to deadly Boulder Creek shooting

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputies made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night in Boulder Creek. Investigators did not identify the person arrested. The sheriff's office said the person is a minor. Ashley Keehn with the sheriff's office said deputies...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

One dead in Boulder Creek shooting

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office announced that one person has died in a shooting on Saturday night. Around 10:00 p.m., deputies responded to multiple reports of a shooting at a party on the 1000 block of Brimblecom Road. Deputies arrived on scene and found one victim suffering from a gunshot The post One dead in Boulder Creek shooting appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect in attempted kidnapping near Fairfield school arrested

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A man suspected of attempting to kidnap a child in Fairfield has been arrested, according to a statement from the Fairfield Police Department. Ronald McKinney, 61, of Vallejo is a high-risk sex offender currently on parole, and he had an outstanding parole violation warrant when he was arrested. He was then […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

17-year-old shot in officer-involved shooting

TRACY, Calif. (KRON) — A 17-year-old was shot Friday afternoon after wielding a knife towards a police officer, according to Tracy Police Department. Shortly before 2 p.m., a call was made to TPD about a man chasing another individual while holding a knife in the area of Silvertail Place and Foxtail Way. An officer arrived […]
TRACY, CA
Law & Crime

Hells Angels Member Indicted After Bloody Clubhouse Beating

A 55-year-old reputed member of the Hells Angels has been indicted in connection with a brutal beating of two other members at a Northern California clubhouse for violating club rules, federal prosecutors said this week. Kenneth Caspers Jr., 55, of Vacaville, was charged with being a felon in possession of...
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Officer shoots knife-wielding minor in Tracy, suspect in 'serious condition'

TRACY, Calif. - A teenager was shot by Tracy police and remains hospitalized in serious condition, officials said. Around 1:45 p.m., authorities responded to Foxtail Way and Silver Tail Place on reports of a "suspicious circumstance" between two males. Officials said a person who called law enforcement reported one male was chasing another with a knife.
TRACY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy